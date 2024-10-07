Turns Out A White Ohio Man Was Arrested For Killing Geese In Springfield—Not Haitian Immigrants

It's often said that when it comes to the MAGA movement, "every accusation is an admission."
And there's perhaps no better example than the latest chapter in the saga of the animal life in Springfield, Ohio.
After weeks of Donald Trump, running mate JD Vance and other Republicans making baseless accusations that Haitian immigrants in Springfield have been eating geese as well as people's pets, it turns out there actually IS a problem with the town's wildlife being attacked.
By regular old white people, though. Not Haitian immigrants.
Police in Springfield have been investigating claims that local immigrants have been catching and killing Canadian geese in the town, but what they found instead is that a "white male in his 50s or 60s" is the actual culprit.
It turns out that on the very day of the presidential debate in which Trump made the absurd claim—which has resulted in not just immigrants but the entire town of Springfield being terrorized by far-right extremists ever since—a citizen reported a man for shooting two geese.
The police report reads:
"Complainant Michael Dudley ... observed a white male in his late 50s or early 60s, who was heavy set and riding a lawnmower, get off the lawnmower with a shotgun and shoot two geese near water on [Rocky Lake Golf Course]."
"The man picked up the first goose and tossed it into the weeds. The second goose was wounded and as he collected it the man twisted it breaking its neck. This goose was disposed of in the same manner."
The golf course's manager confirmed that she allowed one of her employees, Brian Comer, to shoot geese on the premises. Comer told police he thought the course had a permit for doing so, but that turns out to not be the case.
So he was cited for hunting without the proper credentials, which is a fourth-degree misdemeanor in Ohio punishable by up to 30 days in jail or $250 in fines. Oops.
On social media, people weren't exactly surprised that the truth of Trump's absurd claim about animals in Springfield has turned out to be the opposite.
Imagine that—Trump elevated a fringe Neo-Nazi conspiracy theory to the national stage and it turns out to be baseless nonsense on a whole other level. At this point, it's probably best to just assume that whatever the campaign says, the opposite is true.