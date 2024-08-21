Skip to content
Alicia Silverstone Shares Update After Unknowingly Biting Into Poisonous Fruit In Concerning TikTok

TikTok screenshots of Alicia Silverstone and Jerusalem cherries
@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

The actor shared a video on TikTok of herself in England biting into an unknown fruit she picked from a bush in someone's yard and wondering 'what the heck is this?'—and fans quickly grew concerned after realizing it was a Jerusalem cherry, a poisonous fruit in the nightshade family.

Alicia Silverstone had fans distraught earlier this week after showing herself on TikTok biting into a poisonous fruit and then disappearing from social media for what seemed like forever to fans (like half a day).

Thankfully, though, the actor updated the masses with a follow-up video and assured them she is okay.

In the first TikTok, Silverstone was moseying through the streets of England and stumbled upon some colorful looking fruit bushes in a stranger's yard.

@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

She decided to help herself to some, even though she had no idea what they were.

Silverstone took to TikTok asking for viewer assistance to help identify the plant.

“OK, I’ve discovered something that I can’t figure out what it is and I need your help."

The Clueless star held up a tiny cherry tomato-looking fruit to the camera and explained:

“I just bit into it because it was on the street, and we were discussing whether this was a tomato or not.”

She continued, pointing the camera to the bushes.

“It’s definitely not because look at these leaves."
“Those are the leaves, so what the heck is this?”

Silverstone took another bite before concluding her TikTok:

“I don’t think you’re supposed to eat this. It’s almost like a pepper."
"Does anybody know what this is? I don’t know what it is; I need somebody to tell me."
"I’m in England.”

In the caption, the Aerosmith music video star wrote:

“What the heck is this!? I’m in England and can’t figure it out.”

You can watch below.

@aliciasilverstone

What the heck is this!? I’m in England and can’t figure it out. 🤔

Almost immediately, fans expressed their horror and alerted Silverstone that she had just bitten into a poisonous Jerusalem cherry.

Jerusalem cherries, also known as winter cherries, contain the poisonous ingredient solanocapsine which can cause abdominal pain, fever, headaches, nausea and even changes to one's vision.

The poison is found in all parts of the plant, but the unripe fruit and leaves contain the most.

Needless to say, fans shared their concern in the comments.

@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

Yesterday, the actor finally updated her fans via another TikTok with a photo...

@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

... and some text assuring them she is "Alive and Well," adding:

"Don't worry... I didn't swallow 😉😛"

@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

Fans were both relieved and entertained by her response.

@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

Many, however, still weren't fully convinced the actor was feeling 100%.

@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

@aliciasilverstone/TikTok

We're going to take her word for it.

Happy to hear she's all good!

