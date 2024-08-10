TikToker Discovers Kitchen Light In New Home That Won't Turn Off Isn't A Light Fixture At All

Anyone who has ever moved into a previously-lived-in home can attest to the fact that every home is a little bit different and that some might even have some surprising features. From secret rooms and closets to fun, pull-out kitchen cabinets, you never know what you're going to get.
That was the exact experience TikToker @mojojojokes had after moving into her new rental home. While in the kitchen in the middle of the day, she kept trying to turn the kitchen overhead light off and found herself unable to do so.
After running some errands and arriving back home after nightfall, the TikToker and her partner were surprised to find the light off.
She reflected:
"All day yesterday, we couldn't figure out how to turn this light off."
"So we left to run errands, and when we came back, the light was off."
"We were like, 'What the f**k? Is it on a timer?' But that makes no sense. Why would the timer go off at night?'
But then the TikToker discovered the truth about the light, which was not run on electricity at all.
"It would if it's the sun!"
"That's a f**king skylight, b***h!"
"You see that? 100 percent, natural, organic, solar power."
The TikToker further proved her point by going outside and pointing out the dome that was on her roof, which contained what is called a solar tube, created by Solatube International.
Instead of a traditional skylight cut into the ceiling, a tube is fed through the interior of the home to point light to a particular area that might be lacking natural sunlight, and with the use of refractory metal and a clear dome on top, the sunlight is able to pass through and refract into the selected space.
The TikToker was clearly very impressed with her discovery and the previous owner's commitment to the home.
"I got super lucky, because this house is old, but the owner took care of all of the things that give it its charm!"
You can watch the video here:
Some were excited for the TikToker to make the discovery about her home.
Others were a mix of perplexed and pleased to have learned something new today.
Even the company, Solatube International, had something to say about it.
While some TikTokers knew exactly what their fellow TikToker was about to discover when she told her story, others were just as perplexed and amazed by what awaited her in her new rental home.
Because brand-new homes are such a popular concept these days, it's easy to forget the treasures that may be hidden in a previously-lived-in home!