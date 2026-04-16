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'Who's The Boss' Star Danny Pintauro Reveals New Side Job To Show There's 'No Shame' In It—And Fans Are Applauding

Danny Pintauro attends the opening night of "The Sound Inside" at Pasadena Playhouse.
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Former child star Danny Pintauro shared his side hustle as an Amazon delivery driver in a recent post, reminding fans, "There’s no shame in staying in motion."

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossApr 16, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Hollywood often frames reinvention as a return to fame, but Danny Pintauro is defining it on his own terms. The former child star recently revealed that he’s making a living as a delivery driver for Amazon Flex—and he’s not shy about it.

Pintauro, 50, first found fame as a child star on Who’s the Boss?, where he played Jonathan, the son of Judith Light’s Angela Bower, alongside Tony Danza as her housekeeper, Tony Micelli.

In a post shared last week, Pintauro gave fans a glimpse into his current routine with Amazon Flex, documenting a day spent delivering packages.

Alongside a candid snapshot from the driver’s seat, Pintauro wrote in a caption:

“Working hard while ‘not working.’”

The update shows how industry slowdowns continue to reshape the realities of working actors. According to FilmLA, Los Angeles producers reported approximately 18,560 shoot days in 2021, a number that fell to 7,716 in 2024.

Expanding on the reality behind the photo, Pintauro didn’t sugarcoat:

“The entertainment business has been soooo slow, so I’ve been doing what a lot of people do — figuring it out, showing up, and taking the work that’s there while I keep building the work I really want. 38 packages today!”

After his early success, Pintauro stepped away from acting to pursue his studies and has since spoken about the challenges of returning to the industry. Today, his work extends beyond the screen, including coaching actors and creating custom-designed “book nooks,” while continuing to audition.

And for anyone tempted to judge the pivot, Pintauro made his stance unmistakably clear:

“There’s no shame in staying in motion.”

You can view the post here:

In an interview with Today, Pintauro explained why the job works for him, pointing to the flexibility it offers and the relative privacy of the role.

He described the appeal of the role:

“I take a picture and walk away. No one sees me… Honest work is not embarrassing.”

He has also been candid about the financial realities behind child stardom. Speaking with People, Pintauro pushed back against the assumption that early success translates into long-term financial stability.

Addressing lingering misconceptions of fame and fortune, Pintauro clarified:

“People overestimate what residuals from a sitcom in the ’80s and ’90s look like. I invested a good portion of that money, but I also used a lot of it to pay for Stanford and to get through my early 20s, so it’s not like there’s just been endless money sitting there.”

His life off-screen has included deeply personal challenges. Pintauro came out in 1997, later saying he felt pressured into doing so after being contacted by a reporter who planned to publish the story regardless. In 2015, he publicly revealed he is HIV-positive, sharing that he was diagnosed in 2003 during a difficult period in his life.

His recent post struck a chord online, with social media users rallying around his transparency and praising his willingness to speak openly about the realities of steady work. Many echoed his message, emphasizing that there’s no shame in adapting as the industry continues to slow.

You can view the reactions below:

@lstuartklein/Instagram

@atomic10/Instagram

@pannell_mary/Instagram

@bryseana84/Instagram

@lindaefergusonnash/Instagram

@adora_1966/Instagram

@teamdannypintauro/Instagram

@zachhaumesser/Instagram

@carellaugustus_/Instagram

@garygarbo99/Instagram

@kiffedup/Instagram

@brady724/Instagram

Reflecting on his current chapter, Pintauro summed it up in his own words

“This chapter is all about auditioning, teaching for Young Actors Theatre Camp, building my coaching studio, The Resonant Actor, creating custom book nooks for clients, and driving for Amazon Flex to supplement my income. There’s no shame in staying in motion while the entertainment business finds its footing.”

Pintauro has been in a long-term relationship with Wil Tabares, whom he married in 2014.

Earlier this month, he marked their 12-year anniversary with a tribute post:

For Pintauro, the delivery job isn’t just a footnote but part of the reality he’s choosing to show. And in doing so, he’s reframing what a “next chapter” can actually look like.

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