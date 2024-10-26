Skip to content
Mom Sparks Debate After Showing How Many Dirty Diapers She Leaves Around The House In A Day

Screenshots from hannah_bhiatt's TikTok video
@hannah_bhiatt/TikTok

Mom and TikToker @nursehannahbh divided viewers after counting all of the diapers she'd left around her house in a 24-hour period while solo parenting.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
Oct 26, 2024
Whether they want to admit it or not, most moms struggle at some point with juggling all of the responsibilities of the home, the children, themselves, and often work.

The difference between most of them and TikToker @hannah_bhiatt is that they struggle in silence.

While her husband was on a hunting trip and his cell phone had no reception, Hannah struggled during her first 24 hours of solo parenting to keep up with all of the demands of a newborn and a toddler. In those 24 hours, Hannah and the children had moved about the house as usual, and when the baby needed a diaper change, Hannah would change them and leave the diaper behind.

In an eye-opening video, Hannah stated:

"Let's pick up all of the dirty diapers I have lying around my house right now. I kid you not, my guess is probably fifteen."

The mom then proceeded to walk through her home with an empty plastic shopping bag, collecting and counting the diapers as she went. In the living room, she collected four off of the coffee table and found another behind the couch. At the top of the stairs, the mom picked up another three.

The most eye-opening space was on her side of the bed in the master bedroom, where there were dirty clothes, diapers, and other trash on the floor, which she called, "embarrassing."

When all was said and done, the mom had collected a grand total of 17 dirty diapers.

@hannah_bhiatt

OMG seriously so gross #mom #momtok #pregnant #pregnancy #pregnantlife #baby #birth #labor #babvannouncement #momlife #youngmom #momtiktok #toddler #momof2 #motherhood #motherhoodunplugged #motherhoodunfiltered

The video drew a lot of negative attention from TikTokers who could not understand how this could happen.

As busy and exhausting as motherhood, particularly in the early months, can be, many fellow moms could not understand why the TikToker didn't throw the diapers in the regular trash can right away, with or without a dedicated diaper genie.

Every parent will have something that they let slide a little bit, like letting the laundry pile up, but leaving dirty diapers around clearly was not the thing these TikTokers were prepared to let slide.

But others were disheartened by the negative comments and felt Hannah was doing her best.

On the positive side, finding 17 dirty diapers meant that there were 17 pieces of evidence that the baby had been cared for, and that does not include clothing changes, feeding times, baths, and other love and cuddles.

As easy as it might be to focus on the negative aspect of finding dirty diapers around, and admittedly the smell that comes along with that, there was a silver lining there as well.

Every household is different, and every household will have its pain point, like arguing over who has to wash the dishes or load and unload the dishwasher.

At the end of the day, it's more about how you want to look at the situation. While some couldn't get past how gross they thought this little diaper hunt was, others saw it as a clear sign that a mom was focusing on her children more than the perfected state of her home, both of which are valid points.

