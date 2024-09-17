Sarah Cooper Has Stark Message For Fans After Posting Latest Trump Lip-Sync Video

Comedian Sarah Cooper is back to mocking Donald Trump in a new video, where she lip-syncs some of his more outlandish remarks from his much-criticized debate performance against Vice President Kamala Harris.
However, she had some bad news for fans—this lip-sync video, titled "How to Debate," will be her last one.
Cooper's video features her lip-syncing some of Trump's most controversial remarks during last week's presidential debate, including his claim that Harris is providing gender reassignment surgeries to "illegal aliens who are in prison," his insistence that he was being "sarcastic" when he recently admitted he lost the 2020 election "by a whisker," and his justifications for inviting members of the Taliban to Camp David.
You can watch her video below.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
Beneath the video, Cooper acknowledged this video would be her last one—and urged fans to vote in November's election:
"This is the final one folks. Kamala will win if we all vote. Then we can finally put this menace out of our collective mind!"
You can see her comment below.
Sarah Cooper/YouTube
Cooper also elaborated in the latest edition of her newsletter, "How Was Your Week?":
"I love how much people seem to love these lip syncs (via my YouTube) but it was so triggering to make this one and I felt okay when I was making it but then immediately regretted it. Because I have no interest in Trump at all as person and I don’t want to talk about him, I find him utterly boring."
"I truly feel like this might be my last one. But a few good things came out of it: some voter awareness perhaps and the fact that I set up a small green screen studio in my office and I feel inspired to make more things with it, especially when it comes to the stories in the novel I’m writing."
"I like the idea of bringing some of it to life before it becomes a book."
Many lamented her announcement but praised her nonetheless.
@aw8079/YouTube
@CatherineRichards-r2v/YouTube
@quintinrichardson8153/YouTube
@need-to-know/YouTube
Cooper has previously acknowledged the impact her Trump videos have had on her life.
The comedian, who has starred in her own Netflix special, written books, and performed onstage, previously said she "was very scared of just being known as the Trump Girl, and felt like I wanted to distance myself from it."
However, she acknowledged that her material served as a coping mechanism for many who felt exhausted by Trump's presidency:
"Those videos helped so many people, and they also helped me. So I’m thankful for it now, even though I know that if I die right now, my obituary would have the name Donald Trump in it, which is not great, but what are you going to do?"
Cooper added that her videos "exposed the meaninglessness of his words, but I think now that it’s been exposed, there’s nothing left to really do with it."