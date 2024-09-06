Skip to content

People Explain Why They Stopped Supporting A Company They Once Liked

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

JD Vance Slammed For Wildly Out-Of-Touch Solution For Lowering The Cost Of Daycare

J.D. Vance
Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Conservative pundit Charlie Kirk asked the Republican vice presidential candidate about his plan to deal with rising daycare costs—and Vance's solution is simply to make extended family members watch your kids.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 06, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance was slammed for offering a wildly out-of-touch solution for lowering high daycare costs—suggesting that people should simply make extended family members watch their children.

During a Turning Point Action event in Mesa, Arizona, Wednesday, conservative pundit Charlie Kirk asked Vance the following question:

"What can we do about lowering the cost of daycare? It's very hard for working families to get by. How will we lower the cost of daycare?"

Vance replied:

"Such an important question, Charlie. I think one of the things that we can do is make it easier for families to choose whatever model they want."
"One of the ways that you might be able to relieve a little bit of pressure on people who are paying so much for daycare is, maybe grandma and grandpa wants to help out a little bit more. Or maybe there’s an aunt or uncle that wants to help out a little bit more. If that happens, you relieve some of the pressure on all of the resources that we’re spending on daycare.”
"Let's say you don't have somebody who can provide that extra set of hands. What we've got to do is actually empower people to get trained in the fields that we need for the 21st century."
"We've got a lot of people who love kids, would love to take care of kids, but they can't because they don't have access the education they need or, maybe more importantly, because the state government says, 'You're not allowed to take care of children unless you have some ridiculous certification that has nothing to do—nothing to do—with taking care of kids."
"So empower people to get the skills they need. Don't force every early childcare specialist to go and get a six-year college degree where they've got a lot of debt and Americans are much poorer because they're paying out the wazoo for daycare. Empower working families, empower people who want to do these things for a living and that's what we've got to do."

You can hear what Vance said in the video below.

Vance’s proposed "solution" is highly unrealistic.

Childcare expenses in the United States have continued to surge, as outlined in the Care.com 2024 Cost of Care Report. Many families are finding it increasingly difficult to manage these rising costs, often relying on their incomes and savings to meet this critical financial demand. Affordable childcare options are hard to come by, and waitlists are notoriously long.

The report reveals that in 2023, 47% of families spent over $1,500 per month on childcare. Despite some variation in costs depending on the type of care, 49% of families expect to spend a similar amount in 2024. The average national weekly daycare cost was $321 in 2023, up 13% from $284 in 2022, amounting to nearly $1,300 per month.

Costs also fluctuate based on location. For example, parents in Washington, D.C.—where Vance represents Ohio in the Senate—spent an average of $419 per week for infant daycare, while in Arkansas, the same service averaged $129. Unfortunately, not all families can relocate to cut down on expenses.

Many parents have had to drastically adjust their lifestyles due to the financial strain of childcare. Some have taken on additional jobs, reduced their working hours, or even left the workforce entirely to cope with these rising costs.

He was swiftly called out.


Vance has been trailing in some polls against his Democratic counterpart, Tim Walz, a decline attributed to negative media coverage, especially over his controversial comments about "childless cat ladies." These incidents have raised worries among Republicans that Vance may be damaging the party’s prospects.

The latest Suffolk University/USA Today poll revealed that 48% of likely voters view Walz favorably, compared to only 37% who have a positive opinion of Vance. Vance also faces higher unfavorable ratings, with 49% of voters seeing him negatively, while 36% hold a negative view of Walz.

Walz performed marginally better across party lines as well, with 9% of Republicans viewing him favorably, compared to just 6% of Democrats who felt the same about Vance.

Notably, both candidates are now equally recognized by voters, with only 3% of respondents reporting they hadn't heard of either.

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Donald Trump; Screenshot from Georgia's Apalachee High School shooting news report
NBC, ANF

Video Of Trump Saying We Just Have To 'Get Over' School Shooting Resurfaces After Georgia Shooting

Footage of Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump telling supporters we have to "get over it" in the wake of a school shooting earlier this year at an Iowa high school resurfaced after a gunman opened fire on Wednesday morning at a Georgia high school, killing four victims.

According to Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director (GBI) Chris Hosey, two 14-year-old students and two teachers from Apalachee High School died in the shooting.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Tim Walz and J.D. Vance
C-SPAN (left and right)

Tim Walz Just Trolled JD Vance's Awkward Donut Shop Fiasco With A Zippy One-Liner

Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance has been unable to escape negative press coverage of his gaffes, including footage of his awkward encounter with workers at a Georgia donut shop who seemed disinterested as he attempted—and failed—to make small talk while his entourage continued to film employees without their consent.

You can watch the cringe fest in the video below.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chris Martin & James
@ColdplayUK_/X

Chris Martin Shares Powerful Moment On Stage With Trans Fan Who Said Coldplay 'Saved My Life'

Chris Martin of Coldplay shared a special moment with a trans fan during a concert in Dublin, Ireland.

While performing, Martin saw a sign from a fan named James that said, “Trans fan. Coldplay saved my life. It’s my dream to come on stage.” Martin invited James up, and they shared a touching conversation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simone Biles
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC

Simone Biles Just Retired One Of Her Most Impressive Skills In Hilariously Iconic Fashion

We are gathered here today in memory of the Yurchenko double pike, a thrilling gymnastic maneuver previously performed by Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

Biles retired the extremely difficult skill, a.k.a. the "Biles II," which consists of a roundoff onto the springboard and a back handspring onto the vaulting table followed by two backward flips off the apparatus in a pike position.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ketanji Brown Jackson; Matt Damon
Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Ketanji Brown Jackson Hilariously Opens Up About Acting With Matt Damon In Harvard Drama Class

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has opened up about one of her favorite college memories—with actor Matt Damon.

Brown Jackson and Damon attended Harvard at the same time in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and it turns out they once had a drama class together.

Keep ReadingShow less