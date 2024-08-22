Doug Emhoff's Ex-Wife Has Iconic Reaction After Fan Compares Her Support Of Harris To Melania

Skip to content
Kerstin Emhoff, the ex-wife of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, shared a photo of herself at the Democratic National Convention—and a fan couldn't help but notice how much more she supports Kamala Harris than Melania Trump supports her own husband.

Alan Herrera
Aug 22, 2024
Film producer Kerstin Emhoff, the ex-wife of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, shared a photo of herself at the Democratic National Convention—and a fan couldn't help but notice how much more she supports Vice President Kamala Harris than Melania Trump supports her own husband, former President Donald Trump.

Kerstin Emhoff, the mother of the Second Gentleman's two children, posted a picture of herself at the Democratic National Convention, writing:

"Who's here? So excited for this week!"

You can see her photo below

Kerstin Emhoff at the Democratic National Convention@keprettybird/X

People appreciated her public support for her ex-husband.

And it didn't take long for one fan to make a pointed observation about the relationship between Donald and Melania Trump:

"Kamala’s husband’s ex-wife is supporting her more enthusiastically than Trump’s current wife is supporting him."

You can see their post below.

Melania Trump, who recently returned to the public eye after a period of absence following her mother's death, has been mentioned by her husband for playing a significant role in his campaign efforts to "make America great again."

However, despite an appearance at the final night of the RNC, Melania Trump has not been an active presence on the 2024 campaign trail, and it's said that they no longer live or spend much time together, with her spending more time with her small circle of friends and their son, Barron.

Barron himself has largely stayed out of the public eye during his father's presidency and afterward, and has been enjoying a quieter life with his mother and grandparents in West Palm Beach.

The youngest Trump scion's future plans are unclear but a source told People that Melania Trump is focused on "taking care" of him and that "it’s possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school."

Kerstin Emhoff quickly took notice of the fan's message and had a short and sweet response:

"Damn right."

You can see her post below.

And her reaction said it all.

Second Gentleman Emhoff has consistently shown unwavering public support for his wife throughout challenging campaigns, including the 2020 Democratic primary, and amidst partisan attacks expected to intensify as Election Day nears. He has also spoken about their marriage as a testament to gender equality, embracing sacrifice to support her ambitions.

He has noted that Harris helped him raise his children; he has said that helping women achieve their personal goals "is not taking away opportunities from men," adding that Harris "lifts me up and helps me with my duties. We help each other.”

Moreover, he has acknowledged his own culpability in the demise of his first marriage, admitting he had an extramarital affair with a teacher at his children’s school. In remarks to reporters earlier this year, he said he and his ex-wife "worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side.”

Kerstin Emhoff—the CEO of film production company Prettybird and creative studio Ventureland who won a News & Documentary Emmy Award in 2012—has become close with Harris in the years since, once sharing that when Harris was California's attorney general and later its senator, she would meet Harris and her ex-husband "at the SoulCycle by their house, and we'd take a class together."

