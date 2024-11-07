People Describe The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Their Home

Whenever we welcome guests into our home, be it for the weekend or simply for a quick coffee, we usually tell them to "make themselves a home".

An offer some guests might take a bit too literally.

As when they follow our instructions, we might find ourselves getting an unexpected insight into what these colleagues, friends, or family members might get up to in the privacy of their own home.

Which we more than likely. would have been perfectly fine never knowing.

Redditor InternalMarsupial_ was curious to hear about the strangest things a guest has done in someone else's home, leading them to ask:

"What's the weirdest thing a guest has done at your house?"

Our Sentiments Exactly...

"Cleaned her toenails with our corkscrew while we were sitting in the kitchen having some wine, wtf are you thinking?"- Technical-Badger7878

"Weird Isn't Always Bad..."



"I am from the U.S and I have a new friend from Mexico."

"I had her and a group of girls over for drinks and a Halloween movie night."

"Once she had a few cocktails, she sheepishly asked permission to go through my kitchen."

"She said it was her first American household where she was comfortable enough to ask."

"She went and looked at my pantry, junk drawers, freezer, and my spice rack. It didn't feel judgemental or intrusive she was just curious."

" Funny thing is because she was 'taking a tour', all the other girls joined in."

"My husband came down to find 5 drunk women in their 30's going through our freezer."

"It was actually a fun night."- October_baby27

You Break It, You Buy It!



"When I was in college two of my female housemates went out drinking and brought one of their male friends back to the house."

"Neither of them were dating him, he was just a friend from back home."

"We had a spare mattress in the house that we’d use if one of us had a friend staying over for the night."

"This particular night the friend slept on the mattress in the kitchen."

"When the girls woke up they noticed that their friend had already got up and left the house, along with the mattress."

"We searched absolutely everywhere for the missing mattress but it was nowhere to be found."

"There was also complete radio silence from their friend as they texted him asking where he left the mattress."

"Later that day, one of my other housemates was on her way to the train station as she was heading home for the weekend."

"Instead of using the main road she usually used a faster route going through alleyways behind the houses in our estate."

"In one of these alleyways was a big skip."

"As she passed it she noticed what appeared to be our missing mattress."

"She texted the girls to let them know."

"We never actually found out what happened that night and why the guy woke up and dragged the mattress the whole way out of our house and down the alleyway and into the skip."

"We came to the conclusion that he must have puked, pissed or sh*t all over it and tried to hide the evidence."

"After texting with the guy my housemates told him he’d have to replace the mattress as it belonged to our landlord and he damaged it."

"Luckily he did."

"It’s safe to say that he never stepped foot inside our house again after that."- adjust_to_midnight

When Being Helpful Isn't Appreciated...



"Went out and weeded my walk."

"Unfortunately the walk was designed with spaces on the sides for herbs."

"She pulled out all of my herbs."- LifeHappenzEvryMomnt

To Each Their Own?...



"A guest once walked into my kitchen, grabbed a handful of raw pasta, and started eating it like chips."

"When I asked why, they just shrugged and said, 'I don’t like cooking, so this is easier'."- RoseateReverie

Hopefully It Looked Good!

"A guest once decided to rearrange all my furniture while I was at work."

"Came home to a whole new layout!"- BiscuitMarge

Why Some People Never Let Friends Borrow Clothes...



"Picked up my earrings and put them on her ears."

"I only realized when I couldn't find them and then saw them on her."

"She 'just wanted to see how they looked'."

"Lol, yeah."

"My sticky fingered SIL."- nj-rose

So Many Questions...



"Theres multiple occasions. but one was when my moms friend went into what was my room, mangled a lamp, and then fell headfirst into the wall leaving a hole."- sidesalad-w-ranch

How The Tables Have Turned...



"Once we had this girl who was an old friend of my husband’s and had just moved back to our city, over for dinner."

"I think I’d met her once before. Anyway she waltzed in wearing a see-through mesh bodysuit and 3 inch leather mini skirt and straight up acted like I was the guest and she was hosting me with my husband."

"Rummaged in my kitchen and asked me if she could make me a drink."

"Kept insinuating that she knew my husband so much better than I did."

"They weren’t close friends. It was so bizarre."- Cucumbrsandwich

There's Taking Charge, And Then Theres... This...



"My brother’s now ex….she didn’t like the dinner we had invited them over for so she raided the fridge and started cooking herself a meal. Without asking."

"She also emptied brand new lemonade and juices."- sunnysideup2323

Under The Influence...

"Had a friend come over, smoke some weed, and proceed to go lay on the bathroom floor next to the cat's litter box to have a nap."



"When asked why he didn't just go lay down on one of many couches or beds- or even any bit of floor not sharing space with a dirty a** cat box:"

"Oh."

"We then watched the movie, Conan the barbarian, where he mused that 'Arnold Schwarzenegger would have made a good Conan'."- Island_Maximum

Intrusive... But Practical!

"One time, a guest rearranged my entire spice rack alphabetically without asking."

"They even threw out some spices they deemed 'expired'."

"It was both bizarre and impressive, but also... please don't touch my stuff!"- SweetcreamDaisy

One Way To Decompress

"My friend and her bf stayed 2 days over at my house, well they got into an argument in my bedroom so I just stayed in the living room and she came in there telling me that they're fine and stuff."

"Well I go in there to see if he’s good, and I just see him stress cleaning my room."

"My room was already clean, but I guess he wanted to clean it his way while he was pissed and I just let him."

"He also ended up hanging up some pictures that were just laying around my house and helped me clean my kitchen then made breakfast for all three of us?"



"It was weird but not unwelcome, so I just let him do his thang, I mean hey, if that’s what he does to calm down then I’ll let him do it, shit he didn’t break or steal anything so it’s all good in my book."- RScudda

Not Exactly The Agreement...



"A guest once asked if they could take a shower... and then came out wearing my clothes. I guess they felt extra at home."- Otherwise-Nerve448

It's important for guests to feel welcomed when they are being hosted.

At the same time, guests need to remember that they are guests and should respect their hosts' property.

Also... who would EVER clean their nails with a corkscrew?