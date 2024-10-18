Don Jr. Dragged For His Awkward Boast About Trump's Knowledge Of The McDonald's Menu

Former President Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. was widely mocked after he awkwardly boasted about his father's knowledge of the McDonald's menu.
Trump Jr. criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, who has mentioned working at McDonald's when she was a student, just as news outlets reported that his father, who is obsessed with Harris's anecdote, was inspired to work at a Pennsylvania location working the "fry cooker" this coming weekend as part of a campaign stunt.
When Fox News personality Jesse Watters asked Trump Jr. if Trump had watched Harris's recent interview with Watters' colleague, Bret Baier, Trump Jr. gave the following response:
“Listen, I think my father knows the McDonald’s menu much better than Kamala Harris ever did, and yet she can’t tell us which Mc– I wish Bret would have asked which McDonald’s she worked at...”
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Trump Jr.'s comment was an unintentional read of his father, who once made headlines for serving Clemson University’s football team McDonald's meals at the White House to celebrate their win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
The jokes pretty much wrote themselves.
Trump is reportedly planning to work the "fry cooker" at one of the chain's Philadelphia locations, though his campaign has not disclosed which location in the city he'll visit. This follows Trump's repeated, false claims that Harris is not being truthful when she says she worked at a McDonald's earlier in her life.
Harris has noted that "part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald's is because, while she worked there "as a kid," "there are people who work at McDonald's in our country who are trying to raise a family."
Last month, she told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle that "part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility, then, is to meet those needs."