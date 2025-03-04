Diane Warren Offers Legendary Response After Losing Her 16th Oscar For Original Song

Sunday night was Oscar night, of course, and for songwriter Diane Warren, that meant one thing: losing yet again.

The legendary musician, who's behind some of the biggest hits in music history as well as a slew of iconic songs from film soundtracks, extended her famous Oscar losing streak to 16 this year.

Her song "Journey" from the Netflix film The Six Triple Eight lost Best Original Song to the writers of "El Mal" from Emilia Perez.

But the woman who has jokingly been called "the Susan Lucci of the Academy Awards" ( All My Children star Lucci famously lost the Emmy 19 times before finally winning in 1999) has taken it in stride with good humor.

She quipped to Variety:

"I'm consistent as f**k."

And she added that yet another loss is not about to stop her from being the nearly perennial Oscars fixture she's become in her career.

“I’m the Terminator of the Oscars — I’ll be back. That’s in my Arnold Schwarzenegger voice. I’m coming back. You can’t get rid of me.”

Though she did admit that just once, she'd like to break her losing streak.

“I would like to break my decades-long tradition and win."

Warren's list of nominees really is impressive. Her first Oscar nom came for Starship's '80s classic "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," followed by Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me" and LeAnn Rimes' "How Do I Live?"

Not even her 1999 nominee, the Aerosmith barnstormer "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" from Armageddon, was enough to win over the Academy, however.

While Warren has taken it in stride, many fans online were feeling a bit stung by yet another Warren loss.





Diane Warren I’m so sorry I’m not an Academy voter

— Kevin Jacobsen ( @kevinjacobsen.bsky.social) March 2, 2025 at 9:09 PM





i genuinely feel bad for diane warren

— David Mack ( @davidmackau.bsky.social) March 2, 2025 at 9:04 PM





Diane Warren will have her vengeance in this life or the next. #Oscars

— Louis Peitzman ( @louispeitzman.bsky.social) March 2, 2025 at 9:06 PM









And of course, there were quite a handful of jokes, too.









We hope Warren eventually wins her statuette, of course, but she only needs to lose one more time to tie the all-time record for the most losses with sound mixer Greg P. Russell.

So Diane, if you're reading this, maybe write two kind of mediocre tunes for prestigious films the next couple years, tie and then officially break the record, and THEN get that 19th nom for a true magnum opus in 2028 and take the whole thing. It's your year!