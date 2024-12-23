Trump Explains Why He's 'Safe' From Musk Becoming President In Bonkers Speech

During a speech at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest conference, President-elect Donald Trump rejected claims that his billionaire ally Elon Musk is overshadowing him following backlash over Musk's role in blocking the emergency spending measure to prevent a government shutdown.
Trump dismissed the idea that he had “ceded the presidency” to Musk. He added that even if Musk aspired to the role, he wouldn’t qualify due to the Constitution’s stipulation that the U.S. president must be a natural-born citizen—a requirement Musk, born in South Africa, does not meet.
Trump said:
“You know, they’re on a new kick. All the different hoaxes. The new one is that President Trump has ceded the presidency to Elon Musk. No, no, that’s not happening.”
“No, he’s not going to be president, that I can tell you. And I’m safe. You know why he can’t be? He wasn’t born in this country.”
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Trump: [Elon Musk] is not going to be president. That I can tell you. I’m safe. You know why? He can’t be. He wasn’t born in this country
December 22, 2024
Democrats have voiced concerns about Musk’s growing influence over congressional Republicans.
Musk has become a regular fixture in Trump’s circle—but his involvement has led to criticisms that Trump isn't actually calling the shots, especially after Musk had a hand in scuttling a key spending bill that almost culminated in a full government shutdown.
Republicans, however, have worked to minimize the appearance of any discord between the two figures. Trump’s team dismissed the allegations as “ridiculous,” insisting that there is no rift.
Additionally, Musk's new role as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) grants him influence over federal agencies' budgets, staffing, and the ability to advocate for the removal of troublesome regulations. During a Tesla earnings call in October, Musk stated that he planned to use his influence with Trump to establish a “federal approval process for autonomous vehicles.”
It's evident that Musk has every intention of maximizing his role in the second Trump administration—and many criticized Trump, noting that he's just a wee bit defensive over it.
SOMEONE is sounding triggered. You never heard Barack Obama or Joe Biden or any Democratic president have to counter any narratives about George Soros being the President.
December 22, 2024
These guys eating themselves is going to be a fun distraction from the country burning to the ground.
December 22, 2024
He said "I'm safe" but he followed that with a nervous wreck of a laugh along with beads of sweat on his face.
December 22, 2024
Dude, if you have to say it he already owns you. Trump gets the title, Musk and greedy oligarchs will rule.
December 22, 2024
I predicted that the bromance would end before Trump’s inauguration. Trump is so thinned skin. He can’t take being mocked. Keep it up! Every day it must be reiterated that Trump is not in control, that he is Musk’s boy toy, that Musk is the shadow Prez.
December 22, 2024
It's the Mump administration. Trump was bought and paid for, he just doesn't know it yet.
December 22, 2024
Of course Elon Musk can't take the oath of office, but he bought a puppet that can.
December 22, 2024
I really thought it'd take a bit longer before the break-up would start! Great job by all those who helped push the "President Musk" point - and that includes mainstream media. It got under that orange skin real quick!
December 22, 2024
There’s no question about who holds the ultimate authority— Trump will be sworn in as president on January 20, further strengthened by a Supreme Court ruling from one of his legal cases that broadened the scope of executive authority.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s influence hinges largely on Trump’s ongoing favor, as he lacks any formal power outside of the new president’s patronage.
However, Trump’s recent remarks indicate that the relentless focus on Musk’s role has not gone unnoticed and that he may bristle at the implication that Musk is the one at the helm.
Trump notoriously dislikes sharing the spotlight—so we'll see how long he's willing to tolerate Musk’s rising profile.