Elon Musk Gloriously Burned By 'Star Trek' Actor After Calling For A Real-Life Starfleet Academy

Redditor Initial_Show_9194 asked:

"What's the craziest thing you've done for money?"





In Need Of Friends

"Some fool came up to me at the club. I'm 6'1", built, been weight training my entire life since Jr. High. This guy was a bit scrawny, about 5' 2"-4"."

"He whispered to me when he approached me, 'I told my girlfriend I knew you. If you allow me to buy you a drink, sit, and chat with me, I'll slip you a hundred-dollar bill.'"

"In route to the bar, I asked the guy what we would talk about, and the guy responded that he played tennis. I informed him I didn't drink alcohol. We sat and chated for about 25 to 30 minutes about our actual tennis matches, as I'm a huge tennis player, as well as our golf game."

"His girlfriend went to freshen up, and the dude slipped me $150, gave me a huge hug, and thanked me. Odd little guy."

- Inner-Egg-6731

A Physical Over Money Any Day

"I stayed awake for 36 hours while my blood was taken every four hours. I had to eat a special diet for three days prior. The diet lacked certain enzymes."

"At the beginning and end of the 36 hours, I had to play a decision-making video game with my head hooked up to an EKG machine."

"I think I got paid about $1000. It was a psychology experiment for a University. I was a psych student at a different college and I was required to volunteer for these as part of my major."

"What was worth more than the $1000 was that I got a complete and thorough physical with bloodwork. It was the first one I was ever able to get."

- catfarts99

Driver's License Time

"I found a dude on Craigslist who needed someone to drive him and his car to the DMV so he could take the road test to get his license. He paid me $200 to meet him at a gas station two minutes from the DMV, then sit in the DMV for 30 minutes, and wait for him to pass his test. Then he drove me back to the gas station."

"It sounded like a scam at first, but I was homeless and needed money, and he legit paid me for it. Made the cash and didn't get turned into a skin suit, so win-win."

- 87eebboo1

Deep Sea Life

"I'm an offshore electrician and had a gig where a company was trying to meet some harsh deadlines."

"I worked a 56-day on, 14-day off schedule, in deep water. 56 12- to 14-hour days in a row is pretty rough on the system."

- Hand_Of_Gawd

Do What You Gotta Do

"I donated plasma while being afraid of needles for six months until my business took off."

- IDoesThis1

"I hope your fear of needles has lessened... and that your business is doing well. You're a good egg for donating."

- SpudGun312

Weird Bet, But Okay

"One time when I was working at Macaroni Grill a table bet me 100 dollars that I wouldn't drink a glass of olive oil. They tipped 20%, and I made 115 dollars off of it."

- RamblingNymph

"OK, what that story left out was: tell us about the next 24 hours!! Did you have… gastric distress?"

- scottsmith7

Spy Shopping

"I was a mystery shopper in the early 2000s. I went to Starbucks, ordered coffee, and measured the temperature in secret. I still have the thermometers they sent me for testing. Lol. It didn't pay well but I did feel kind of like a spy, so it was fun."

- TragicaDeSpell

Accidental Bouncer

"Nothing too crazy. My University had a small venue and they would hire students to set up audio and visual equipment, etc. so one day we were working and setting up for Celtic Woman, and had just finished up when the venue staff asked if I wanted to work security for the event."

"I got five minutes of training and a big black shirt, and they put me at the house left apron in case anyone tried to rush the stage from that side."

"Nothing happened, and it was a pretty tame audience for the most part. There was just one lady who looked like she might jump out of her seat and run up to the stage and start dancing on stage if given the opportunity, so I kept an eye on her and pretty much got to see Celtic Woman and get paid for it."

- Highway_Man87

Instant Gratification

"A former (female) co-worker went to work for a competitor, taking a lot of confidential pricing knowledge with her."

"A few weeks later I noticed her with one of our customers at a bar, getting inappropriately handsy in an end booth."

"I tipped our waitress $100 to spill a banana daiquiri down the front of her dress. Over the shoulder, down the front, on the chest, and lap. This was 40 years ago when $100 was a d**n good tip."

- onanonanon19

"Still a d**n good tip today."

- WeebGalore

Dancing Pizzas

"I once dressed up as a giant pizza slice and danced on a busy street corner for an entire day to promote a new pizza place."

"It was 100 degrees out, and I had to perform a choreographed dance every 15 minutes."

"By the end of the day, I was sunburned, exhausted, and I had the pizza jingle stuck in my head for weeks."

"But hey, I made a decent amount in tips and got free pizza for a month."

- MariiykaProducOnl

"Free pizza makes it worth it, lol (laughing out loud)."

- Initial_Show_9194

Other People's Homework

"I read the book 'Dvery Thug Needs a Lady' by Wahida Clark. I saw it in Barnes and Noble and jokingly said to my brother that I would read it for $100 and give him a book report. Son of a b***h, it is the worst book ever written."

- LunaAndThePeaches

"I used to write essays and stuff for other people. I have had to read some mighty tedious books."

- Squigglepig52

Unexpectedly Wholesome

"I once fell on very hard times, and I decided to sign up for a sugar daddy website to see what it was about."

"Some very nice man paid me to delete my account because I seemed too ‘innocent to be on there,' lol (laughing out loud)."

- Secret_Dimension2

Ouch...

"I took out a ton of student loans and spent 100s of hours studying, all in exchange for exorbitant debt and working a nine-to-five."

- Shadow948

Pokemon Hacks

"I used to clone rare Pokemon like Mew on the GameBoy game and sell them to other people."

"I'd just rip the transfer cable out while transferring the Pokemon at the right time and we both could keep it."

- SailorLuna-123

"I remember there was a way to do that on the silver version with only one game. I got the timing wrong one time and lost my level 100 Articuno. Still a little salty about that one."

- GhostriderJuliett

Both Sweet And Anticlimactic

"I’m a teacher and ran an art club where we decided our club goal was to do art fundraisers to raise money for a kiln."

"One of the activities we planned was an after-school silk scarf dyeing project for elementary kids. We did lots of fundraising like that and eventually, we had $1200… cash in mostly small amounts."

"I gathered the club on the carpet and we were so proud of the money we’d raised and I threw it all up in the air and we let the money rain on us for a few minutes. Then we carefully picked it all up and counted it."

"Then I got a job at a better school that already had a kiln. Memories y’all."

- SARASA05





Many of these tasks left us shaking our heads, whether from the absurdity, the danger, or the twist ending.

At least in most of these cases, hopefully these are things most of these Redditors would not do again, even if a paycheck came knocking.