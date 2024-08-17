Parents Stunned After Neighbors Call Cops Over Their Kids 'Screaming' On Trampoline

We've all heard about ridiculous neighbors, entitled neighbors, and neighbors who are quick to complain, but there might be a special place in the Bad Neighbor Timeout Corner for neighbors who call the police...because children are having fun.
After a long history of complaints filed, Carolina Kaskie of the @kaskiefamily on TikTok finally caught an interaction between her husband and a local police officer, who was there for a wellness check after receiving a report about screaming.
In the video, the father explains that their neighbor had repeatedly called the police to report their five children, because they were playing in their backyard or on their trampoline, laughing and playing as kids do.
The officer understood and left amicably, even saying "Bye!" in a high-pitched kid voice to the children, as the father apologized for his time being wasted on them.
You can watch the video here:
Some TikTokers were furious about what the Kaskie family was going through because of their neighbors.
Others shared their own frustrating neighbor stories.
Unfortunately, the Kaskie family is used to this process.
In the past three years, the family has been the subject of countless police reports. Apparently, the neighbor first attempted to file noise violation complaints, and when there wasn't enough evidence to warrant that, the neighbor switched to filing embellished reports about the "screaming" she heard, which led to mandatory wellness checks.
Because the police have had to visit so many times prior to the recording of the video, a brief chat with the father was enough.
In another TikTok photo, the family shared a brief interaction they had with the neighbor's husband, who was writing to apologize about his wife calling the police.
The husband wrote:
"I'm sorry to bother you... My wife is having a panic attack... I know kids are playing and having fun... It's just the high pitch screams that set her off. Can you ask them to try not to?"
"Beautiful family, by the way. [You're] great neighbors."
The family replied:
"I'm sorry she is having a panic attack. It is difficult to tell kids to stop having fun. There will be birthday parties for the next 12 years with our youngest just about to be one. She basically told me my kids are screaming in pain and I need to take care of them. I was taken aback a little."
Also in a Facebook group shared by the neighborhood, mother Carolina Kaskie encouraged everyone to keep the peace.
"Hi all, thank you to those who reached out expressing concern. The police were called to our house because our children were laughing, [and] having fun on the trampoline."
"I know we have a strong community, so if there is anything we can do to improve as your neighbor, please feel free to knock on our door. With this nice weather, I invite anyone who wants to be our friend to come enjoy our backyard. Hubby says especially those who want to hit into his golf net."
With the pattern having already gone on for three years, it seems unlikely the neighbor's behavior will improve, but it's clear the Kaskie family is prepared to take a classy approach to communication and has no intention of stopping their kids from having fun.