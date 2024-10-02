People Divulge The Worst Lies Their Ex Ever Told Them

Relationships are built on trust.
As a result, when it becomes clear that your relationship was built on lies and deceit, then there is simply no hope of it surviving.
True, everyone's partner has likely told them a little white lie or two, which didn't end up having any sort of long-term effects on their relationships.
However, some lies or deceptions proved to be simply beyond the pail, often effectively ending relationships for good.
Redditor Wyschii was curious to hear the absolute worst lies anyone was ever told by their ex-partner, leading them to ask:
"What's the worst lie your ex has ever told you?"
Reverse Psychology?
"After my ex broke up with me, she messaged me to say she cheated on me."
'Told me that during our entirely relationship, I was just the sidepiece and she 'had a real man who was loving her'."
"A few hours later her best friend messaged me and said my ex is full of sh*t, loved me and was just making stuff up to hurt me."
"Still thankful for that friend to set things right."
In This Case, Better Never Than Late...
"When I picked her up for our first date, she was ready and waiting outside her house."
"For the next 10 years we never ever came close again to what may be described as being ready on time."- GobiLux
She Didn't Clarify Who She Didn't Want To Have Sex With...
"She wanted to stop having sex 'cause she suddenly wanted to be religious."
"In reality, she was just f*cking another guy."- ShadoOwEd
Dude, Try Harder!
"That the pink thong in his center consule was his 7 yr old daughter's."- Deep_Investigator283
Never Come Between A Man And His Pizza
"'The leftover pizza fell out of the fridge onto the floor so I had to throw it away'."
"Not true."
"She ate it."
"She ate it and LIED about it. It started a real escalation in the leftover games."- ForayIntoFillyloo
Lying Doesn't Come Naturally To Everyone...
"That the cat had installed Tinder on her phone."- orndorf
He Had Something On Reserve...
"My ex told me he was in the army reserve and needed to borrow my car the last weekend of every month to go to training because he didn’t have one."
"Turned out, he hadn’t been in the reserves for over four years, and was instead taking my car for three days a month to go visit his not-so-ex-girlfriend 2 hours away."- SignatureWonderful10
Sadly More Common Than It Seems
"That he would stop drinking."
"I had two exes promise me this, and alcohol ended up being more of a priority than me."- frisbeemassage
Leave Grandma Out Of It!
"Not really told ME per se, but she called my grandmother and told her I had been having sex with my cousin since we were kids."
"(not true)."
"Stressed my gramma out lol."- MardawgNC
No Matter The Time Of Day, Red Flag!
"My ex told me to not text her at night because her little sister uses her phone at night."- rfengr_23
Yeah, Arithmetic Was Your Biggest Problem...
"I was a teenage cancer heartthrob and knew there was a chance I was sterile."
"During my engagement, I finally got tested, and my fiancé said she'd love me no matter what the results were."
"Then after getting married and I found out she was sleeping with her boss, she said one of the reasons was because he could have kids."
"He was twice her age and had three kids from 3 different baby-mamas!"
"I used to think she was so good at math — lol."- lewdlesion
How Low Can You Get?
"This is going back to the time of answering machines, but my ex told me she was having dinner after work with a friend whose mom had cancer."
"That night, before her shift even ended, the friend called to say her mom passed away."
"I didn’t say anything."
"When she came home, I asked her how her dinner went, and she said it was fine, nice to catch up, and she felt really bad about the mother, but they were positive things would get better."
"I bit my tongue the entire night, took every ounce of strength I had."
"She went off to work the next morning, and I moved her out."
"I brought all her sh*t to her parents' house and put it in their driveway."
"Took three trips, and by the 3rd one, she was home (early) before I got a chance to change the locks."
"It was almost a perfect execution."
"I got her moved out and also taken off my bank accounts all within 8 hours."- ADIDAS247
That's Literally What They All Say...
"‘I’ll never do it again’."
"Spoiler alert- they did it again."- bratbabyx
They Call Them Vows For A Reason...
"Do you vow to take this person to have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, until death do you part'."
"I Do."- varthalon
And Rachel Thought SHE Had It Bad...
"We were on a break and he sent me a picture of him in bed… with a girl.. early in the morning… and claimed that they just ‘napped together’."
"Yikes!"
"So close!"
"Almost fooled me there.."
"She covered herself with sheets, but I could tell she was naked."
"Who tf do you think I am?"- a_weird_pickle
Maya Angelou famously said: "When someone shows you who they really are, believe them the first time."
Sound advice... if difficult to follow when that person is a pathological liar...