Photo Of Kamala Harris' Husband As A Young Man Resurfaces—And The Internet Is Thirsty AF

A photo of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff in the '80s has emerged—and it's a whole mood.

By Alan HerreraJul 25, 2024
A photo of Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff from the 1980s has resurfaced—and social media users can't help but swoon.

The photo emerged in the days since President Joe Biden announced he would drop out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor.

Emhoff, an entertainment litigator who married Harris in 2014, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies from California State University, Northridge in 1987 and a Juris Doctor from the USC Gould School of Law in 1990, so the photo appears to have been taken sometime during this period.

The image first spread on X, formerly Twitter, after social media user @onedankmom showed off the young Emhoff and included the following caption:

"I need Gen Z to see this picture of Kamala's husband in the 80s and make him TikTok's white boy of the month."

You can see the photo below.

The thirst was real.



Emhoff has consistently shown unwavering public support for his wife throughout challenging campaigns, including the 2020 Democratic primary, and amidst partisan attacks expected to intensify as Harris enters this year’s presidential race. He has also spoken about their marriage as a testament to gender equality, embracing sacrifice to support her ambitions.

He has two adult children from a previous marriage, whom Harris helped raise, and has said that helping women achieve their personal goals "is not taking away opportunities from men," adding that Harris "lifts me up and helps me with my duties. We help each other.”

In his official role, Emhoff has taken on various responsibilities, such as overseeing the vice-presidential residence and managing a team of aides. He maintains an office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, adjacent to the White House, and has proudly spoken about other official duties, including leading delegations to presidential inaugurations in South Korea and the Philippines.

Emhoff has also used his legal background and pro bono experience to help shape the administration's policy on expanding legal aid and working with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the Legal Aid Interagency Roundtable.

As the first Jewish spouse of a vice president or president, Emhoff has initiated efforts like convening Jewish leaders at the White House and guiding the administration’s fight against antisemitism. He has also taken a strong stance against former President Donald J. Trump and allies like Nick Fuentes, who have promoted antisemitic views.

