Woman Tries Her Own Keys On Closed Clothing Boutique In Bizarre Doorbell Cam Video

Screenshots from The Wild Navy Boutique's TikTok video
@thewildnavyboutique/TikTok

Owners of The Wild Navy Boutique in Texas were stunned after a pair of women came to the clothing store only to discover it was closed—before one of the women tried to see if her own keys might unlock the door.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 21, 2024
Everyone loves a good deal.

But most of us wouldn't stoop to breaking and entering just to find one.

Shockingly, a fun and unique clothing store called the Wild Navy Boutique has caught multiple instances of entitled customers trying to enter when they were not open, and these reactions were so shocking that they started sharing their doorbell camera footage on their TikTok page.

One guy simply yanked on the front door really hard and started cussing as he walked away, furious that the store wasn't open at the time that he wanted, though the hours were up-to-date on Google's search results.

But two women who really wanted to fit some time at the boutique into their day really caught the business's eye when they tried to break and enter...with their own keys.

One woman with sunglasses and a colorful scarf interacted with the doorbell camera, pointing out to the closed business that it "said on the door" that they were supposed to be open.

The woman with her, wearing a gray sweater, also checked the hours on the door before the two women talked about when they could come back, debating later in the day and perhaps even during their lunch hours.

The two women moved somewhat out of frame for a moment, looking at the Boutique's display window.

The woman in the gray sweater decided it was worth trying one other thing before leaving the scene—using her own keys to try to open the Boutique's front door.

Her friend in the colorful scarf and sunglasses laughed at the gesture, earning a "You never know!" style response.

When the attempt with her own keys didn't work, the two women gave up and walked away.

The boutique shared the footage, writing in a text overlay:

"Watch 'til the end. This can't be real LIFE."

You can watch the surprising video here:

@thewildnavyboutique

I have no words 💀🤣 When she bust out those keys #mindblown #breakingin #theaudacity #lmao #thiscantbereal #reallife #caughtoncamera

Some could not believe that the woman had actually tried to use her own keys to enter a business she didn't own.

One person wondered what the Wild Navy Boutique sold that was so irresistible.

It's understandable to want to check out a boutique and support a local business, especially to find suitable gifts for loved ones or a nice new outfit.

But nothing is so important as to stooping to breaking and entering. If you were able to find time to stop by once, you can probably find time to do it again.

