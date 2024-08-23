AI-Generated Version Of Raygun's Breakdancing Routine Goes Viral—And It's Certainly Something

If you thought Australian Olympic break dancer Raygun's performance at the Paris Olympics was, uh, interesting, you ain't seen nothing yet.

Raygun, who's real name is Rachael Gunn, took the Paris Olympics by storm and instantly went viral with a performance many found bizarre, confusing and in some cases outright offensive.

But an AI-generated version of her performance is orders of magnitude worse than even the worst possible version of any breaker on Earth, Raygun or otherwise.

An X user leveraged AI to recreate Raygun's performance and it, too, has instantly gone viral for being utterly bizarre and downright disturbing.

The video begins with what appears to be Raygun doing a simple breaking move. But as she morphs into a different position, everything goes completely haywire.

Her legs fuse, she sprouts a second head (or something?), her lower body turns into a giant sac emblazoned with some cartoon character on it for some reason?

She then, while leaping in the air, briefly turns into a perfectly normal-looking man (???) before sprouting additional limbs to become just an agglomeration of arms spinning like a throwing star.

Oh—she also turns into what appears to be a cricket or rugby player or something. Technology really is something, isn't it? The future is now!

Of course, AI hasn't exactly turned out as planned in general—it even contributed to the stock market briefly bombing a couple weeks ago, and tech leaders have been forced to admit that AI is... well, a bit of a bust, for now at least.

Kinda hard not to hear echoes of that in this Raygun video. Like, the AI tool couldn't just use the videos of Raygun that already exist to create something that made even a modicum of sense? And also wasn't nightmare fuel?!

And on X, the AI-generated Raygun certainly made an impression, none of it good.

































Anyway, best of luck with whatever horrifying dreams this video makes your brain conjure up tonight!

