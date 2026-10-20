Trump's Awkward Kiss With Melania After Dig About Her Signature At Rose Garden Event Sparks Flurry Of Jokes

Social media users couldn't help commenting after First Lady Melania Trump turned her head to the side and away from President Donald Trump when he leaned in for a kiss in the White House Rose Garden after signing an executive order to establish a task force and a National Institutes of Health division for women.

Trump admired his signature for a moment—"Oh, that's a good one!"—before motioning for the first lady to sign her name as well, only to joke:

"Why don't you sign right here? I don't know if her signature means anything."

The first lady smiled and signed her own name before appeasing the praise-hungry Trump:

"Yours [Trump's signature] is the most important."

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Mrs. Trump then turned her head to the side when her husband leaned in to kiss her. He commented, "Great job," to which she simply said, "You too." He also patted her hand.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

The two have not had an intimate relationship in years—Trump has even said he refers to her as "First Lady" and she calls him "Sir"—and the moment quickly sparked jokes about just how obvious it is that Mrs. Trump does not want anything to do with her husband.





While most of us can't see inside the White House ourselves, we know enough to determine that Mrs. Trump likes to maintain her distance from her husband.

She made headlines for wearing a wide-brimmed hat at Trump's inauguration last year that cast a shadow over the top half of her face, quickly becoming a meme sensation online.

While Mrs. Trump's hat sparked comparisons to the Hamburglar, perhaps the hat was designed, many opined, to help the first lady keep her distance from her husband—such as the moment when cameras caught him trying to kiss her only to be blocked by her fashion accessory.