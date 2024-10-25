Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Dem Candidate Claps Back After Josh Hawley Mocks Gun Range Accident That Injured Reporter

Lucas Kunce; Josh Hawley
Lucas Kunce/Facebook; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Hawley mocked his Democratic opponent Lucas Kunce after a reporter was injured by shrapnel during a campaign event at a local gun range—and Kunce hit him with a blunt reminder.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 25, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley mocked his Democratic opponent Lucas Kunce after a reporter was injured by shrapnel during a campaign event at a local gun range—and Kunce hit him with a blunt reminder.

A reporter from KSHB-TV was struck in the arm by a piece of stray metal while Marine veteran Kunce fired an AR-15-style rifle at targets during an event at a home in the exurbs of Kansas City.

Kunce immediately administered first aid to the reporter, who continued covering the event despite the incident. The Kansas City TV station later confirmed that the journalist received treatment for a minor injury at a nearby hospital.

Hawley mocked Kunce in a post on X, formerly Twitter, following the accident, writing:

"When liberals play with guns, people get hurt."

You can see his post below.

Hawley later mocked Kunce directly, saying he "condemns" all violence and called on Kunce to "never to shoot another one."

He later wrote the following tasteless joke:

"I know the Kunce campaign needed a shot in the arm, but this is taking it a little far …"

These tweets quickly caught Kunce's attention and he responded with a brutal reminder of how Hawley reacted during the Capitol riot, writing

"The last time Josh Hawley saw a gun" and including surveillance footage of Hawley running in the U.S. Capitol that day.

The footage, one of the most striking revelations during hearings on the insurrection, which took place when a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters attacked the nation's seat of government on the false premise the 2020 general election had been stolen, is all the more striking because of Hawley's actions ahead of the event.

Hawley was the first Senator to object to the certification of President Joe Biden's electoral win and a now-infamous photograph taken outside the Capitol shows him indicating his support for rioters with a fist-pump.

Many joined Kunce in mocking Hawley.



Hawley's actions during the insurrection are all the more ridiculous because he actually wrote a book titled Manhood: The Masculine Virtues Americans Need, that expands on concerns Hawley has expressed about the decline of traditional male gender roles and expectations in the United States.

The notion that masculinity is being attacked–namely by the left wing–is a popular one among Republicans like Hawley, who last year accused "the Left" of hurting "the future of the American man" and went on to claim the "deconstruction of America begins with and depends on the deconstruction of American men."

Let's just say the footage from that fateful day betrayed his cowardice.

Latest News

Sarah Jessica Parker; JD Vance
2024 Election

Sarah Jessica Parker Channels Carrie Bradshaw To Troll JD Vance In Viral Post Endorsing Harris

More from News/2024-election

Two hands letting go
Photo by Rémi Walle on Unsplash

People Reveal The Hardest Things They've Ever Had To Let Go Of

Our lives go by in seasons, and sometimes when there's a shift into a new season, we have to let go of something or someone.

As much as we might understand that not all things or relationships are permanent, it's easy for us to get caught up in the heartache of having to say goodbye.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in 'Babygirl'
A24

Nicole Kidman Reveals She Had To 'Pause' Steamy 'Babygirl' Scenes For Hilariously Awkward Reason

Academy Award-winning actor Nicole Kidman hilariously revealed why she would have to pause filming sex scenes in the upcoming erotic thriller Babygirl, and the reason was not what the internet was expecting.

In Babygirl, Kidman plays Romy, a powerful CEO married to Antonio Banderas's character, Jacob, and finds herself overcome with sexual desire for a significantly younger intern named Samuel, played by Where the Crawdads Sing actor Harris Dickinson.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Michael Keaton; Elon Musk and Donald Trump
@MichaelKeaton/X; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Michael Keaton Epically Rips Trump And Musk In Fiery Warning To MAGA: 'They're Not Your Bros'

Actor Michael Keaton criticized former President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk to warn and remind Trump supporters that the two men "think you're stupid."

Keaton posted the following video to X, formerly Twitter, saying:

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Elon Musk Dragged After Sharing Troll's Fake Article Claiming Trump Is 'Literally Hitler'

Billionaire Elon Musk was called out after he claimed Democrats are "literally foaming at the mouth" while sharing a supposed article from The Atlantic with the headline "Trump is Literally Hitler."

There's one major problem: The article doesn't exist.

Keep ReadingShow less
Van Jones; Kamala Harris
CNN

Van Jones Perfectly Sums Up What's 'Unfair' About Double Standard Kamala Harris Is Held To

CNN political analyst Van Jones was incensed that voters and the media are holding Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to a higher standard in the election than her Republican opponent Donald Trump.

"It's pissing people off. It's pissing me off," said Jones when asked to comment on a recent poll by the Wall Street Journal showing voters overlooking Trump's bizarre remarks and starting to adopt a more positive view of Trump's policies.

Keep ReadingShow less