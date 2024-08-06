Skip to content

Trump Campaign Mocked After Claiming Tim Walz Will 'Unleash Hell On Earth' As Vice President

Simone Biles And Jordan Chiles Explain Why They Bowed Down To Brazilian Star After Floor Final

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowing to Rebeca Andrade
Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The U.S. gymnastic stars explained why they chose to bow down on the podium to gold medal-winner Rebeca Andrade of Brazil after she won the floor final.

AB Keith
By AB KeithAug 06, 2024
Team USA's Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles explained why they bowed to Brazil's Rebeca Andrade on the podium following her Olympic gold medal finish in the floor final.

Biles and Chiles finished with the silver and bronze, respectively, just behind Andrade, who scored a 14.166. Biles scored 14.133 after stepping out of bounds twice during her routine, and Chiles ended up with a 13.766 after an inquiry showed that judges incorrectly scored her difficulty level, ultimately moving her from fourth place to the podium.

And while the floor routines of all three gymnasts were absolutely incredible, it was the display of sportsmanship and recognition during the podium ceremony that took the world by storm.

After the American gymnasts both received their medals on the podium, Andrade approached to receive her well-earned gold and was met with Biles and Chiles both bowing to her.

In a press conference following the event, Biles said that bowing to Andrade was "just the right thing to do."

"She's so amazing. She's queen."

Biles first acknowledged that the moment marked the first time in Olympic history that the gymnastics podium held three Black athletes.

"First, it was an all-Black podium, so that was super exciting for us."

She continued, talking about how the iconic moment came to be.

"But then Jordan was like, 'Should we bow to her?'"
"And I was like, 'Absolutely.'"

Biles added:

"She's such an excitement to watch, and then all the fans in the crowd always cheering for her... so it was just the right thing to do."
"She's queen."

Chiles then chimed in:

"She's an icon, a legend herself, so I feel like being recognized is what everybody should do when it comes to somebody who's put in the work, put in the dedication."
"So yeah, in that moment, I was like you know what... first off, again, yes it was all-Black podium. Second off, why don't we just give her her flowers?"

She continued:

"You know, not only has she given Simone her flowers, but a lot of us in the United States our flowers, as well."
"So giving it back is what makes it so beautiful."
"I feel like it was needed."

You can watch below.

@teamusa

Queens 👑 @Simone Biles and @Baby Jo gave Team Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade her flowers after she won Olympic gold on floor. #teamusa #parisolympics #olympics #simonebiles #jordanchiles #gymnastics

People on social media were moved by Biles' and Chiles' gesture, and agreed it was the ultimate display of true sportsmanship and respect.













Not only has Andrade given Biles her flowers, but she's also given her quite the run in this summer's Olympics.

And Biles shared ahead of the floor finals that she was "tired."

After all-around finals in which winner Biles finished just ahead of Andrade, the most decorated gymnast in history said Andrade's performances were a little too close for comfort.

"I don’t want to compete with Rebeca anymore! I’m tired."
"She’s very close to me — I’ve never had an athlete so close."
"This definitely kept me alert and brought out the best athlete in me. So I’m excited and proud to compete with her, but — no."

She then joked:

"I’ve never been so stressed before."
"Thank you, Rebeca."

Olympic gymnastics concluded yesterday after the floor and beam finals, with Biles taking home four more Olympic medals, Andrade also with four, and Chiles adding two to her collection.

Congratulations to all three on yet another incredible Olympic games.

