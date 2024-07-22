Stephen Miller Dragged After Having Meltdown On Fox Over Biden Dropping Out Of The Race

Far-right political adviser Stephen Miller was widely mocked after he ranted angrily on Fox News about President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement.
Miller—who was a senior policy adviser to former President Donald Trump—accused Democrats of undemocratic behavior during an interview with host Laura Ingraham. He discussed Harris' vulnerabilities as a potential successor to Biden for the Democratic nomination, describing her as “napalm for working-class voters” and asserting that her party is “in crisis.”
It all started when Ingraham made the following remark:
“There may be what, 25, 30 percent of the voters who still preferred Joe Biden to remain at the top of the ticket, right? I mean, at least that? And they don’t care about those voters, Stephen. They don’t care.”
Miller's subsequent meltdown gave the distinct impression that Republicans are threatened by the shakeup, saying:
“They held a primary! People—they had ballots! They filled out circles that went to the voting booths! They spent money on advertisements, and as President Trump said, the Republican Party spent tens of millions of dollars running against Joe Biden.”
“Now they’ve just woke up one morning and said: ‘Never mind, we’re canceling the entire primary, we’re getting rid of our candidate, and we’re pretending the election has never even happened and we’re gonna let donors handpick a new nominee."
"They are publicly admitting they are an oligarchy. They are not running a democracy. They are not running a representative republic. This is an oligarchy controlled by business interests and the Democratic convention is the private corporation that represents those interests."
"This is as full-frontal an attack on American democracy as we've ever seen in the history of America's political parties."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
It sure sounded like Miller is afraid of how Biden's decision and Harris' ascendancy will impact support for Trump.
At 81, Biden faced increasing concerns within his party about his age and capacity to serve another term, along with fears of a potential loss to Trump—who is 78—in November. In his announcement, Biden backed Harris as the Democratic nominee to replace him, calling choosing her as his VP "the best decision I’ve made."
Ultimately, Harris is a logical choice to lead the ticket partly because millions of Democrats supported the Biden-Harris ticket during the Democratic primaries—a nuance that Miller seems to overlook.
Other prominent conservatives have also slammed Biden's move despite having criticized and amplified calls for him to drop out of the race following his underwhelming debate performance last month.
For instance, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Democrats have "got legal hurdles in some of these states and it’ll be litigated, I expect, on the ground there," suggesting they'll face pushback for attempting to replace Biden at the top of the ticket.