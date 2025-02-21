Former NFL Kicker Arrested At City Council Meeting After Slamming 'Nazi' MAGA Movement

Chris Kluwe, the former NFL kicker for the Minnesota Vikings, was arrested after he protested against Republican President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement during a city council meeting in conservative-populated Huntington Beach, California.
Kluwe, who lived in Huntington Beach for 15 years, railed against plans for a MAGA plaque to be installed outside the Huntington Beach Central Library in celebration of its 50th anniversary.
The bronze plaque, unanimously approved by all seven conservative city council members at the meeting, included the words, "Magical," "Alluring," "Galvanizing," and "Adventurous."
The descriptors were stacked vertically to form the "MAGA" acronym for Trump's 2016 campaign catchphrase, "Make America Great Again."
During public comments, Kluwe stood before the council and said, "Unfortunately, it's clear that this council does not listen. So instead I'm going to take my time to say what MAGA has stood for these past three weeks."
He continued to read a list of what MAGA stood for according to him, which included erasing "trans people from existence," "re-segregation and racism," "censorship and book bans," "firing air traffic controllers while planes are crashing," "firing people overseeing our nuclear arsenal," "firing military veterans and those serving them at the VA, including canceling research on veteran suicide," and "cutting funds to education, including for disabled children."
The 43-year-old added that the movement was "profoundly corrupt, unmistakably anti-democracy, and most importantly, MAGA is explicitly a Nazi movement."
Finally, Kluwe addressed those buying into the ideology and stated, “You may have replaced a swastika with a red hat, but that is what it is."
As the chamber was met with some cheering from those backing Kluwe, he added:
"I will now engage in the time-honored American tradition of peaceful civil disobedience."
The viral clip of his fiery remarks concluded with him leaving the lectern and approaching the council dais with his hands behind his back before officers carried him out.
Kluwe later detailed the incident in a Bluesky thread, explaining that he told officers he was going to lie down on the chamber floor and make them carry him out.
A police log from the day's events indicated Kluwe was arrested for "disrupting a public assembly," though he maintained he did not struggle or fight back.
He did mention getting "scratches" on his ankle and back while he was being restrained, adding, "They repeatedly asked if I needed a medic, I said no."
"Overall time spent in the jail was about four hours," Kluwe said and jokingly gave the experience "4.5 stars out of 5" and that "the metal bench in my cell could’ve used some cushions."
Social media users thought he set an example for Democrats who feel helpless and outraged by the actions of the Trump administration on how to mobilize.
Kluwe was subsequently hailed a hero.
The MAGA plaque was later unanimously approved by the city council members, all seven of whom were conservatives.
In the last two years, Huntington Beach banned the flying of LGBTQ+ flags over City Hall during Pride Month festivities, created a review panel for the screening of children's books in the city library to search for suggestive content, and passed a measure requiring voters to present their voter identification at the polls, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Last month, the council voted for Huntington Beach to be designated a "non-sanctuary" city for undocumented migrants.
“What you’re seeing in Huntington Beach is a microcosm of what’s happening nationally,” said Kluwe, adding, “This is what happens when MAGA gets power.”
The ex-NFL player said of his public speech at the city council meeting:
“I have the responsibility to step up and do something. That’s what I also hope to see from other people who enjoy that position of privilege and power ... that they take this example and say, ‘You know what? I can do that too."
"I can help protect the oppressed.’ Because it shouldn’t be on the people who are being oppressed to fight by themselves.”
He added:
“The council really isn’t interested in listening to the community. They just want to do whatever they can to build up their own visibility and power in the hopes of moving higher into Trump’s orbit. And that’s not how city government should work.”
Kluwe has long been an LGBTQ+ rights activist and advocated for same-sex marriage during his time as a punter for the Vikings for eight seasons.
He worked closely with the LGBT rights group Minnesotans for Marriage Equality and fought against the Minnesota Gay Marriage Amendment, which defined marriage as being between a man and a woman.
The amendment was since voted against, thereby legalizing same-sex marriage in Minnesota.
Kluwe was released from the Vikings on May 6, 2013. He alleged the dismissal was for his dedicated championing of gay rights rather than his performance decline on the field.