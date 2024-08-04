Married People Share Their First Impressions Of Their Spouse

We all know that people aren't always who they seem to be upon first meeting them. In fact, there are a lot of people who later let us down, because we thought they were someone far nicer than they turned out to be.

But sometimes, our first impressions take hilarious turns.

Sometimes those awkward first impressions even lead to marriage!

Curious, Redditor Fyre-Bringer asked:

"Married people, what was your first impression of your spouse?"





Enough Said!

"She's a weirdo... I love it."

- Passive_m

"Congrats, weird girls are awesome!"

- Unhappy_Web9845

Perfectly Imperfect

"'Wow, that kid has a huge head.' And I don't mean his ego. His head is large for his body, like a 'Peanuts' character. Whatever. I love him."

- Subject_Teaching1752

"Oh my god, I had totally forgotten this till I read your comment:"

"The first time I saw this guy without a shirt on, maybe the third or fourth date, I for some reason had a reaction of, 'Holy s**t, his head is too big for his body. How have I never noticed this?!' It sounds so mean, I totally blocked out the memory of this till just now."

"He went in the bathroom to take a shower, and I called my friend and said, 'I have to leave; head too big for body,' and she told me very kindly that that sounded ridiculous after things were going so well, maybe I was scared of commitment."

"Anyway, I stayed, and we got married a couple of years later. Let this be a lesson to you youngsters looking for love - sometimes the ick passes and you love ‘em big head and all."

- Amber_5165

True To Themselves

"He gave me a 'real hug' when I met him, and he was exactly as described in his online profile. And he seemed really nice."

- Id_Rather_Beach

"This is my husband, too!"

- littlemermaidmadi

A Specific Type

"I thought, 'OMG! A redhead. I’m in love!!' 32 years later, here we are!"

- killerwithasharpie

"Same but eight years later. Now she's pregnant with our first child and I'm praying for a redhead!"

- travelchaos

Challenge Accepted

"He brought a book to read on our first shift together so he could ignore me. No one ignores me. Together 13 years."

- dameggers

"Gawd, I feel like I could be either of you! Hahaha. I’ll bring a book to ignore you, but if I have never met you, or you show any reaction to interaction and then try to ignore me, oh, we're talkin’ all night! Lol (laughing out loud)."

- RNHealz

So Dedicated

"I met my husband during breakfast in the dining hall while we were in college. My first thought was, 'Ooh, he's nerdy-cute!'"

"Then I saw he was working on an assignment for a hard biology class and figured he must be a dedicated learner. I introduced myself and we've been together ever since!"

- Belle0516

"I love a hard worker. It does something weird to me when men show dedication and skill, and conversely, I get the ick when men are utterly helpless."

"There is something so sexy about a skilled mannnnnnn, rrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!"

- GraceOfTheNorth

Let's Try That Again

"'Oh, he's cute! ... Oh, wait, no, he's an a**hole.'"

"He was... a little full of himself when he first met at college, to say the least. It didnt help that he was a bit of a gym junkie."

"I met his best friend a little after that; apparently, they had been friends from middle school on. He slowed down to walk beside me as the guy trudged forward and asked what my impression of the guy was. I told the friend honestly that I thought he was kind of a pr*ck and sounded like a womanizer."

"The friend snorted before telling me that the guy was not but trying to be cool because he liked me a lot and wanted to ask me out. And he had been told by girls that he was 'a great friend and very nice, but not really datable material.' So he tried to be more of a jerk, lol (laughing out loud)."

"The friend also said he never had a real girlfriend because he'd always been too shy to ask anyone out."

"I later told the guy that he was going at it the WRONG way with me and that I LIKED nice guys, so if he wanted to start as friends, he needed to cut it out. He dropped the act and, yes, he was really sweet and shy."

"Two kids and 20 years of marriage (and going) after that."

- OkWeird8

Kindness Goes A Long Way

"Well, she was also a little cutie, model hot, and so far out of my league that I didn't even consider crushing on her for months, but the first thing I noticed about my wife was her kindness. She treated me like a friend right away."

"I found out later that it was because we had already met, and I didn't remember her at all. So for her, it was, 'Hey, it's that guy I know, he's a safe guy to hang out with in this crowd,' and to me, it was, 'This girl thinks I know her, I'd better act like I know her too so she doesn't feel weird.'"

"But having known her for over eighteen years now, she is really just genuinely kind and warm to every human she encounters, right away. It's the most incredible thing."

- withgreatpower

A Profile Worth A Thousand Pictures

"I met my wife online via a dating site (OKCupid). Her pictures were terrible, but I read her profile, and it was smart, witty, funny, and truthful."

"So, I messaged her, just complimenting her profile as one of the best ones ever. I didn't try to suggest texting or a date or anything. She replied back that my profile was one of the better ones too."

"Long story short, we just celebrated our fifth wedding anniversary (together for seven years). I have never felt as loved by or loved someone as hard as I love this woman. I call her 'my life' because she is."

"By the way, I have no clue why she chose those pictures for her profile. She is by far way more beautiful than those pictures."

- joecpa1040

...Oops!

"I thought she looked like Taylor Swift. She thought I was gay."

- StockAdhesiveness351

"Oh my god. I thought my husband was gay when I first saw him. He is so beautiful and was dressed so nice. I was very wrong, lol (laughing out loud)."

- AcanthisittaUpset866

When You Know, You Know

"I was riding my bike with a friend, and as we passed the house across from my friend's house, I noticed a guy I'd never seen before mowing the lawn. I stopped my bike and asked who the guy was."

"My friend told me his name. I said, 'I'm in love. I'm going to marry him.'"

"He was 13 and I was 11. We dated other people in high school, but we married each other in our 20s, and we've been together more than 30 years."

- 3yl

A Unique Take

"I met my wife at a bar in Los Angeles. Of course, I thought she was cute which was why I was talking to her, but the thing that really stood out to me was when I asked her what she did for work."

"She said she worked with kids at a gymnastics place. I waited for the typical, 'but I am really trying to be an actress/model/singer,' line that I had grown so accustomed to. But it never came."

"Then I asked if she liked her job, and she responded, 'I love my job.'"

"It was quite refreshing."

- tizod

Well-Played...

"She was a troll."

"I mean, our first interaction was through a friend on World of Warcraft, and she played a troll. So..."

- boyinawell

Instant Fan

"I thought he was kinda goofy and weird, but then I saw him playing guitar at an open mic, and he winked at me, and I swear, I was hooked instantly. Totally changed my view of him. Now I think he’s goofy and insanely hot/talented, which is an awesome combo."

- SpyJane

Like The Flip Of a Switch

"My wife had died a couple of years previous. I decided that I just wouldn't be in a relationship again. I didn't feel anything for anybody, really. I wasn't really attracted to anybody, wasn't interested."

"A mutual friend of ours got sick of my s**t and decided I needed to date again. Didn't tell me she decided that. Invited me and every single woman she knew to a party at her house."

"I was completely oblivious to the setup. Just sat on the couch, minded my business, nodded, and smiled, just like a real person would."

"Then, my wife-to-be walked in. She was (and is) stunningly good-looking. Her hair was up in a cute pony. She sat on the couch next to me and we chatted. She was bright, funny, and charming."

"She spilled salsa on her pants and laughed it off. Cool as the other side of the pillow."

"I felt...things. I didn't think I could feel those things anymore. It was like the world was suddenly in color and I hadn't even known it was in black and white."

- evil_burrito





From Taylor Swift lookalikes to large heads to troll impersonations, these were certainly some memorable first impressions! Fortunately, these were instances that led to further conversations rather than being scared off and missing out.

Those unique and wacky first impressions are always among the best because they're a quick way to discern who your people are and are not, and you get a funny story out of it, too!