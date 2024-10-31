MAGA Supporter Wearing 'Born To Ride' Motorcycle Vest Roasted For Exactly The Reason You Think

Leather vests with slogans are kind of a staple for motorcycle culture, but when one MAGA-loving biker added Donald Trump into the mix on his biker vest?
Well, let's just say it's going viral for all the wrong reasons.
A photo of the unidentified biker, taken at what appears to be a Trump rally, shows him proudly wearing a leather vest emblazoned with "Born to Ride" along with Donald Trump's name.
Roll it all together and it really looks like this dude is saying he was born to... well.
Now there's a horrifying image you'll never get out of your head. And just in time for Halloween too. Don't say we never gave you anything!
The Trump campaign has of course devolved into a clown show of late, with far-right comedian Tony Hinchcliffe taking the stage at Trump's big Madison Square Garden Nazi rally and single-handedly infuriating the entire Puerto Rican population.
Then yesterday in Pennsylvania, Trump appeared to melt down so badly over how Hinchcliffe's set is affecting his chances in the state, he was seen just... driving around in circles in a garbage truck with his name on it? For some reason?
It's never a good idea to underestimate a cornered animal, of course, but it sure is fun to watch. And one of his supporters inadvertently positioning himself (no pun intended) as one of the very things the MAGA movement seems to hate the most—a non-alpha homosexual man desperate for Donald Trump's crankshaft—really is quite fitting.
All that homophobia is fun and games until you're trying to look tough in your "pound me, daddy Trump" motorcycle vest, eh boys?
As you might expect, people on X basically lost their minds over this "Born to Ride Donald Trump" vest, and the jokes are still coming.
Guess all those years of playing "YMCA" at his rallies are really rubbing off on MAGA.