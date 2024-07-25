Photo Of Kamala Harris' Husband As A Young Man Resurfaces—And The Internet Is Thirsty AF

And sometimes those grudges last for a really long time.

Redditor beawhisktaker asked:

"What is the pettiest thing you're still holding a grudge over?"





Hashbrown-Stealing Max

"My best friend and I were going skiing after a night out. Hungover, we decided to get McDonald's breakfast."

"We both got a combo, and he ordered an extra hashbrown with his meal."

"The bag only came with two hashbrowns. He ate them both and said they forgot mine."

"NO, MAX. THEY FORGOT YOUR EXTRA HASHBROWN."

"IT'S BEEN SEVEN YEARS AND I STILL GET MAD ABOUT IT."

- terribletoiny2

"Dude, I’m p**sed off for you, lol (laughing out loud)."

- Nerak_B

"Typical f**king Max. We’re all getting tired of his bulls**t."

- CarlJustCarl

"This is exactly the type of content I came to this thread to read. Screw you, Max!"

- AffectionateTitle

The Stolen Birthday Presents

"My brothers got to sit in my Barbie blow-up chair before me as a kid, and then it popped almost immediately after I used it. Still hurts."

- itsyaboisknnypen1s

"When I was a kid, I bought a whale float with allllllll of my birthday money. It was a black one that had two baby whales attached."

"I was riding it in my pool and one of my friends dropped by (I think unannounced... she did that often). Anyway, she wanted to ride it, and I had a bad feeling for some reason, but I let her anyway."

"She fell over while riding it, and her foot pulled one of the babies and popped it. It wouldn't balance right after that."

"I had just bought it the night before. I didn't even have it 24 hours and she already wrecked it."

"I never did get another one. She did try to give me another whale float (one without baby whales), but the one she gave me had a hole in it so it was useless."

- idratherchangemyold1

"On my third birthday, I was gifted a tricycle. My then-eight-year-old cousin rode it before I could and broke it before I even got a turn."

"I refused to acknowledge his name for over five years after that. I would ONLY call him 'that kid that broke my tricycle.'"

- am_i_boy

Sore Losers

"Not me, but my brother. I got ahead of him in a game, and he started blaming me for deleting his progress. To this day, he still blames me for deleting his saved game on 'Secret of Mana.'"

"This is bulls**t, I did not delete it. I did not."

- SunshineShimmerOX

"My brother always beat me at everything. Our parents got us Super Nintendo, and I beat Mario before he did. Oh my god, he lost his s**t."

"My Dad could not stop laughing about it, and after that whenever my brother would get a big head about games, my dad would remind him of The Big Meltdown on New Year's Day."

- Wackydetective

The Great Cookie Betrayal

"My sister lied to my parents saying I ate the last two cookies and I got in trouble for 'lying' to them."

"This happened when I was seven... I’m 28 now… and I still tell her and my parents every chance I get that I’m still mad about that."

- FizzlePop13

It's Unforgivable

"I had cheesecake in my fridge at home from the Cheesecake Factory. I absolutely love cheesecake from there, more specifically the Godiva chocolate one."

"I was saving it for when I was done with my finals that week, because I deserved that f**king cheesecake."

"My dad was home for whatever reason, saw my cheesecake in the fridge, and ate every bit of it. That was almost four years ago, and I'm still mad."

- Friendlygirl04x

"I'm mad at your dad, too."

- bealangi

"There’s really nothing worse than thinking about a special treat all d**n day (or WEEK), only to get home and find that it’s gone. My heart really goes out to you!"

- BoringLion3630

"As a fellow lover of the Godiva chocolate cheesecake from that restaurant, I would never let this go."

- mysteryparrots

"This makes me look at that 'Friends' episode with the cheesecake a little differently."

- TheBookishAndTheBard

A One-Sided Feud

"One time, my buddy shot a straw wrapper right into my eye. This was two years ago."

"Ever since, I take a shot at him anytime he is in my vicinity and I have a straw."

"However, my aim is terrible. And after two years, he is still unaware of my grudge and has not noticed a single one of my attempts... but I will get him."

- SwaySapphire

"How bad can your aim be???"

- Welsyee

"Hey, lay off, he got a wrapper to the eye. His depth perception's not what it used to be!"

- Femifighter

Honestly, Who Approved This?

"Cracker Jack removed the cool toy and replaced it with some s**tty piece of paper."

- Firree

"I bought a box of cereal recently, and it said, 'prize included' or something like that. But WAS the prize included? No! You had to send a copy of your receipt or something to get the prize."

"I don't care about the prize but I thought it would be a fun, exciting thing for my kid to open his cereal box and find a toy. Do we need more plastic garbage? No. But it was just a disappointing experience compared to opening the box and finding a toy."

- kerfuffleMonster

"I discovered McDonald's did pretty much the same thing in their Happy Meals! I was having a crappy day at school one day and decided I would get a Happy Meal and then give the toy to one of my Life Skills students."

"When we discovered a garbage piece of cardboard you stick on a plastic stand, my nonverbal student looked at me and unmistakably said, 'What the f**k?' with her whole face."

- Pizza_Pirate85

"Yep, I got a box of Cracker Jacks like a year ago because I was like, 'Huh, I haven't had this in... 15 years, I'll bet it's still good.'"

"NOPE. THE 'PRIZE' IS A STICKER AND A LINK TO DOWNLOAD AN APP!"

- bbbbbthatsfivebees

"This is why I know I had a legitimate American childhood. I loved those f**king toys."

- Western-Purpose4939

Justice For The BEST Girl

"When my parents got divorced, neither of them wanted to keep our family dog that we had for seven years at that point."

"(I should clarify, there was nothing wrong with her. She was a black lab mix, healthy, and was as sweet as can be.)"

"I was 14, just going into high school, and I was begging my family to keep her."

"My sister and her husband wouldn’t even take her. We ended up having to give her away, and I sobbed for the entire day."

"Shortly after, my sister and her husband got a cocker spaniel instead, after telling me they didn’t want my dog because, 'Well, we don’t want any dogs in the house.'"

"I honestly should be over it now, 10 years later. She went to a good home. But I’m not."

- AmphibianBig301

"That's the kind of thing I would never forgive."

- Adept_Feed_1430

Show Respect For Other People's Things

"When I was a kid and my cousin’s son was a toddler, he got into my Ninja Turtles action figures and chewed on their weapons."

"It’s been at least 30 years. He lives in another country so I’ve only seen him once since. I will always remember him as the little bastard who ruined my Ninja Turtles."

- apathetic_revolution

"One of my little cousins once took a bite out of the book I had brought to a family gathering and I refused to finish reading it out of spite... And now I never will know how Meerkat Madness ended..."

- addict_withaharpoon

This One Deserves An Extra Gift Next Christmas

"Every time around Christmas when someone mentions 'The Polar Express,' I get reminded of the time a boy copied my artwork in second grade. We were supposed to draw our favorite scene from 'The Polar Express' in art class, and the teacher was giving a present to the one she thought was best."

"He won, and I got a talking-to about copying other people's work, even though HE copied ME!"

- DiscoLibra

Aunt Tradition-Wrecker

"Look, this didn't even happen to me, but my mom told me about a Thanksgiving where her aunt took the crispy skin off the turkey and threw it in the trash because it's not healthy for you. I already didn't like this aunt but now... oof."

- QuiteLady1993

"My entire family would beat anyone who did that."

- 13curseyoukhan

The After-Party Food

"My sister-in-law got married and had sooooo much sushi leftover from the party. I told her, 'I can't wait to munch on some sushi later!'"

"The husband threw it away. ALL OF IT. I am thinking of getting a sushi tattooed with the date under because of that."

- Birna77

"I don't understand people like this, it's food that's still good! It's not full of worms or poison because the food can 'sense' the 'party is over' and goes bad instantaneously!"

- Misseskat

We All Knew One Of Those Kids

"In fifth grade, our teacher only gave homework on Wednesdays. One Wednesday, the end-of-school bell was going to ring soon, and we all realized the teacher had forgotten."

"With maybe 30 seconds left before the bell would free us, a twatty suck-up girl named Sabina raised her hand and reminded the teacher it was homework day."

"I'm still p**sed off about it. F**k you, Sabina for denying us our small victory. I'm 68 years old, by the way, and it still chaps my a**."

- expandandincludeit

Learn Whatever You Can

"My mom grew up in Germany. She speaks fluent German. She would speak German with her parents when we were little kids just so we wouldn’t understand."

"She refused to teach my brother and I how to speak it. Her excuse was we didn’t want to learn. As babies. You know. When you start speaking to your kids."

"It’s been over 40 years now, and I’m still bitter about it. Because German is so d**n hard to learn as an adult."

- PineappleAndCoconut

"My mom’s fully fluent in Spanish and stopped teaching me because my dad kept bugging her about how I didn’t need it. In all honesty, I think it was him just trying to be petty and didn’t want his ex-wife AND daughter being bilingual while he wasn’t."

- coldcactus1205

"My mom grew up in Germany. Speaks fluent German. She would speak German with her... sister and friends. I feel your pain! She didn't teach my brother, me, or my kids German because we were 'American babies and it would be weird speaking German out loud to us when no one else around would understand.'"

"US! WE WOULD UNDERSTAND! EVENTUALLY! I begged her to teach my kids German. Nope."

"Now she's all remorseful because when she passes none of us will be able to call and check in on her sister (who refused to learn English) who will be all alone. All because she wanted to keep her stupid gossip language to herself."

- girlwhoweighted

"It really makes me so mad. My great aunt passed a few years ago at 104 and I got to go through a wooden box of hers full of letters she sent back to Austria (where my family is originally from) looking for family members and all are written in German/Austrian German. And I can only recognize one word here and there because of Duolingo. Yay."

"They’re pretty amazing letters and I’ll get them translated someday."

"I also remember when I was a teen, my mom had found a hairdresser who was German and they would speak it when she was getting her hair done. She said it was so she could keep up the language."

"Like. Helloooo. All you needed to do was speak it to my brother and I and we could have always conversed in it. My mom came up with so many excuses as to why to not teach us. I could have been fluent, and taught my kids. Being bilingual is amazing. Doesn’t matter what language really."

- PineappleAndCoconut

Reminder: Not All Grudges Are Petty

"I had a barbecue for friends. While inside preparing a literal feast, my friend’s children picked off all my green baby passion fruit, and unripe baby lemons, to throw at each other."

"Literally 100s of fruit wasted. When I came outside and nearly cried and told the kids off, their parents told me they were only playing, and just children, and to get over it."

"I am still not over it. They weren’t great friends or parents in hindsight."

- GypsyInAHotMessDress

"I used to go out and pick flowers in my grandmother's garden, and one day my grandfather told me I needed to ask her first, because sometimes she had plans for the flowers."

"I could never imagine just allowing my kids to harass someone else's plants."

- MsFlippy

"I hear you. It was life-changing really, to realize my friends just let the kids destroy my garden, and to show such little respect for my gardening passion, while stupid me was feeding and spoiling a bunch of people I thought were friends."

"Your grandfather was teaching you. Children need to be taught the right way."

"...I just realized my memory wasn’t petty. I'm still reminded of this event every time I eat my favorite fruit."

- GypsyInAHotMessDress





Not only were these stories infuriating, but some of them were far from petty or uncalled for. From ruined gardens to lost mother tongues to missing beloved family pets, there were so many reasons to be angry here.

And honestly, even the missed-out cheesecake and hashbrowns? Those were valid, too. Sometimes, we need a little extra light in our day to make it better, and it can really wreck our mood when someone gets in the way of that.