Celine Dion Epically Rips Trump Campaign For Unauthorized Use Of 'My Heart Will Go On' At Rally

Singer Céline Dion called out former President Donald Trump's campaign for their unauthorized use of "My Heart Will Go On" from the Academy Award-winning blockbuster Titanic at a rally in Montana—and she couldn't help but get a jab in about the song choice.
Footage of this moment was shared by Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign via its official account.
Dion's management team soon thereafter criticized Trump's latest instance of copyright infringement in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing:
"Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing 'My Heart Will Go On' at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana."
Dion's team added the following cutting remark:
"In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. …And really, THAT song?"
You can see the post below.
@celinedion/X
Titanic, directed by James Cameron, won 11 Academy Awards for its take on the story of the doomed ocean liner RMS Titanic, which struck an iceberg on the night of April 14, 1912 before sinking in the early morning hours of April 15. At least 1,517 people died during the sinking.
The sinking was one of the most consequential events of the early 20th century, changing maritime law as we know it. It also inspired scores of books, films, and artworks that culminated in the 1997 production, further solidifying it in the public consciousness.
But did neither Trump nor his team consider that it's a pretty bad idea to associate his campaign with a sinking ship—especially now that Vice President Kamala Harris has effectively narrowed if not outright erased his lead in the polls?
It sure didn't seem so—and many appreciated Díon's snarky response.
Multiple musicians have spoken out over the unauthorized use of their songs during Trump rallies.
Singer Rihanna won a legal victory over Trump in 2018 after she, through BMI—her performing rights company—informed the then-President he could no longer use her music at his rallies.
The singer took action after a Washington Post reporter shared that her music was "blaring" at a rally in Tallahassee, Florida. Rihanna responded, “Not for much longer" before adding neither she "nor [her] people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies.”
Similarly, the estate of the late Tom Petty sent a cease-and-desist letter to Trump after he used Petty's song "I Won't Back Down" during a rally. Petty's family said Trump "was in no way authorized" to use it "to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind."
Earlier this year, the estate of the late Sinéad O'Connor, along with her label Chrysalis Records, issued a statement condemning Trump's use of the late singer's iconic rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U" during campaign rallies in Maryland and North Carolina.
The statement released to Variety expressed "outrage" at the unauthorized use of her song by Trump, whom O'Connor had referred to as a "biblical devil" and a "Satanist" in a 2020 interview with Hot Press. Her estate said it is "no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt, and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way."