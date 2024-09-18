Former GOP Rep. Endorses Harris With Brutal Warning For Republicans About Trump

Former South Carolina Republican Representative Bob Inglis endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and issued a warning for Republicans about the "clear and present danger" former President Donald Trump poses for our nation's democratic institutions if he wins November's election.
Inglis joins a growing number of Reagan- and Bush-era conservatives who have announced plans to vote for Harris in November, becoming the first prominent Republican in South Carolina to endorse her.
Inglis, who served as the representative for Greenville’s 4th congressional district from 1993-1999 and 2005-2011, shared his decision in an exclusive interview with the Charleston City Paper on Monday.
He said:
“Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to the republic. He’s disqualified based on character and rationality, so I’ll be voting for Kamala Harris.”
Inglis offered a cautionary message to Republicans who recognize Trump's shortcomings yet still view him as a better option than a Democrat:
“He’s been unfaithful to three wives. Why would we, at the altar with him as the fourth, think that he’s going to be faithful to us? Talk about irrationality.”
Inglis described Trump as a narcissist who’s “completely consumed with himself," adding:
“I feel sorry for him. He’s really quite a sick puppy. He needs some help.”
He also explained why voting for Harris makes sense at this crucial political moment, criticizing the GOP for going all in on Trump and abandoning its principles:
“My party needs to restore its rationality to be the credible free enterprise, small government party again. If Donald Trump loses, that would be a good thing for the Republican Party. Because then we could have a Republican rethink and get a correction.”
Many appreciated his remarks.
Inglis isn't alone in hoping for a big Republican reset after this election, nor is he the only notable GOP figure ready to endorse Harris to prompt that change.
The Republicans for Harris movement, which launched just last month, has gained unprecedented momentum, securing high-profile GOP endorsements.
The group continues to expand, with hundreds of new backers in the last two weeks alone, including former Vice President Dick Cheney, Bush Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, conservative columnist George Will, 17 Reagan-era officials, and more than 200 campaign staffers from George W. Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney.
Most notably, Cheney's daughter Liz Cheney, the former Wyoming Representative, also endorsed Harris. Liz Cheney, who was ousted by Republicans after voting to impeach Trump and leading the investigation into the January 6 insurrection, warned of "the danger Donald Trump poses."
In a statement, the Harris campaign welcomed Cheney's support, calling her "a patriot who loves this country and puts our democracy and our Constitution first."