Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

TikToker Discovers Kitchen Light In New Home That Won't Turn Off Isn't A Light Fixture At All

Screenshots from @mojojojokes's TikTok video
@mojojojokes/TikTok

TikToker @mojojojokes was peeved after she couldn't figure out how to turn off the overhead light in her new home's kitchen—before she made a hilarious discovery.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 10, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Anyone who has ever moved into a previously-lived-in home can attest to the fact that every home is a little bit different and that some might even have some surprising features. From secret rooms and closets to fun, pull-out kitchen cabinets, you never know what you're going to get.

That was the exact experience TikToker @mojojojokes had after moving into her new rental home. While in the kitchen in the middle of the day, she kept trying to turn the kitchen overhead light off and found herself unable to do so.

After running some errands and arriving back home after nightfall, the TikToker and her partner were surprised to find the light off.

She reflected:

"All day yesterday, we couldn't figure out how to turn this light off."
"So we left to run errands, and when we came back, the light was off."
"We were like, 'What the f**k? Is it on a timer?' But that makes no sense. Why would the timer go off at night?'

But then the TikToker discovered the truth about the light, which was not run on electricity at all.

"It would if it's the sun!"
"That's a f**king skylight, b***h!"
"You see that? 100 percent, natural, organic, solar power."

The TikToker further proved her point by going outside and pointing out the dome that was on her roof, which contained what is called a solar tube, created by Solatube International.

Instead of a traditional skylight cut into the ceiling, a tube is fed through the interior of the home to point light to a particular area that might be lacking natural sunlight, and with the use of refractory metal and a clear dome on top, the sunlight is able to pass through and refract into the selected space.

The TikToker was clearly very impressed with her discovery and the previous owner's commitment to the home.

"I got super lucky, because this house is old, but the owner took care of all of the things that give it its charm!"

You can watch the video here:

@mojojojokes

🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞

Some were excited for the TikToker to make the discovery about her home.

@mojojojokes/TikTok

@mojojojokes/TikTok

@mojojojokes/TikTok

@mojojojokes/TikTok

@mojojojokes/TikTok

@mojojojokes/TikTok

@mojojojokes/TikTok

@mojojojokes/TikTok

@mojojojokes/TikTok

@mojojojokes/TikTok

Others were a mix of perplexed and pleased to have learned something new today.

@mojojojokes/TikTok

@mojojojokes/TikTok

@mojojojokes/TikTok

@mojojojokes/TikTok

@mojojojokes/TikTok

@mojojojokes/TikTok

@mojojojokes/TikTok

@mojojojokes/TikTok

@mojojojokes/TikTok

@mojojojokes/TikTok

Even the company, Solatube International, had something to say about it.

@mojojojokes/TikTok

@mojojojokes/TikTok

While some TikTokers knew exactly what their fellow TikToker was about to discover when she told her story, others were just as perplexed and amazed by what awaited her in her new rental home.

Because brand-new homes are such a popular concept these days, it's easy to forget the treasures that may be hidden in a previously-lived-in home!

Latest News

Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
2024 Election

The Harris Campaign Is Brutally Trolling Trump On His Own Social Media Site—And It's Perfect

More from Trending/viral-tiktok-videos

Ben Shapiro; Tim Walz
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon; Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Ben Shapiro Tried To Mock Walz By Comparing Him To A Beloved Comic—And It Backfired Instantly

Far-right podcaster Ben Shapiro's attempt to mock Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz by comparing him to a beloved comic did not go over the way he hoped it would.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Shapiro said:

Keep ReadingShow less
Laura Ingraham and Governor Tim Walz
YouTube/Fox News

Laura Ingraham's Gripe About How Minnesota Has 'Changed' Due To Walz Is An Instant Self-Own

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham was mocked online after attempting to claim Minnesota "changed for the worse" under Democratic Governor Tim Walz's leadership, adding that she knows the state "well"—before naming a city that isn't even in Minnesota as an example.

Speaking to contributor Mary Katharine Ham, she said:

Keep ReadingShow less
office workers on laptops seated at shared workspace
Annie Spratt on Unsplash

People Share The Most Surprising Company Policies They've Ever Encountered

If you work for someone else, you'll invariably be subject to rules, policies and guidance. Some of it will be government mandated for worker safety while some will be specific to an individual industry or employer.

Most of it should be logical and create a safe, efficient workplace.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gabby Douglas
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Gabby Douglas Reveals On TikTok That She's 'Constantly Being Bullied' By Gymnastics Fans

Just over a year ago, the world was cheering as Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas hinted at a return to the elite gymnastics realm, writing in a now-deleted Instagram post:

"For so many years, I've had an ache in my heart but I didn't want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness, or regret and through my tears and hurt, I've found peace."
"I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that I absolutely love doing."
"I know I have a huge task ahead of me and I am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor and even more grateful for all your support and love."
"It truly means so much 🖤.""There's so much to be said but for now... 💪 😎let’s do this #2024"

Douglas had stepped away from social media the year prior in an effort to “work on myself and focus on my mental health."

Keep ReadingShow less
A close-up black and white photo of a young pug. It looks into the camera with guilty eyes.
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash

People Break Down The Worst Things They Were Ever Caught Doing

Everyone is guilty of something in life.

Because mostly everyone has committed some sort of innocent infraction.

Keep ReadingShow less