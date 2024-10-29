Skip to content

CNN Kicks Right-Winger Off Air After His Racist 'Joke' Aimed At Muslim Panelist

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Harris Uses MAGA Comedian's Racist 'Joke' About Puerto Rico Against Trump In Powerful New Ad

Tony Hinchcliffe; Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris/YouTube

After Tony Hinchcliffe sparked backlash for calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" during Sunday's MSG rally, Kamala Harris turned it into an ad scorching Trump.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 29, 2024
Amelia Mavis Christnot
Amelia is an Oglala Lakota, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Metis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.
See Full Bio

The repercussions of the Republican Trump-Vance campaign's decision to include comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's racist material at a Sunday MAGA rally at Madison Square Garden are still being strongly felt two days later.

While Trump's MAGA minions dismiss the numerous instances of bigotry in his act as just (racist) jokes that their leader didn't personally say, others aren't as forgiving.

The Trump camp's choice to approve Hinchcliffe's racist and antisemitic set generated numerous new endorsements for Democratic candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

As reported by The Bulwark, the Trump-Vance campaign only nixed one joke that included a reference to Vice President Harris with a misogynist slur—meaning they approved the rest before loading it in the teleprompter.

Now Harris-Walz 2024 is pointing out this isn't the first time Trump dumped on the island of Puerto Rico in a new campaign ad.

You can see the ad here:

youtu.be

The ad begins with one of Tony Hinchcliffe's racist jokes.

...a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean... I think it's called Puerto Rico."

Followed by Trump saying:

Puerto Rico."

Vice President Harris then says:

I will never forget what Donald Trump did. He abandoned the island and offered nothing more than paper towels and insults. Puerto Ricans deserve better.
As President, I will always fight for you and your families and together we can chart a new way forward."

In addition to the ad highlighting Trump's disdain for Puerto Rico, Vice President Harris shared her vision for their future if she's elected.

youtu.be

The ad was shared by Harris-Walz's rapid response account—Kamala HQ—across social media.

Post by @kamalahq
View on Threads


People appreciated the support and concurred with the ad's message.

@KamalaHQ/Threads


Post by @lyndabirkbeck
View on Threads



Post by @my_life_as_char
View on Threads

@KamalaHQ/Threads


@KamalaHQ/Threads

But can these racist jokes really impact the election after Trump's own long history of racism?

Residents of Puerto Rico—and the United States' other territories—have no say in presidential elections because of the electoral college. As of 2024, the United States has five permanently inhabited territories: American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

U.S. territory residents can vote in primaries and caucuses because those are decided by popular tabulation—most votes wins—instead of electoral votes. Territories also have non-voting representation in Congress as does Washington, DC.

However, Washington, DC is the only non-state to be enfranchised for presidential elections, having gained 3 electoral votes through the ratification of the 23rd Amendment in 1961.

Puerto Rico's impact on the 2024 election won't be through voters in Puerto Rico, but rather through stateside Puerto Ricans—those who reside in one of the 50 states or Washington, DC where they are entitled to a presidential vote.

As of the 2020 Census, Puerto Ricans are the second largest Hispanic group nationwide, after Mexicans, with the majority concentrated in Florida and the Northeast—New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

@KamalaHQ/Threads

According to a recent report from the BBC, Pennsylvania is home to about 600,000 eligible Latino voters with more than 470,000 of them being Puerto Ricans.

Has the Trump-Vance campaign just shot itself in the foot in a swing state where Harris and Trump were in an extremely tight race?

Regarding Trump's MAGA rally's garbage joke, Pennsylvania business owner Dalma Santiago told the BBC:

"Everybody has their own opinion."
"But nobody will be forgetting that one."

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Saoirse Ronan with Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, and Eddie Redmayne
BBC

Saoirse Ronan Instantly Silences Male Actors Laughing Over Tone Deaf Joke With Important Observation

During a jocular discussion on The Graham Norton Show, actor Paul Mescal made a tone-deaf joke that elicited laughter from Denzel Washington and Eddie Redmayne and forced Saoirse Ronan to immediately silence the male actors with a reality check.

On October 25, Ronan, known for starring in the Greta Gerwig films Lady Bird and Little Women, was a guest on the BBC talk show with her male Hollywood peers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joe Biden; Kamala Harris
NBC News, Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Joe Biden Was Asked If It Was 'Bittersweet' To Vote For Kamala—And His Reaction Was Everything

Democratic President Joe Biden cast his early ballot on Monday at his local Department of Elections Warehouse near his home town of Wilmington, Delaware.

"Let's do this," Biden said before adding his vote to the polling station where more than 3,228 ballots were recorded.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mel Gibson; Kamala Harris
TMZ, Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Mel Gibson Blasted After Backing Trump With Offensive Insult About Harris In Bonkers Rant

Not surprisingly, actor Mel Gibson revealed he was voting for Republican candidate Donald Trump when a TMZ reporter hounded him about who he was casting the ballot for in next Tuesday's election.

However, when the Lethal Weapon actor went further by insulting Trump's challenger, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, the internet wasn't having it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk
@jimstewartson/X

Elon Musk Awkwardly Chanting 'USA' At Trump Rally Is Making The Internet Cringe

Elon Musk is good at many things, but none of his talents are quite so honed as his knack for cringe.

And his appearance at Trump's bizarre, Hitler-referencing Madison Square Garden rally was no exception.

Keep ReadingShow less
A couple standing together in a sunset
Photo by Oziel Gómez on Unsplash

People Share Their Biggest Relationship Dealbreakers

Everyone has their dream list of what they would hope for in a partner, as well as a list of things that they find unacceptable or unattractive.

What one person might find annoying, another person will find to be an immediate dealbreaker.

Keep ReadingShow less