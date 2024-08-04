Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Married People Share Their First Impressions Of Their Spouse

People on first date at cafe
Photo by Good Faces on Unsplash

Reddit user Fyre-Bringer asked: 'Married people, what was your first impression of your spouse?'

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 04, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

We all know that people aren't always who they seem to be upon first meeting them. In fact, there are a lot of people who later let us down, because we thought they were someone far nicer than they turned out to be.

But sometimes, our first impressions take hilarious turns.

Sometimes those awkward first impressions even lead to marriage!

Curious, Redditor Fyre-Bringer asked:

"Married people, what was your first impression of your spouse?"


Enough Said!

"She's a weirdo... I love it."

- Passive_m

"Congrats, weird girls are awesome!"

- Unhappy_Web9845

Perfectly Imperfect

"'Wow, that kid has a huge head.' And I don't mean his ego. His head is large for his body, like a 'Peanuts' character. Whatever. I love him."

- Subject_Teaching1752

"Oh my god, I had totally forgotten this till I read your comment:"

"The first time I saw this guy without a shirt on, maybe the third or fourth date, I for some reason had a reaction of, 'Holy s**t, his head is too big for his body. How have I never noticed this?!' It sounds so mean, I totally blocked out the memory of this till just now."

"He went in the bathroom to take a shower, and I called my friend and said, 'I have to leave; head too big for body,' and she told me very kindly that that sounded ridiculous after things were going so well, maybe I was scared of commitment."

"Anyway, I stayed, and we got married a couple of years later. Let this be a lesson to you youngsters looking for love - sometimes the ick passes and you love ‘em big head and all."

- Amber_5165

True To Themselves

"He gave me a 'real hug' when I met him, and he was exactly as described in his online profile. And he seemed really nice."

- Id_Rather_Beach

"This is my husband, too!"

- littlemermaidmadi

A Specific Type

"I thought, 'OMG! A redhead. I’m in love!!' 32 years later, here we are!"

- killerwithasharpie

"Same but eight years later. Now she's pregnant with our first child and I'm praying for a redhead!"

- travelchaos

Challenge Accepted

"He brought a book to read on our first shift together so he could ignore me. No one ignores me. Together 13 years."

- dameggers

"Gawd, I feel like I could be either of you! Hahaha. I’ll bring a book to ignore you, but if I have never met you, or you show any reaction to interaction and then try to ignore me, oh, we're talkin’ all night! Lol (laughing out loud)."

- RNHealz

So Dedicated

"I met my husband during breakfast in the dining hall while we were in college. My first thought was, 'Ooh, he's nerdy-cute!'"

"Then I saw he was working on an assignment for a hard biology class and figured he must be a dedicated learner. I introduced myself and we've been together ever since!"

- Belle0516

"I love a hard worker. It does something weird to me when men show dedication and skill, and conversely, I get the ick when men are utterly helpless."

"There is something so sexy about a skilled mannnnnnn, rrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!"

- GraceOfTheNorth

Let's Try That Again

"'Oh, he's cute! ... Oh, wait, no, he's an a**hole.'"

"He was... a little full of himself when he first met at college, to say the least. It didnt help that he was a bit of a gym junkie."

"I met his best friend a little after that; apparently, they had been friends from middle school on. He slowed down to walk beside me as the guy trudged forward and asked what my impression of the guy was. I told the friend honestly that I thought he was kind of a pr*ck and sounded like a womanizer."

"The friend snorted before telling me that the guy was not but trying to be cool because he liked me a lot and wanted to ask me out. And he had been told by girls that he was 'a great friend and very nice, but not really datable material.' So he tried to be more of a jerk, lol (laughing out loud)."

"The friend also said he never had a real girlfriend because he'd always been too shy to ask anyone out."

"I later told the guy that he was going at it the WRONG way with me and that I LIKED nice guys, so if he wanted to start as friends, he needed to cut it out. He dropped the act and, yes, he was really sweet and shy."

"Two kids and 20 years of marriage (and going) after that."

- OkWeird8

Kindness Goes A Long Way

"Well, she was also a little cutie, model hot, and so far out of my league that I didn't even consider crushing on her for months, but the first thing I noticed about my wife was her kindness. She treated me like a friend right away."

"I found out later that it was because we had already met, and I didn't remember her at all. So for her, it was, 'Hey, it's that guy I know, he's a safe guy to hang out with in this crowd,' and to me, it was, 'This girl thinks I know her, I'd better act like I know her too so she doesn't feel weird.'"

"But having known her for over eighteen years now, she is really just genuinely kind and warm to every human she encounters, right away. It's the most incredible thing."

- withgreatpower

A Profile Worth A Thousand Pictures

"I met my wife online via a dating site (OKCupid). Her pictures were terrible, but I read her profile, and it was smart, witty, funny, and truthful."

"So, I messaged her, just complimenting her profile as one of the best ones ever. I didn't try to suggest texting or a date or anything. She replied back that my profile was one of the better ones too."

"Long story short, we just celebrated our fifth wedding anniversary (together for seven years). I have never felt as loved by or loved someone as hard as I love this woman. I call her 'my life' because she is."

"By the way, I have no clue why she chose those pictures for her profile. She is by far way more beautiful than those pictures."

- joecpa1040

...Oops!

"I thought she looked like Taylor Swift. She thought I was gay."

- StockAdhesiveness351

"Oh my god. I thought my husband was gay when I first saw him. He is so beautiful and was dressed so nice. I was very wrong, lol (laughing out loud)."

- AcanthisittaUpset866

When You Know, You Know

"I was riding my bike with a friend, and as we passed the house across from my friend's house, I noticed a guy I'd never seen before mowing the lawn. I stopped my bike and asked who the guy was."

"My friend told me his name. I said, 'I'm in love. I'm going to marry him.'"

"He was 13 and I was 11. We dated other people in high school, but we married each other in our 20s, and we've been together more than 30 years."

- 3yl

A Unique Take

"I met my wife at a bar in Los Angeles. Of course, I thought she was cute which was why I was talking to her, but the thing that really stood out to me was when I asked her what she did for work."

"She said she worked with kids at a gymnastics place. I waited for the typical, 'but I am really trying to be an actress/model/singer,' line that I had grown so accustomed to. But it never came."

"Then I asked if she liked her job, and she responded, 'I love my job.'"

"It was quite refreshing."

- tizod

Well-Played...

"She was a troll."

"I mean, our first interaction was through a friend on World of Warcraft, and she played a troll. So..."

- boyinawell

Instant Fan

"I thought he was kinda goofy and weird, but then I saw him playing guitar at an open mic, and he winked at me, and I swear, I was hooked instantly. Totally changed my view of him. Now I think he’s goofy and insanely hot/talented, which is an awesome combo."

- SpyJane

Like The Flip Of a Switch

"My wife had died a couple of years previous. I decided that I just wouldn't be in a relationship again. I didn't feel anything for anybody, really. I wasn't really attracted to anybody, wasn't interested."

"A mutual friend of ours got sick of my s**t and decided I needed to date again. Didn't tell me she decided that. Invited me and every single woman she knew to a party at her house."

"I was completely oblivious to the setup. Just sat on the couch, minded my business, nodded, and smiled, just like a real person would."

"Then, my wife-to-be walked in. She was (and is) stunningly good-looking. Her hair was up in a cute pony. She sat on the couch next to me and we chatted. She was bright, funny, and charming."

"She spilled salsa on her pants and laughed it off. Cool as the other side of the pillow."

"I felt...things. I didn't think I could feel those things anymore. It was like the world was suddenly in color and I hadn't even known it was in black and white."

- evil_burrito


From Taylor Swift lookalikes to large heads to troll impersonations, these were certainly some memorable first impressions! Fortunately, these were instances that led to further conversations rather than being scared off and missing out.

Those unique and wacky first impressions are always among the best because they're a quick way to discern who your people are and are not, and you get a funny story out of it, too!

Latest News

Screenshots from @kamlaurente's TikTok video
Viral Tiktok Videos

Mom Slams Parents Who Refuse To Teach Their Kids 'Proper Birthday Etiquette' In Viral Video

Simone Biles; Donald Trump
Entertainment

Simone Biles Hilariously Shades Donald Trump After Her Gold Medal Win

More from Trending

Josh Hartnett
Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

Josh Hartnett Says He Took A Break From Hollywood After Scary Stalker Incident

Josh Hartnett recently talked about why he stepped back from Hollywood at what seemed like the height of his career possibilities.

In an interview with The Guardian, he shared that he turned down the chance to play Superman twice, because the attention from fans and media was too much. He even had a seriously frightening moment when a man showed up at a movie premiere with a gun, claiming to be his dad, which led to the man going to prison.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chris Evans Thanks Ryan Reynolds For 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Cameo With Epic Photo From Set
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images; Disney

Chris Evans Thanks Ryan Reynolds For 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Cameo With Epic Photo From Set

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

Former Captain America actor Chris Evans was one of many surprising cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, but he didn't appear as Steve Rogers, whom fans last saw passing the mantle, er, shield to his successor Sam Wilson at the end of Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Keep ReadingShow less
Molly Carlson
@mollycarlson/TikTok

Diver Hilariously Imagines What Olympic Sports Would Look Like On High Dive In Impressive TikTok

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if every Olympic event took place on a high dive? No? Yeah most of us probably haven't.

But one person who has is Canadian diver and TikToker Molly Carlson, and she decided to actually film a video showing what it might be like—and it is hilarious.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joe Biden; Nancy Mace
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Allison Joyce/Getty Images

White House Had The Perfect 3-Word Response To GOP Rep. Who Tried To Claim Biden Was 'MIA'

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace faced harsh criticism for claiming President Joe Biden was "missing in action" on the same day he, following months of painstaking negotiations, announced a prisoner swap securing the release of three Americans held in Russia.

On Thursday, Biden revealed that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, and Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva were freed, along with U.S. green card holder Vladimir Kara-Murza.

Keep ReadingShow less
Katie Ledecky and Leslie Jones
YouTube/NBC Sports

Leslie Jones Asked Katie Ledecky A Gross Question About Swimmers That We've All Wondered

SNL alum Leslie Jones had the opportunity to ask Olympian Katie Ledecky, who on Thursday became the most decorated U.S. female swimmer in Olympics history, a gross question about swimmers that we've all wondered, whether we admit or not.

You guessed right: Jones asked Ledecky about peeing in the pool. The eight-time gold medalist, however, says she "definitely" doesn't do it.

Keep ReadingShow less