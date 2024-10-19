TikToker Dragged For Mind-Boggling Fail After Trying To Buy Quarters On Amazon

Often times, one person's fail is another's entertainment.
But in the case of TikToker Kennedy (@kennedyfaris), her fail has the internet collectively worried for her generation.
Kennedy took to the social media platform to share her blunder in hopes that the world laughed with her—but instead, she was met with over 3 million highly-concerned viewers.
In roughly a minute, the creator explained how what she thought to be the deal of a lifetime turned out to be one of her greatest disappointments.
As text above Kennedy read, "My 'I'm just a girl' moment," she explained that she needed quarters to do laundry but was unsure how to obtain them.
"Where does one just get quarters."
"So, I'm like, okay, I'm just gonna go on Amazon and buy quarters."
She continued that she came across quite the bargain.
"72 rolls for $10?"
"The math doesn't equal up, but that's a score."
Keep in mind that one single roll of quarters is $10.
She added:
"Amazon's losing money."
But, as it turned out, Kennedy was losing money.
"I get the package..."
She held up a coin sleeve.
"Empty."
"It's just 72 plain quarter roll sleeves with no quarters in them."
The TikToker finished:
"I don't really know what I was thinking."
In the caption, Kennedy wrote:
"My parents are so proud of me."
You can watch below.
While a few found Kennedy's mistake entertaining...
...many viewers said they never would have admitted this level of oops for the world to see.
And they are quite frightened that this degree of logic and reasoning walks among us.
We just wonder if she was able to do her laundry.