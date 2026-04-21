Skip to content

Artemis II Astronaut Shares Video Of The 'Earthset' He Captured With His iPhone—And It's Absolutely Stunning

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Mike Myers Channels 'Shrek' Character In Full Green Face Paint To Honor Costar Eddie Murphy—And We're Obsessed

Mike Myers; Eddie Murphy
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Michael Kovac/AFI/Getty Images

While dressed in a tux and green "ogre" face paint, Mike Myers credited his Shrek costar, Eddie Murphy, with the success of the beloved film franchise "that saved Dreamworks" as part of his AFI Lifetime Achievement award tribute.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 21, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Prior to 2001, the future at Dreamworks was not looking so bright. One of the final projects they had prepared was Shrek, which no one on the team had high hopes for.

Funnily enough, the members of the team who were assigned to the film considered it a punishment and called it being "Shreked."

But the animation studio's final "Hail Mary" soon turned into a "Hallelujah" when Shrek put Dreamworks Animation back on the map in a big way in 2001, becoming the studio's highest-grossing film, and that was largely in thanks to the film's beloved, loud, and socially awkward Donkey, performed by Eddie Murphy.

So it's fitting that when Eddie Murphy was awarded the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, Shrek's Mike Myers stepped out in full green face paint—complete with ogre ears—to give a speech honoring his costar for single-handedly saving Dreamworks.

Myers was frank in his compliments to Eddie Murphy, noting:

"None of 'Shrek''s success could have happened without Eddie Murphy."
"Eddie's character, Donkey, is a masterpiece, as is every character that Eddie has created over the years."
"Lovable, hilarious, joyous, vulnerable, and loyal, Eddie combines all of those in a tour de force. And, plainly put, Eddie is one of the greatest."
"It is my absolute honor to say and to be able to tell my kids that I got to work with Eddie Murphy."

And Mike Myers is not wrong.

Donkey has proven to be a fan favorite in film after film in the Shrek franchise, and Eddie Murphy is well-known for his incredible character acting and ability to create personalities that people love film after film, like Coming to America, Beverly Hills Cop, Doctor Dolittle, The Nutty Professor, and Mushu in Mulan, among many others.

You can watch the video here:

Fans loved Meyers' tribute to Eddie Murphy.





The internet collectively found Eddie Murphy to be more than deserving of the award.




The AFI Lifetime Achievement Award was ultimately presented to Eddie Murphy by Spike Lee, after which Murphy finally stepped up on stage.

While accepting the award, Murphy quipped about receiving it later in life:

"If you made me wait until I was 92, I would've came out here and said, 'F**k everybody!' and then I'd get down and sh*t on the floor."
"We staved off that happening by getting this award tonight."

The audience erupted in laughter, creating the perfect end to the night for a comedic artist who was more than worthy of the lifetime achievement award.

Though Murphy's career is likely far from over, it's incredible how many characters we already have to enjoy and all the characters there are to come.

Latest News

Nancy Sinatra; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Nancy Sinatra Fires Back At Trump With Four Powerful Words After He Uses Her Father's Song In Cryptic Post

Screenshot of Pete Buttigieg; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Pete Buttigieg Explains Why Trump's AI Jesus Post Was So Offensive To Christian Conservatives In Viral Video

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Dragged After Gushing Over His Own Signature In Ultra-Cringey Viral Clip

Pope Leo XIV; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

CNN Thinks They Know Why Trump Started Attacking Pope Leo—And Yep, That Certainly Tracks

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Charlize Theron (left) responds to Timothée Chalamet’s (right) controversial comments about ballet and opera.
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Charlize Theron Gives Timothée Chalamet A Blunt Reality Check About His Future After His Comments Insulting Ballet

Timothée Chalamet declaring that “no one cares” about ballet and opera was always going to age poorly. It just happened faster than expected.

Enter Charlize Theron, who didn’t just disagree—she flipped the whole argument, suggesting that while centuries-old art forms will endure, Chalamet’s own career may be far more vulnerable in the age of artificial intelligence.

Keep Reading Show less
Caitlyn Jenner; Donald Trump
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Caitlyn Jenner Slammed For Hypocrisy After Revealing That She Asked Trump To Fix Gender On Her Passport So She Can Travel Again

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner recently revealed she can no longer travel internationally after the Trump administration's new passport policy required her to be marked as "male," and is receiving backlash for writing a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to get it changed.

Jenner, a transgender woman, has long aligned herself with the MAGA movement, which is diametrically opposed to LGBTQ+ equality and has led an attack against transgender rights that culminated in legislation banning or restricting gender-affirming care in GOP-led legislatures in more than half the country.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots from @oz11201's TikTok video
@oz11201/TikTok

Hero Oklahoma Principal Crowned Prom King In Emotional Viral Video After Tackling Would-Be School Shooter

On April 7, Pauls Valley High School in Oklahoma was breached by twenty-year-old Victor Hawkins, a former student who showed up at the school armed with a gun.

Fortunately, upon his entry into the school, Principal Kirk Moore did not hesitate to full-body tackle him and disarm him, keeping him down until authorities arrived, all while sustaining a shot to the leg.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Donald Trump
C-SPAN

Trump Dragged After Making Bizarre Joke About His Age—And, Yeah, He Wishes

79-year-old President Donald Trump had people raising their eyebrows after he, during a discussion about Social Security, tried to claim—jokingly, one hopes—that he's "not a senior" citizen.

Trump, who turns 80 in June, was discussing his administration's pledge that Social Security benefits would be tax-free when he claimed that "seniors are loving me" and proceeded to ramble incoherently.

Keep Reading Show less
Joshua Jackson reacts to an unexpectedly awkward question about his father.
@paceybanks/X

Joshua Jackson Was Just Asked About The 'Best Advice' He Got From His Dad—But There's One Awkward Problem

What started as a standard red carpet question quickly veered into uncomfortable territory when Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson was asked about advice from a father who wasn’t actually part of his life. Jackson has long been open about his difficult non-relationship with his father, John Carter.

Back in 1998, Jackson spoke candidly to The Seattle Times about his parents’ divorce, describing it as a turning point in his childhood.

Keep Reading Show less