Martha Stewart Pushes Drew Barrymore Away For Getting Touchy-Feely In Hilariously Awkward Moment

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 13, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
Who doesn't appreciate the power of a hug or the squeeze of a hand when someone is going through a tough time? But some people do not appreciate being touched, and that's okay!

Touchy-feely people might find this difficult to understand, but it's important that they not push their touchy-feely ways onto people who do not want their personal space invaded all the time.

This came to light during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show between Drew Barrymore and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart.

Trying to get more private details about Stewart, Barrymore asked:

"What makes you soft and gooey, though?"

Barrymore seemed to be asking what would really touch Stewart or make her "melt," but Stewart didn't understand the question. During some back and forth of what "soft and gooey" meant, Barrymore became to stroke Stewart's forearm before beginning to rub her back.

Barrymore explained, while still touching Stewart:

"When you're treated like a lady... Someone comes in, and..."

Stewart stated:

"That's nice... You're the wrong gender."

Then the lifestyle guru pushed the showhost away. Barrymore playfully flopped back onto the couch, confiding:

"I know, I know!"
"Although, the way it's going with men, I'm not so sure anymore!"

You can watch the clip here:

Some viewers found the moment to be hilarious and wondered how much force Stewart put into that push.








Others were relieved Stewart did what they felt others should have done.








Drew Barrymore is known for being touchy-feely, and it's not uncommon to see her lean in very close to her guests, to sit right next to them, to touch them, and to generally be in their "personal bubble."

Barrymore has confided that she's in therapy and is "working on it."

"[I will] try to practice physical distance, [but it's] not my strong point."
"Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me?! I was alone in the studio by myself! I like to be around people!"

While some people are okay with this, there have probably been some guests on the show who were too polite or felt too shy to say anything to.

Fortunately, the audience handled this awkward moment well, and the interview moved on.

