The Greatest Historical Examples Of 'F*ck You, I'll Do It Myself'

Kimberly Guilfoyle Forced To Tell Silent Florida Crowd To Clap During Hilariously Awkward Speech

Kimberly Guilfoyle
@RonFilipkowski/X

Don Jr.'s fiancée was hoping to bring down the house at the Florida Republican Party annual dinner with her speech about 'American exceptionalism' under Trump—but had to practically beg the crowd to applaud instead.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebySep 10, 2024
If you're the type who lives for an embarrassing Republican moment, you may remember when Jeb Bush had to tell a crowd to "please clap" during the 2016 primaries.

Well, move over Jeb—there's a new Republican begging for applause, and it's Trump's future daughter-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Addressing the Florida Republican Party annual dinner—a friendly crowd if there ever was one—Guilfoyle basically had to beseech the crowd to give her some love after her applause line about American exceptionalism fell quite flat.

Guilfoyle, fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., told the Hollywood, Florida, crowd that she hopes the Democrats lose in November and hand both the White House and Congress to Trump's Republican Party.

She told the audience:

“I’m here to tell you don’t lose hope. On a personal note, I can tell you that I am as hopeful as ever. Because Americans from all walks of life have had enough of the Democrats’ decline."
“And we are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism."

That certainly seems like an applause line, and was likely written as one, right? But boy, did the applause not come. After a few tepid claps, Guilfoyle added:

“You can clap for that!”

A few more then did...but only a few more.

Naturally, people on social media had a field day with Guilfoyle's face plant.










Sadly, this was not the only awkward moment Guilfoyle had that night.

Unhinged Guilfoyle speeches just aren't what they used to be.

