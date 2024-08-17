Skip to content

Moviegoers Weirded Out After Guy Pulls Out Ventriloquist Dummy At Theater

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Parents Stunned After Neighbors Call Cops Over Their Kids 'Screaming' On Trampoline

Screenshots from @kaskiefamily's TikTok videos
@kaskiefamily/TikTok

TikTokers the Kaskie Family shared a video of a police officer coming to their door after their neighbors reported that they heard their kids 'screaming' while playing on their trampoline.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 17, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

We've all heard about ridiculous neighbors, entitled neighbors, and neighbors who are quick to complain, but there might be a special place in the Bad Neighbor Timeout Corner for neighbors who call the police...because children are having fun.

After a long history of complaints filed, Carolina Kaskie of the @kaskiefamily on TikTok finally caught an interaction between her husband and a local police officer, who was there for a wellness check after receiving a report about screaming.

In the video, the father explains that their neighbor had repeatedly called the police to report their five children, because they were playing in their backyard or on their trampoline, laughing and playing as kids do.

The officer understood and left amicably, even saying "Bye!" in a high-pitched kid voice to the children, as the father apologized for his time being wasted on them.

You can watch the video here:

@kaskiefamily

#harrasmentisnotokay #harrassing #neighborisakaren #4u #foryou

Some TikTokers were furious about what the Kaskie family was going through because of their neighbors.

@kaskiefamily/TikTok

@kaskiefamily/TikTok

@kaskiefamily/TikTok

@kaskiefamily/TikTok

@kaskiefamily/TikTok

Others shared their own frustrating neighbor stories.

@kaskiefamily/TikTok

@kaskiefamily/TikTok

@kaskiefamily/TikTok

@kaskiefamily/TikTok

@kaskiefamily/TikTok

@kaskiefamily/TikTok

Unfortunately, the Kaskie family is used to this process.

In the past three years, the family has been the subject of countless police reports. Apparently, the neighbor first attempted to file noise violation complaints, and when there wasn't enough evidence to warrant that, the neighbor switched to filing embellished reports about the "screaming" she heard, which led to mandatory wellness checks.

Because the police have had to visit so many times prior to the recording of the video, a brief chat with the father was enough.

@kaskiefamily

#harrasmentisnotokay #cops #kidsbeingkids #happykids #healthykids

In another TikTok photo, the family shared a brief interaction they had with the neighbor's husband, who was writing to apologize about his wife calling the police.

The husband wrote:

"I'm sorry to bother you... My wife is having a panic attack... I know kids are playing and having fun... It's just the high pitch screams that set her off. Can you ask them to try not to?"
"Beautiful family, by the way. [You're] great neighbors."

The family replied:

"I'm sorry she is having a panic attack. It is difficult to tell kids to stop having fun. There will be birthday parties for the next 12 years with our youngest just about to be one. She basically told me my kids are screaming in pain and I need to take care of them. I was taken aback a little."

Also in a Facebook group shared by the neighborhood, mother Carolina Kaskie encouraged everyone to keep the peace.

"Hi all, thank you to those who reached out expressing concern. The police were called to our house because our children were laughing, [and] having fun on the trampoline."
"I know we have a strong community, so if there is anything we can do to improve as your neighbor, please feel free to knock on our door. With this nice weather, I invite anyone who wants to be our friend to come enjoy our backyard. Hubby says especially those who want to hit into his golf net."

With the pattern having already gone on for three years, it seems unlikely the neighbor's behavior will improve, but it's clear the Kaskie family is prepared to take a classy approach to communication and has no intention of stopping their kids from having fun.

Latest News

Screenshot of Donald Trump; Donald Trump awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Miriam Adelson
2024 Election

Trump Says Medal He Gave Billionaire Donor Is 'Much Better' Than One Given To Fallen Soldiers

More from Trending/viral-tiktok-videos

Screenshot of Kellyanne Conway discussing Kamala Harris
Fox News

Kellyanne Conway Dragged After Rant About Kamala Harris Is Actually A List Of Compliments

Ex-President Donald Trump's former presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway was mocked after she spoke on Fox News to warn voters about Vice President Kamala Harris—only to offer what sounded like a rave review, running through a list of Harris's positive attributes.

Speaking to Fox News personality Sean Hannity, Conway suggested Harris's image is inauthentic because the picture of her that Democrats are putting out there is of “whatever they need her to be.”

Keep ReadingShow less
two people talking while holding drinks
Michael Discenza on Unsplash

The Smoothest Pick-Up Lines People Have Ever Heard

"What’s your (astrological) sign?" was the stereotypical pick up line of the 1970s. I was too young to have heard it in action, but it got used in many books, TV shows and movies from the era.

In college in the 1980s, "What’s your major?" was the preferred icebreaker. It was entertaining for myself and my friends to make up obscure, bizarre fields of study as a response to see how the other party could pivot.

Keep ReadingShow less
Royce White
Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Ex-NBA Player Who Just Won Minnesota GOP Primary Calls Women 'Too Mouthy' In Resurfaced Clip

In a resurfaced clip, Royce White, the ex-NBA player who just won the Minnesota GOP Senate primary, said that women have become "too mouthy."

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time the conspiracy theorist has been called out for his remarks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump
Newsmax

Trump Bluntly Fact-Checked After Claiming Americans 'Never Had It So Good' As When He Was President

Speaking at an event in Asheville, North Carolina, former President Donald Trump tried to claim that Americans "never had it so good" as they did at the end of his term in January of 2021—only to be bluntly fact-checked in the process.

The speech was meant to offer a platform for Trump to discuss his economic proposals but quickly devolved into a typical Trump campaign rally characterized by lies and distortions, this time about the state of the country under his leadership.

Keep ReadingShow less
person holding stethoscope
Alexandr Podvalny on Unsplash

Doctors Share The Most Heartbreaking Diagnosis They Ever Made

Working in healthcare can be very rewarding. But it can also be heartbreaking.

There's no escaping the fact humans get sick or old and we all eventually die. Having to deliver bad news to a patient is often upsetting for the person delivering the news as well as the recipient.

Keep ReadingShow less