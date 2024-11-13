Martha Stewart Pushes Drew Barrymore Away For Getting Touchy-Feely In Hilariously Awkward Moment

Who doesn't appreciate the power of a hug or the squeeze of a hand when someone is going through a tough time? But some people do not appreciate being touched, and that's okay!

Touchy-feely people might find this difficult to understand, but it's important that they not push their touchy-feely ways onto people who do not want their personal space invaded all the time.

This came to light during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show between Drew Barrymore and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart.

Trying to get more private details about Stewart, Barrymore asked:

"What makes you soft and gooey, though?"

Barrymore seemed to be asking what would really touch Stewart or make her "melt," but Stewart didn't understand the question. During some back and forth of what "soft and gooey" meant, Barrymore became to stroke Stewart's forearm before beginning to rub her back.

Barrymore explained, while still touching Stewart:

"When you're treated like a lady... Someone comes in, and..."

Stewart stated:

"That's nice... You're the wrong gender."

Then the lifestyle guru pushed the showhost away. Barrymore playfully flopped back onto the couch, confiding:

"I know, I know!"

"Although, the way it's going with men, I'm not so sure anymore!"

You can watch the clip here:

Some viewers found the moment to be hilarious and wondered how much force Stewart put into that push.

Martha said not me girl 🤣🤣

— tee ✨ (@capricornboots) November 12, 2024





why did she push her like that omg😭

— ‎‏ً (@oceansjonas) November 12, 2024





the way she fell back made it even funnier 😭😭 this was so cute

— Japanese Juno 🍒 (@Junokawai) November 12, 2024





Idk they look like they're both joking, them and the push is cute ngl😭😭

— Melissa Masters 😈 18+ 😈 (@melissaxmasters) November 12, 2024





she’s so real for this

— angipangin (@angipangiin) November 12, 2024









I know Drew is touchy will all her guests but petting Martha like that, I’m crying 😂😭

— Follyyyy (@wtffolly_) November 13, 2024





Martha Stewart you icon

— Ariarce (@grunbish) November 13, 2024

Others were relieved Stewart did what they felt others should have done.

as she should drew needs to respect boundaries

— ً (@americanreqiuem) November 13, 2024





no because why did drew pet her like a dog?????

— Sue Smey Charts (@feliciaismother) November 12, 2024





it is a bit like idk, she touches a lot of her guests i wouldn’t be comfortable either like personal space boundaries being violated

— ღ𝓼𝓮𝓻𝓮𝓷𝓪莫小娜 (@a_vetnurse) November 12, 2024





Let’s be real, somebody had to. 😭

— beyonce’s audacity (@cropduste) November 12, 2024





The woman is always interviewing inches away from peoples face, like girl back up!!🫸

— Rafael C. (@rawfuhel) November 12, 2024





Because Drew is a personal space invader. I wish I could bring myself to do that. Having people in my personal space makes me horribly anxious.

— Jenn Wilson, Tired, Fat Barbie (@THATMOMx4) November 13, 2024





Martha Stewart is NOT a touchy feely sort of person-you can tell just by watching her. Drew was invading her boundaries. If you watch it-it was pretty creepy of Drew to touch her like that. Martha was not having it. I hope Martha Stewart ends up being one of the good celebrities.

— Seventeen 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@X17Seventeen) November 13, 2024





I love Drew but she really needs to stop touching her guests 😭

— Britney Loh (@itsbritneyloh) November 13, 2024

Drew Barrymore is known for being touchy-feely, and it's not uncommon to see her lean in very close to her guests, to sit right next to them, to touch them, and to generally be in their "personal bubble."

Barrymore has confided that she's in therapy and is "working on it."



"[I will] try to practice physical distance, [but it's] not my strong point."

"Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me?! I was alone in the studio by myself! I like to be around people!"

While some people are okay with this, there have probably been some guests on the show who were too polite or felt too shy to say anything to.

Fortunately, the audience handled this awkward moment well, and the interview moved on.