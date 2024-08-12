Skip to content
Kevin Sorbo Dragged After Daring Harris To Say The 'N-Word' In Mind-Numbingly Racist Tweet

Kevin Sorbo; Kamala Harris
Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The 'Hercules' star took to X to question if Harris 'really is black'—and was instantly put in his place.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 12, 2024
Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

Actor Kevin Sorbo, best known for his role in the mid-90s live-action television series Hercules, was criticized after he took to X (formerly Twitter) to question if Vice President Kamala Harris "really is black" in a mind-numbingly racist tweet.

Sorbo went so far as to claim that Harris should should say the "n-word" to prove her racial bonafides, writing:

"If Kamala really is black, have her say the N-word, let the people decide for themselves."

You can see his post below.

One social media user responded with:

"Kevin, if you’re an actor please land a role so we know."

You can see their post below.

Their response was so good that it was even shared by comedian Patton Oswalt.

Others quickly piled on and called out Sorbo's blatant racism.


Harris's supporters have accused conservatives of leaning into racist tropes due to her Tamil Indian and Afro-Jamaican ancestry; previously, Harris has had her intelligence questioned and was, for instance, referred to as "colored" by ex-Trump aide Sebastian Gorka last month.

Notably, Harris called out former President Donald Trump for claiming she "happened to turn Black” and suggesting that “all of a sudden, she made a turn” in her racial identity in remarks he made at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention in Chicago

Trump was asked if he agreed with Republicans who have labeled Harris as a "DEI hire." Trump, who previously supported the racist "birther" conspiracy theory claiming that President Barack Obama is not a U.S. citizen, responded by casting doubts on Harris's heritage.

He said:

“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”
“I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she went – she became a Black person. I think somebody should look into that too.”

These attacks have been repeated by members of the far-right and shortly afterward, Harris hit back in her remarks to Sigma Gamma Rho members during their 60th International Biennial Boule at the GRB Convention Center in Houston, describing his statements as "the same old show."

She said Trump's words were representative of his "divisiveness and the disrespect" and asserted that "the American people deserve better." She urged Americans to consider voting for a "leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts."

In an official statement released by her campaign, Harris said Trump's words show "the same hostility he has shown throughout his life, throughout his term in office, and throughout his campaign for president as he seeks to regain power and inflict his harmful Project 2025 agenda on the American people."

