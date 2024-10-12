Woman Sparks Debate With Viral Hack For Opening Jars After Years Of 'Struggling' With Lids

We can all be honest here: adulting is really hard sometimes, and it can be nice to find a hack that makes life a little bit easier.
But sometimes the hack isn't the brilliant revelation that we thought it would be.
TikToker "Ovenmom," or @amystephens925 on the platform, recently discovered that the hack she'd uncovered at the age of 47 may have not been the hack to solve all of her kitchen problems, or even her jar-related emergencies.
In a recent viral video, the TikToker revealed that after decades of struggling to open jars, she'd uncovered a hack that made the lid "pop" open with next to no effort at all.
Then, suddenly, she pokes the top of the lid with a knife before showing the lid coming off.
The real reason this works is the pressure buildup in the jar and how the knife works to relieve that pressure. When a jar builds up in pressure, either from being shaken or from age, it can become increasingly difficult to twist the lid to remove it. But when that pressure is released, like releasing air through a punctured jar lid, the lid should then come off easily.
Some admitted to being "today years old" and never thinking of trying this hack before.
But others weren't so convinced and pointed out that there are other ways to open the jar.
Again, because this is an issue with pressure, there are other ways to relieve that pressure. Some common ways involve tapping the edge of the lid on the counter or turning the jar over and smacking the bottom once or twice, to help stabilize the contents inside.
Puncturing the lid would solve the same issue using a similar method, but it would also render the jar useless once it was empty. Many consumers keep sauce jars for later use, like canning or crafty storage solutions or even as drinkware.
And unless you planned on consuming the entire contents of the jar in one sitting, the punctured lid would no longer made an airtight seal for storing what was left.
Though this may have not been the hack of the century, it was great to see a conversation surfaced, including what works and what does not work while opening a jar.
Sometimes we are home alone and don't have someone around who might have better luck opening the jar, so it's good to know a few ways to open it instead of waiting to start cooking dinner when someone else arrives at home.