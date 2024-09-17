Skip to content

Conservative CNN Pundit Gets Instant Reminder After Trying To Rip Kamala Harris's Rhetoric

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Sarah Cooper Has Stark Message For Fans After Posting Latest Trump Lip-Sync Video

Screenshots of Sarah Cooper
Sarah Cooper/YouTube

After posting her latest Trump lip-sync video, comedian Sarah Cooper urged fans to vote while revealing some unfortunate news.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 17, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Comedian Sarah Cooper is back to mocking Donald Trump in a new video, where she lip-syncs some of his more outlandish remarks from his much-criticized debate performance against Vice President Kamala Harris.

However, she had some bad news for fans—this lip-sync video, titled "How to Debate," will be her last one.

Cooper's video features her lip-syncing some of Trump's most controversial remarks during last week's presidential debate, including his claim that Harris is providing gender reassignment surgeries to "illegal aliens who are in prison," his insistence that he was being "sarcastic" when he recently admitted he lost the 2020 election "by a whisker," and his justifications for inviting members of the Taliban to Camp David.

You can watch her video below.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Beneath the video, Cooper acknowledged this video would be her last one—and urged fans to vote in November's election:

"This is the final one folks. Kamala will win if we all vote. Then we can finally put this menace out of our collective mind!"

You can see her comment below.

Screenshot of Sarah Cooper's YouTube commentSarah Cooper/YouTube

Cooper also elaborated in the latest edition of her newsletter, "How Was Your Week?":

"I love how much people seem to love these lip syncs (via my YouTube) but it was so triggering to make this one and I felt okay when I was making it but then immediately regretted it. Because I have no interest in Trump at all as person and I don’t want to talk about him, I find him utterly boring."
"I truly feel like this might be my last one. But a few good things came out of it: some voter awareness perhaps and the fact that I set up a small green screen studio in my office and I feel inspired to make more things with it, especially when it comes to the stories in the novel I’m writing."
"I like the idea of bringing some of it to life before it becomes a book."

Many lamented her announcement but praised her nonetheless.



Screenshot of @aw8079 YouTube comment@aw8079/YouTube

Screenshot of @CatherineRichards-r2v' YouTube comment@CatherineRichards-r2v/YouTube

Screenshot of @quintinrichardson8153's YouTube comment@quintinrichardson8153/YouTube

Screenshot of @need-to-know/YouTube@need-to-know/YouTube

Cooper has previously acknowledged the impact her Trump videos have had on her life.

The comedian, who has starred in her own Netflix special, written books, and performed onstage, previously said she "was very scared of just being known as the Trump Girl, and felt like I wanted to distance myself from it."

However, she acknowledged that her material served as a coping mechanism for many who felt exhausted by Trump's presidency:

"Those videos helped so many people, and they also helped me. So I’m thankful for it now, even though I know that if I die right now, my obituary would have the name Donald Trump in it, which is not great, but what are you going to do?"

Cooper added that her videos "exposed the meaninglessness of his words, but I think now that it’s been exposed, there’s nothing left to really do with it."

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Justin Timberlake
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake Gets Candid About Drinking And Driving In Somber Statement Outside Courthouse

Prince of Pop star Justin Timberlake addressed the public about drinking and driving after taking a plea deal on Friday after being arrested earlier this year for drunk driving near the Hamptons in New York.

On June 17, the Friends with Benefits actor was initially charged with DWI (driving while intoxicated) after he drove his 2025 grey BMW XM through a stop sign and swerved into oncoming traffic in Sag Harbor, an incorporated village in Suffolk county, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Screenshot of Erika Lee's post in Springfield, Ohio, neighborhood group
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; @AmyHarber/X

Woman Behind Viral Post That Sparked Rumor About Haitian Immigrants Eating Pets Speaks Out

Springfield, Ohio resident Erika Lee, whose Facebook post alleging that Haitian immigrants were eating pets became a viral GOP conspiracy, now claims that she "didn't mean" for the claim to "explode" like it did.

Republicans have spread hateful rumors about Haitian immigrants "eating cats" after former President Donald Trump made outrageous, racist, and patently false claims during last week's presidential debate.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brand new sports car
Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

Things The Super Rich Do That Normal People Could Never Dream Of Doing

Times are tough right now, and for many people, it's hard to know where the money for groceries and bills is going to come from.

But for a limited few, money is truly no object, and it's crazy to realize what they spend money on as a matter of convenience rather than necessity.

Keep ReadingShow less
RuPaul's Drag Race stars on the Emmys red carpet
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

'Drag Race' Queens Clap Back After Reporter Claims They Walked Out After Losing Emmy

The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner is in hot water online after posting a misleading tweet during last night's Primetime Emmy Awards.

Gardner posted a video clip he filmed just after the announcement of the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, which RuPaul's Drag Race had won five of the past years in a row.

Keep ReadingShow less
Doctor with stethoscope
Alexandr Podvalny/Unsplash

People Break Down The Wildest Things A Doctor Ever Said To Them

Hearing a medical professional offer their official expert advice or assessment has patients always hanging on their every word.

But occasionally, the things they tell patients can be eye-opening in the unintentionally humorous delivery of their findings.

Keep ReadingShow less