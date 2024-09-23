The Dumbest Things People Got Sent To The Principal's Office For

But with too many chances we just end up like Pavlov's dog.

So when you hate something you've tried for the first time, roll with that feeling.

Camping. Once was one time too many for me.

Dirt. Snakes. Ticks. Owls... no thank you.

I won't even glamp.

I'm not saying our mindsets don't grow and change but for the most part... when you know, you know.

You know?

Redditor Best-Palpitation-915 wanted to hear about what is on everyone's "NEVER AGAIN" life list, so they asked:

"What’s something you tried once and instantly knew it wasn’t for you?"

That's a Good Bet!

"Gambling. I gambled for the first time against my cousins when I was around 13, I lost 100 bucks, that was a lot for me. Never gambled again since... lol"

- carleezy89

homer simpson episode 3 GIF Giphy

A Good Performance

" Sales. I don't like convincing people they need things, they can decide themselves lol. Don't want a phone? That's cool with me."

"My boss once questioned why I didn't try to push an iPhone 14 onto an old man who came in asking for advice on how to use his flip phone, always loved that one."

"The only time I ever had good performance was when I got a lucky streak, and the customers came in wanting something already."

- DriedUpSquids

Bad Roomies

"Living with roommates. Cannot stand it. I'm fine living with a partner, family, or by myself. But a stranger, no thank you."

- what_is_fondant

"Same!! I had a roommate once who seemed like such a sweet and innocent guy. He was 19 and it was his first time living on his own... It wasn't long before he started leaving poop-smeared underwear on the bathroom floor, using up all my dishes to the point where I had nothing to eat from because he'd keep them all in his room. When I asked for them he'd dump all the dirty dishes in the kitchen and wouldn't clean them."

"He also didn't do laundry, he would wait till he visited his mom once every 2 months so she could wash them for him. He started smelling soooo bad that I had to put a towel under my bedroom door so the smell wouldn't come in. It was horrific. Me and my partner had to tell his parents when they came to visit and they were mad at me and my partner because we weren't understanding enough of a 19-year-old and should be patient. We ended up having to evict him."

Adulting Issues

"Getting into management… no thank you."

- whiskey_endeavors

"Agreed though I really set myself up by expecting adults to be able to adult."

- hey_nonny_mooses

"Same. I assumed most other workers would be like me. Like in an ideal world, it wouldn’t be that bad but you’re literally responsible for everyone who doesn’t give a s**t and all their f**kups are on you. I prefer being responsible for only myself. Life is so much better that way."

- whiskey_endeavors

Bad to Bed

"I once tried to be a morning person. We both agreed it wasn't going to work out."

- Swimming_Twist_3717

"I'm an early bird, always have been. Up early and happily, and it took being married to a night owl to realize that our circadian rhythms are more innate than not. People function better at different times, and as long as your job, hobbies, life things are getting done, I see no reason to force the issue

- abqkat

Check Please

"Waitressing. I knew instantly I was objectively terrible at it. Quit the same day I started."

- ILikePlantsNow

"I’ve known my whole life I could never make it as a waiter lol I would be such a wreck."

- whiskey_endeavors

Coffee Diner GIF by Groundhog Day Giphy

Sea Squirts

"I'm a bit of an 'adventure eater.' I'll try just about anything."

"There is one and only one thing I've tried that I will never try again..."

"Sea squirt sashimi. Besides the terrible, innuendo-filled name, the texture is terrible, you have to chew it off the rind, and it tastes like a salted a**hole. I should have known when the waitress came by, saw my plate, and said 'Oh, is that sea squirt? I'm gonna stand here and watch you eat it.'"

- Massive-Lab7553

Too Heavy

"I was shocked at how much I hate weighted blankets. People say so many good things about them! I put it over me, boom, instant claustrophobia. I don't even have claustrophobia. Except with weighted blankets."

- wombatIsAngry

"I got one during an anxious period because people were recommending them so much. And sure maybe the first minute the weight was novel--but am I just supposed to lay here and do nothing? It's getting too hot and heavy."

"Never really used it again."

- cloistered_around

Focus Elsewhere

"Telemarketing."

- 22Taco

"Very early in my career I was transferred across the country to another branch. I didn't know anyone and needed more money so I took an evening telemarketing job. It was selling local newspaper subscriptions outside of their usual area."

"I managed 3 hours. Nobody working there had time to talk and absolutely nobody wanted a non-local newspaper."

"I quit and a week later got a check for £6 (about $10) which I didn't cash and kept for years as a reminder to focus on my main career."

- craneguy

Bad Gallup

"Horses. They’re beautiful, I rode a very gentle one for a week. But after that week I knew it wasn’t for me. They’re scary."

- JLP013MusicLover

"The one I road tried to throw me. And after an hour on them, you are sore. It uses so many muscles you didn't know you had."

- daddakamabb1

Laughter Wtf GIF by ADWEEK Giphy

Roll Away

"I put on roller blades, stood up, sat down and took them off. Was going to break my damn neck."

- saytherosary

"Try using the toilet at a roller disco. With a beer bottle in your hand. Squatted, both legs went from under me, arse down the bog, beer down my t*ts. Pride yet to be found."

- ElectronicBrother815

"Same but with rollerskates. I put them on and I just kept falling over, even before I got out on the floor. Gave it a go but I kept falling on my a** every two seconds so my friends at the time had to help me scoot out of there before I broke something lol. Weirdly enough, I found rollerblades easier when they taught me how to glide in them but I was too nervous to try to pick up my speed. Maybe one day, I'll give them another go but I probably wouldn't try rollerskates again."

- breakoutleppard

With My Hands

"Manual labor."

"My grandfather did construction. One summer, he hired me to work on one of the roofing teams. All it took was one summer running shingles up and down a ladder to convince me to stay in school."

"My dainty little IT hands thank you Pop. well played."

- feralkitten

"I grew up on a farm so I knew I didn't wanna work hard from an early age."

"My grandfather really drove home the point one summer though when we had to septic tank cleaned. I had to dig up the access points. He knew exactly where they were but told me he didn't. I ended up digging up the whole dang top of the tank. In 90 degree heat with high humidity in very rocky soil."

- captainstormy

Leaving Forever

"Working in retail. No, thank you."

- That_Cat7243

"On my last ever day of retail, the last day of my two-week notice, I put on a sweatshirt in the store to try on to get for my sister. A customer complained about employees (me) trying on clothes (one sweatshirt one time) and the manager came and told me I shouldn’t try on the clothes anymore. Like ok, but I’m leaving in an hour forever so why even bother telling me."

- FoghornLegday

I'll Walk

"Jogging. I’m in good shape, so it wasn’t solely for health reasons. My dog, who I used to go on long walks with, died mostly of old age. I wasn’t ready to get another dog, so I decided that jogging would be a great hobby. Feeling connected to the neighborhood was a priority for me as I found myself staying at home a lot with no dog to walk."

"So I bought decent shoes, did a little research on methods, and started jogging just a few blocks a day at first to get into the groove of my new hobby."

"OMG, I f**king hated every second of it. There was nothing relaxing or enjoyable about it at all, and I got home every night feeling like I was foolishly making taking a walk punishing rather than fun. About 2 weeks in, I stumbled and fell, scraping my hands up a little. I walked home, put my new shoes in a closet, and never jogged again."

"I adopted a new dog about a week later."

- moochir

The Dory Effect

"Edibles. Didn't enjoy having my memory wiped every few minutes."

- galamoth911

"I remember trying to listen to someone talking. By the time they got to the end of their sentence, I'd forgotten what the first part was. Not sure I need extra dumb."

- WannaUnicorn

Finding Nemo Dory GIF by Disney Giphy

Yeah, there is much to discuss here.

Telemarketing? How is that even still a thing?

Horses. They are beautiful.

One fall, and you could be dead.

That's a lot of risk.

I keep trying jogging but it's the jogging that doesn't like me.

Go with your gut.

Why do we put ourselves through repeat trials?