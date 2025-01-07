Lara Trump's Gripe About Dems Trying To 'Thwart' Trump's Transition Is Hypocrisy At Its Finest

Lara Trump—the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump and former Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair—was criticized for hypocrisy after she baselessly accused Democrats of "lying" about wanting a "smooth and peaceful transition" in a rant on Fox News.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the certification of President-elect Donald Trump's election win, smiling widely when the vote total reached the threshold declaring Trump the next president and when she received a standing ovation from her party as her vote total was announced.

Unlike Trump in 2020—whose followers stormed the U.S. Capitol on the false premise the election had been stolen—Harris did not dispute her loss in November, and unlike the Republicans following the 2020 election, Democrats in Congress raised no objections during the counting of the Electoral College votes.

But Lara Trump insisted that it’s Democrats who are “great at lying and great at gaslighting," making the following patently false declaration:

"They lied when they said they wanted a smooth and peaceful transition."

"That was a lie because what they’re doing, throwing everything in Donald Trump’s way, trying to thwart the will of the American people and the mandate they sent out on November 5 is absolutely disgraceful but it is the only thing the Democrats know how to do."

Lara Trump has previously made the absurd claim that her father-in-law actually "does accept election results" despite his well-documented history of peddling falsehoods about the 2020 election, which he lost decisively to then-candidate Joe Biden.

Earlier this year, she contributed her own conspiracy theories to the mix, asserting that it's "pretty obvious that Donald Trump does accept election results even despite the fact that it was a very questionable election in 2020 because Joe Biden is, unfortunately, sitting in the Oval Office today.”

At the time, she said that "if there's no election interference, if everything's fair and there's nothing nefarious happening in an election that is pretty clear based on all these polls out there and everyone you talk to, Donald Trump will be the 47th president."

Her remarks—then and now—overlook the fact that despite losing, Democrats have affirmed their commitment to democratic principles, with Harris herself saying this week that her "duty" to certify the results of the 2024 election "is a sacred obligation, one I will uphold, guided by love of country, loyalty to our Constitution, and my unwavering faith in the American people."