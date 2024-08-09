Gabby Douglas Reveals On TikTok That She's 'Constantly Being Bullied' By Gymnastics Fans

Just over a year ago, the world was cheering as Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas hinted at a return to the elite gymnastics realm, writing in a now-deleted Instagram post:

"For so many years, I've had an ache in my heart but I didn't want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness, or regret and through my tears and hurt, I've found peace."

"I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that I absolutely love doing."

"I know I have a huge task ahead of me and I am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor and even more grateful for all your support and love."

"It truly means so much 🖤.""There's so much to be said but for now... 💪 😎let’s do this #2024"

Douglas had stepped away from social media the year prior in an effort to “work on myself and focus on my mental health."

Needless to say, her return to both the mat and socials gave fans many reasons to cheer.

Then sadly in May, Douglas suffered an ankle injury, ending her bid for a spot on the 2024 Olympics team.

Though fans and Douglas herself were heartbroken, she revealed that a return for the 2028 Olympic games in Los Angeles was not out the question, as she told ESPN:

"I proved to myself and to the sport that my skills remain at an elite level."

"My plan is to continue to train for the L.A. 2028 Olympics. It would be such an honor to represent the U.S. at a home Olympics."

But a recent comment made by the gymnastics legend has fans fearing she now may not seek a return at all.

Last week, TikToker @legacy.jai posted a video calling out gymnastics fans for "fumbling" Douglas after the emergence of Simone Biles.

The creator said:

"I still never forget how ya’ll fumbled Gabby Douglas."

“Ya’ll dropped her like a bad habit when Simone Biles came on the scene.”

She then asked:

“When the last time you thought about Gabby Douglas?”

While viewers of the TikTok debated in the comments over @legacy.jai's point, the three-time Olympic gold medalist herself chimed in, sadly writing that maybe being out of the spotlight will allow her to "be at peace" instead of "constantly being bullied."

Douglas commented on the TikTok:

“That’s ok!"

"Constantly being bullied is very tiring and wearing on me."

"I just want to live my life and be at peace."

Gabby Douglas/TikTok

The first Black gymnast to win the all-around Olympic title also added:

"🖤 thanks for the love!"

"definitely needed in this world x"

Viewers of her comment agreed that people on social media can be absolutely vile.

@legacy.jai/TikTok





But they encouraged her to keep her head up as she is still an inspiration to so many.



@legacy.jai/TikTok

@legacy.jai/TikTok

@legacy.jai/TikTok









And others pointed out that Biles even credited her own passion and success to Douglas.

@legacy.jai/TikTok

In fact, after the Olympics gymnastics podium held three black athletes following the floor finals in Paris for the first time in history, Biles credited Douglas with being a trailblazer, telling PEOPLE:

"It was representation."

"For all the little girls and boys that look like us, for them to believe in themselves that they can do it too."

"I was one day in their shoes when I saw Gabby [Douglas] win and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, if she can do it, I can do it.'"

Keep your head up, Gabby! There's still so much love for you out there!