Right-Wing Activist Charlie Kirk Tried To Crash The DNC—And It Backfired Instantly

In the stands during night one of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Turning Point USA co-founder and far-right activist Charlie Kirk was slammed by Young Democrats of Georgia President Parker Short with a brutal reminder about former President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

"Within 30 seconds of walking into the United Center, I was confronted by this guy. Apparently he’s the President of the Young Democrats of Georgia?"

In the clip, which begins partway through the confrontation, Short, who went viral for rapping along at a Kamala Harris rally in Georgia earlier this month, is seen questioning Kirk about Trump’s baseless claims of fraud in Georgia during the 2020 election.

"We have a Republican governor and Republican secretary of state in Georgia that approved our elections and Donald Trump said that wasn't constitutional. Donald Trump tried to undermine our institutions."

“You’re an anti-patriotic, anti-constitutional person crashing our party because you tried to obstruct democracy."

Short also mentioned the now-infamous phone call Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had with Trump, who had encouraged Raffensperger to help him swing the election in his favor. At the time, Trump ignored any argument that went against his insistence that he won an election that had already been decided for then-candidate Joe Biden. In fact, several recounts—and an audit of the result—determined the election was free and fair.

"Donald Trump called the secretary of state of Georgia and told him to find him some votes."

Kirk did not address Short's statements, only responding with a common transphobic trope used by Republicans:



"I've just got one question ... What is a woman?"

Short scoffed and responded:



"Oh my God. That is so f**king weird, ya'll. Maybe you should meet one."

As Short walked away, Kirk retorted, "I'm married to one," to which Short said, "Same."

Kirk's encounter with Short came as Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, rejected a GOP attempt to reopen an investigation into discredited claims that the 2020 election was "stolen" from Trump.



Earlier this month, the Georgia State Election Board, now led by Trump supporters who back election fraud conspiracy theories, tried to order Carr to restart a previously closed investigation into Trump’s 2020 loss in Fulton County.

In a formal ruling issued Monday, Carr stated that his office "is not required to conduct an investigation on its own or with outside personnel at the direction of a client" while ruling that the board "is not empowered to direct the Attorney General to conduct an investigation."

While Carr rejected the request on Monday to continue investigating the 2020 election results, the board on the same day adopted a new rule that could significantly affect the certification of November's election.

In a 3-2 vote, with the board's pro-Trump majority in favor, they approved a rule allowing local election officials to investigate any discrepancies—whether minor or major—between the number of votes cast and the number of voters before certifying results.

Although minor discrepancies are common and don't necessarily indicate fraud, the new rule permits officials to investigate these differences without clear limits or deadlines, potentially delaying certification beyond the timeframe required for official results in the Electoral College.