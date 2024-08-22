People Explain How A Friend Accidentally Turned Them On

Can a friend suddenly become attractive to you? Absolutely!

Romantic chemistry can stem from friendships and even blossom into meaningful love affairs.



Any moment shared with a friend or acquaintance can awaken a desire, a spark if you will, that you thought was previously impossible.



That's the unpredictable nature of Cupid's aim.



People share the surprise moment when they suddenly found themselves being attracted to a friend when Redditor Vertical_slab_lolslab_lol asked:

"What did a friend do that instantly turned you on?"

You would think these things only happen in movies.

Lip Attack

"She just grabbed me by the collar and kissed me while she was sitting on my truck bed talking to me. It was rather out of the blue, but it worked. That was seven years ago, we've been married for the past five."

– MisterKillam



Defining Embrace



"He hugged me when I had my coat unbottoned and instead of putting his arms over it, he slid his arms inside my coat and hugged me really close. His palms were so warm on my back that it was an instant thing."

"Always liked him but that was the 'aha' moment."

– Rough-Size0415

Kinky Awakening

"I had a personal trainer friend brag about her braided ponytail and then had me give it a sharp tug while we were at work."

"We both immediately understood that could not happen at work again."

– helikesart



"I imagined a tug, a moan, eye contact, awkward silence, and quickly back to work."

– IndianGvr



"This is accurate."

– helikesart



Sexy Savior



"I was crossing the road with the former classmate in college and as we were about to go a car sped up suddenly and he put his hand in front of me to protect me from going."

"I didn't find him attractive or anything, but that was surprising to me a huge turn-on that came out of nowhere."

– Radiant-Bluejay4194



The Chosen One



"We were over at our mates pool for a party-ish event. I was resting in the pool chair in the sun after swimming, and she came over and sat on my lap and snuggled up. Still being young, we said why not for that night!"

"We are now happily married with 3 kids and our shared pup Jacob she coincidentally got the day before the party."

– SamDoesPokemon

The Nuzzler

"She nuzzled into my neck during a hug. We hadn't seen each other in a while, so it was definitely an interesting surprise."

– Coffee_Break67

It's A Stretch

"We were sat in a park and she decided to show me some of the stretches and exercises she does every morning. Some of them turned out to be (to my eyes at least) very provocative and definitely made me feel a certain way."

"That was the first time I'd seen her in a 'more than friends' light. Fast forward a few years, and we're now in a relationship, and I still get to see her do those stretches most mornings!"

– FleanNCresh



Love can lurk at work.

Seen In A Different Light

"I normally dressed in in comfy pants and a baggy top when I worked in the office (still business professional) for years. One day I went in wearing a fitted skirt and top and high heels since I had an important meeting."

"When I walked past my friends desk he was leaning back in his chair on a call, he looked up to wave hi like he normally does and ended up falling backwards out of his chair. Saw him in a totally different light after that."

– Umeyard



Confidence Is Sexy

"Friend, but also coworker. We were on a work trip for a week. It was a long week and our flight ended up getting cancelled not once, but twice. Anyways, she bought a new shirt to wear on the last day on our flight home as she didn't pack extra."

"On the ride to the airport she said 'OMG f'k this.' And took her shirt off to pull a tag off. Pulled it off, sat there in her bra for a few seconds and then put her shirt on."

"I don't know. Her confidence, and the fact she didn't care about the situation? Little crush was formed that day."

– Dark_Azazel

Frequent Customer

"I used to own a bakery sometime back. He ordered 30 doughnuts from my bakery and distributed them to children to celebrate 12 prestigious months of my bakery. We are together now. He is a very kind and respectful man!!!"



– PastrySlutt



These Redditors may have already had built-in crushes.



Private Preview



"I had a really good friend in grad school. We would talk, ride motorcycles, go to local fairs, hang out, and just generally have fun. She was very pretty, but i never thought of her in a romantic or sexual way."

"She was taking belly dancing lessons and decided to give me a quick sample while we were at the library. I was instantly turned on and couldn't think of her in any other way after that."

– JiminPA67



The Hugger



"Heart boner story not literal boner, but my friend from college gives quite literally the best hugs in the world. I’m a guy so I already rarely get hugged, but she hugs everyone when saying hello and goodbye."

"So this already super sweet, intelligent, gorgeous, somewhat clumsy girl, giving you a hug that’s so warm and safe, and makes your problems just melt away while you’re in it, yeah safe to say I had a MAJOR crush on her when we first met."

"It’s been a few years now, and I’ve accepted that we wouldn’t happen, but obviously, I still sing her praises from time to time."

– SpaceKing264



Hint Of Things To Come

"Met a girl at college orientation a few months before the semester started and we talked a bit. Then the next time i saw her was the first day of the semester and she said while walking away 'were going to have some fun together'. First girl i slept with."

– xanman222

Pleased To Meet Me

"every winter I go down to El Salvador with my sister and her husband, who is from there. One of BIL’s friends always hangs out with us and picks us up from the airport. Last time, I gave him a warm hug and hopped in the car."

"Apparently that hug was talked about a LOT. I have no idea what I did, but he DM’d me a few weeks ago and now I’m trying to learn Spanish so I can tell him I want to touch his butt too."

– Aggleclack



I had a co-worker going over a certain task I was struggling with.

He was an acquaintance, not necessarily a friend, whom I didn't necessarily see as an attractive person to me.

But when he leaned in close from behind me and moved my hands into the proper position to accomplish my precision-requiring task, the musky hint from his cologne sent my heart racing.

All of a sudden, he became the hottest person in the room. It made perfect scents.



I may or may not have feigned more confusion later at work to invite more opportunities for lean-ins from him.