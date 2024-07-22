Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Hank Azaria Hilariously Tries To Get Buckingham Palace Guard To Crack With Classic 'Simpsons' Voices

TikTok screenshots of Hank Azaria and Buckingham Palace guard
@thehankazaria/TikTok

The 'Simpsons' actor attempted to get a member of the King's Guard to crack a smile by showing off different voices from the animated series.

AB Keith
By AB KeithJul 22, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
Hank Azaria tried to get a King's Guard to crack during a recent visit to London... but to no avail.

The actor shared his hilarious attempt on TikTok, captioning the video:

"Not even a blink. 💂♀️"

In the video, Azaria can be seen voicing his iconic Simpsons characters, from our favorite bartender Moe Szyslak and police chief Clancy Wiggum to Snake Jailbird and Professor Frink.

He even finished up with Jeff Albertson, who we all know as the Comic Book Guy.

But he didn't even get a smile from the Buckingham Palace guard, much to his dismay.

Defeated, Azaria acknowledged:

"He seems impenetrable."

You can watch below.

Not even a blink. 💂‍♂️ #thesimpsons #london

Viewers of Azaria's hysterical efforts claimed it would have taken them no time at all to crack.


And some believed that perhaps the guard just wasn't familiar with The Simpsons.



Others, however, think the guard couldn't wait to be relieved of his duty so he could tell his friends all about it.

We have to agree with Azaria:

"Best guard ever."

