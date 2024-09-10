Skip to content

New Harris Ad Trolls Trump For Obsession With 'Crowd Size'—And It's Airing On Fox

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Walz Rips GOP For Fretting Over Gay Penguins Instead Of School Shootings In Blistering Speech

Screenshot of Tim Walz
Harris For President

The Democratic vice presidential nominee spoke about Republicans' fixation with things like children's books about gay penguins—then ripped JD Vance's comment about school shootings being a 'fact of life.'

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 10, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz slammed Republicans' fixation with things like children's books about gay penguins instead of school shootings.

Walz's remarks came after four people were killed in a mass shooting at Georgia's Apalachee High School. The shooter, a 14-year-old boy, was charged with four counts of felony murder; his father, Colin Gray, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killings and faces additional charges of involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children.

At one point, Walz referenced And Tango Makes Three, a children's book that tells the story of two male penguins, Roy and Silo, who create a family together. Conservatives have previously claimed the book uses penguins to "promote the LGBTQ agenda" and opposed its inclusion in school libraries.

Speaking at a national dinner for the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Walz said:

"Think about it in this room. This is what these folks are focusing on, spending all their time. Like reading about two gay penguins who love each other is somehow going to turn your children gay. Here’s what I tell you, it’s a fact of life: some people are gay."

Walz also made a reference to recent words from former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance, who called the gun violence epidemic a "fact of life" after the shooting while calling for strengthened security measures in public schools:

“But you know what’s not a fact of life? That our children need to get shot dead in schools. That's not a fact of life."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Many echoed Walz's criticisms.


The Harris campaign previously criticized Vance for his remarks.

Harris-Walz campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa also responded to Vance in an official statement subtitled "Trump and Vance Think 'We Have to Get Over' and 'Deal With' School Shootings" condemning his words:

"Yesterday, Vice President Harris said 'it doesn't have to be this way' in response to another senseless school shooting. Donald Trump and J.D. Vance think school shootings are 'a fact of life' and 'we have to get over it.'"
"Vice President Harris and Governor Walz know we can take action to keep our children safe and keep guns out of the hands of criminals. Donald Trump and J.D. Vance will always choose the NRA and gun lobby over our children. That is the choice in this election."

Harris has previously called for universal background checks and an assault weapons ban and leads the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, a marked difference from Trump, who did not offer policy proposals when responding to a question about the shooting during a Fox News town hall.

Trump said we live in "a sick and angry world for a lot of reasons and we're going to make it better, and we're going to heal our world." In January, following a mass shooting in Perry, Iowa, he said people "have to get over it — we have to move forward.”

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Dakota Johnson
Taylor Hill/WireImage for Bvlgari/GettyImages

Dakota Johnson 'Basically' Overdosed On Caffeine After Not Realizing She Was Downing Energy Drinks

Actor Dakota Johnson revealed that she was pretty much gulping caffeine without realizing it when she was working on the short film Loser Baby, which she directed.

Johnson, 34, told Variety that she discovered the beverage Celsius on the first day of shooting the short film and didn't realize until later it was an energy drink.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Florida Paper Goes Viral For Stark Front Page Headline About Trump's Latest Threats Against His 'Adversaries'

The Orlando Sentinel went viral for a simple front page headline about former President Donald Trump's latest threats against his political opponents—and sadly, it's a rare example of actual journalism.

On Saturday morning, Trump took to Truth Social to threaten individuals he claims are engaged in unethical conduct tied to voting in the 2024 election with prison time, insinuating without proof that the election could be rigged against him. His statement, shared on Truth Social, marks his clearest indication yet that he will not accept the November outcome if defeated. In reality, cases of voter fraud are exceptionally rare.

Keep ReadingShow less
Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' album cover
Parkwood/Columbia/Sony

Beyoncé Fans Outraged After 'Cowboy Carter' Is Completely Snubbed By The CMAs

The Country Music Awards just announced the nominees for the 58th Annual CMA Awards, and it looks like history is repeating itself.

Despite having a number one album on the Top Country charts, neither Beyoncé nor Act II: Cowboy Carter scored a nomination.

Keep ReadingShow less
Person studying a series of maps
Photo by Andrew Neel on Unsplash

The Greatest Historical Examples Of 'F*ck You, I'll Do It Myself'

We can all agree that sometimes when you want something done right, you just have to do it yourself.

What's interesting is that some of the greatest moments in history were built upon that concept, though that's not usually how the events are presented in public school classrooms, if they're presented at all.

Keep ReadingShow less
Folding clothes
Sarah Brown/Unsplash

People Share The Unwritten Rules In Their Homes That Would Seem Bizarre To Anyone Else

Many parents establish standard rules to maintain order in their household.

While some of those rules have to do with teaching lessons such as assigning chores to kids so they could earn an allowance–which helps them understand basic commerce–other rules are as basic as not permitting playing ball while inside the house.

Keep ReadingShow less