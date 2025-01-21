People Share Their Best 'Oops, I Just Really F*cked Up' Experiences

"To err is human".

Anyone who claims never to have made a mistake in their life is mostly likely lying. Thankfully, most mistakes we make, be they at work or at home, alone or directly in front of people, generally go unnoticed.

Sometimes, however, hiding the fact that we goofed up simply isn't possible.

In extreme cases, these blunders will likely never be forgotten by us or those who witnessed them.

Redditor moegreeb was eager to hear about people's all-time biggest, most embarrassing goofs, leading them to ask:

"What's your favourite "Oops, I just really f*cked up" moment?"

"Be Vewy, Vewy Quiet..."

"It was my first day as a help desk technician."

"I had been asked to change printer toner on the main printer in the company office."

"I pulled the black toner out, and I dropped it."

"The thing exploded like it was a new years' fireworks show."

"All over me, all over the floor, all over the printer."

"Even 10 years later, I still think they're digging toner out of the cubicle.'

"I looked like one of those cartoon images where Elmer Fudd was given a bomb just before it exploded and then it blew up."

"Fortunately my boss was my friend, and he laughed his a** off."

"Photos, email distribution, the works."

"I made my best effort to clean it up until the facilities guy shoved me aside and said 'Let me do it'."

"With his nuclear-powered backpack vacuum."

"I'm just glad it wasn't the yellow I dropped."

"I didn't want to look like I peed my pants all day."- EarHumble1248

First Day Jitters...

"I had just started a new job as a registered sales assistant at a major firm."

"All fresh and excited with my new Series 7, I was ready to do trades."

"My supervisor handed me a client’s statement and told me to liquidate the holdings."

"Not noticing some of the holdings were highlighted, I proceeded to liquidate the entire account instead of about 25% of it."

"Worst part, I didn’t realize it until she came over (she could see the trades in real-time as I was selling) and asked me WHAT WAS I DOING?! "

"I got red, heated, and ran to compliance to get it fixed."

"Our compliance officer told me to dry my tears, take a walk, and have a coke - he called it my rite of passage."

"Never had another trading error."- fake-august

Wonder How Far They Made It

"I prepaid for gas and never pumped it."

"I just paid, walked out the door and got in my car and drove off."- stupidsexyf1anders

season 14 goodbye GIF Giphy

Why We Thing Before We Speak...

"I was a brand new, right out of college Computer Programmer (back before we had Software Developers)."

"We worked on minicomputers at the time, and I had a long process that I needed to run, which tied up my terminal."

"I went into the storage closet and dragged out another terminal so that I could do stuff while the process ran."

"An old version of multi-taking."

"You kids have no idea how easy you have it nowadays."

"Well, because the new kid had two terminals, none of the other programmers wanted to look less productive, so everyone else did that."

"Then a week or so later, the president of the company came back to the programmer area so he could mess around with some new hardware that came in."

"He looked around and said, 'Looks like everybody has two terminals now!'"

"Being a smart-a**, I quicky quipped, 'Well, we all have two hands!'"

"Which was met with silence."

"Huh, usually my quips get at least a chuckle."

"It was then that I remembered that the president of the company did not, in fact, have two hands."

"He had a birth defect, and one did not develop properly."- Bigfops

All That Goes Up Must Come Down...

"Got a basketball stuck high up in a tree one time, I thought it would be a good idea to throw a rock at it to dislodge it."

"My dad’s car was under the tree, and the rock went right through the windshield on the way down."- OreoKing10

You Think You Know Someone...

"Recommended a buddy of mine to work with me."

"Gave him extremely high praises because he truly does deserve it."

"He failed the drug test."

"Last time I ever recommend anyone for a job."- LoweeLL

Face Palm GIF Giphy

Sharing Isn't Always Caring...

"I got a text from one of my higher-ups in the military about needing to change barracks rooms, and he had a b*tchy tone, so I immediately screenshotted it and sent it to my GF with the caption 'Look at this b*tch.'"

"But as soon as I hit 'send' I saw I sent it back to him instead."

"The following days were not fun for me."- sasqualtch

SQUIRREL!!!

"Just yesterday, I was coming home from the pre-dinner walk (5 pm road rush time) with my husky; I got to my door, and like a total f*cking idiot, I shuffled the order of operations."

"I unclasped his leash then pulled out my keys to open my door, turned around and my boy was gone."

"Spend 20 minutes playing what seemed like a fun game of tag for him, but it was incredibly scary for me because he was weaving across busy roads."

"Finally got em, but it was totally a TIFU, and I was glad that we all got home safe for dinner."- sjbennett85

There Is Always Humor To Be Found

"I was fresh out of undergrad and working at a small university."

"One of my coworkers came out crying, so I asked her what was wrong."

"She said she just got a phone call that her sister lost her leg."

"I didn't mean to say it, but my brain decided for me, and I replied to her 'Oh, well I hope she finds it!'..."

"Her sister's leg was run over and cut off by a trolley."

"They did not need help locating it."



"She did take the joke like a champ though and even thanked me later for 'adding some light hearted humor, and making her laugh'."

"Like her sister's leg, I left the part where I didn't mean to say it cut off."- milkandcookies21

awkward kenan thompson GIF by Saturday Night Live Giphy

Remember To Hit Save...

"Wouldn’t say it’s my 'favorite' but it’s one that haunts me the most."

"When I was in college I went to a computer in the school library."

"They were on these big circular desks with computers all around."

"It was morning so I was kind of tired, some people were on the computers working already."

"And me being kind of tired still, I sat there got on a computer and then I stretched my arms and then stretched my legs out, and unfortunately the power strip for the computers was near me on my side and my foot his the button on the power strip and turned off all the computers on that desk I don’t remember what she looked like, but I still remember the kind of look of quiet anger and frustration of this girl that was working on a paper, just suddenly lose all of her work."

"She just quietly got up and walked away."

"I would’ve felt better if she just stood up and punched me in the face."- Lobothehobosexual

Know Your Audience

"High school gym class, playing street hockey in the gym."

"One of the guys in my class picks up the net and kind of jokingly pretends to throw it at me."

"I say, 'Hey, it's all fun and games until you lose an eye!'



"He just quietly puts the net down and walks away, as I slowly remember, horrified, that he had lost an eye in a skiing accident a few years earlier."

"He had a glass eye, so it wasn't always immediately obvious."

"I wanted to melt through the bleachers."- mirandanmf

OPA!



"I just started a new chef job at my dream restaurant."

"I had been there for a couple weeks and prepping in the back kitchen when I went to put a cutting board back on the rack."

"I didn’t realize it was falling to the side, and it was too late when hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars of restaurant white dishware fell, shattering to the ground. plates, bowls, ramekins, trays, you name it."

"Still can’t believe they kept me."- WearyEnthusiasm6643

Joseph Gordon Levitt Break GIF Giphy

Trends We Don't Miss...

"Somehow when I was in high school (late 90s), everyone who still lived at home at the time had waterbeds, which made moving into a new house a bit of a pain in the a**."

"I remember getting all of the beds set up and having the garden hose in the last one to fill it up."

"While this is happening, the van with the rest of the house in it arrived and everyone goes to start unloading."

"No one is watching this last waterbed fill."

"Several hours later over pizza, my sister comes into the kitchen and says that the carpet in the hallway is wet."

"And we all had a collective "Really f*cked up" moment."

"The bed had overfilled to the point that the fill nozzle was like three feet over the sides of the frame, the mattress was horribly stretched, the hose had detached and was just dumping onto the floor."

"It took several hours to shopvac the water out of the carpet, but we were able to deflate and salvage the mattress at least."- PowerSkunk92

Why We Always Triple Check...



"When I was in college and my dad lived in DC, he bought me a plane ticket to go visit him."

"I went to Texas A&M, so the closest major city was Houston, and I’d never flown out of there before."

"So I arrive at the airport about an hour and a half before my flight, and I can’t find the check in for Southwest Airlines."

"So I asked an airport employee, and he gave me this look like, 'Dude, please tell me you’re not being serious right now'.”

"I was at IAH and Southwest only flies out of Hobby, which is all the way on the other side of Houston, and it was rush hour."

"I did not make the flight."- ice-eight

DUDE!

"Coaching my young (7-year olds) son’s hockey team, and after a few practices, I just have to walk up to one of the mothers."

"tryingtobeopen: 'Excuse me, but is there any chance you have a younger sister that went to XX high school?'"

"Mother: 'tryingtobeopen! It’s me!'"

"tryingtobeopen: [embarrassed expression]."- tryingtobeopen

Seriously GIF by Debby Ryan Giphy

There's nothing worse than knowing you've spectacularly shoved your foot in your mouth.

Barring extraordinary cases, however, most of the time, the only way someone will notice you've f*cked up is if you notice it first.

That being said, asking a woman if she has a younger sister is NEVER going to end well, no matter the circumstances.

(...seriously, who is this guy...?)