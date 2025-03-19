Tracy Morgan Gives Update After He Was Rushed Out Of Knicks Game Due To Medical Scare

Tracy Morgan fans and Knicks fans alike were worried when the comedian had to be rushed out of a Knicks game after he threw up mid-gameplay in the third quarter.
The game was paused, delaying the finale between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat, while Morgan was ushered in a wheelchair from his courtside seat and taken to a nearby hospital.
Several entertainment reporters and social media influencers were present when Morgan became ill, and some even attempted to catch Morgan "in the act" with video and photographic footage. Podcaster Logan Bartlett caught a graphic image of Morgan vomiting, while others captured videos that were several seconds long.
When these videos and photos were shared online, some made fun of Tracy Morgan for his public display of illness, as if he had a choice in whether or not to become ill, while others accused him of irresponsibly going to a public place while ill.
But long-time fans of Morgan were concerned about his display of symptoms.
Back in 2014, Morgan suffered a traumatic brain injury when a Walmart tractor-trailer struck his vehicle, which left him in a coma for two weeks and later required him to go through therapy to improve his walking and speaking skills.
After such an intense injury with such extreme side effects, it remains an ongoing concern that long-term effects might unexpectedly appear.
When Morgan unexpectedly became ill at the game and had to be escorted out in a wheelchair because he could not stand or walk, with a towel pressed to his face to slow a nosebleed, the 2014 accident was an immediate and upsetting possible explanation for some onlookers.
Fortunately, after going to the hospital, being examined, and receiving treatment, the doctors and nursing staff were able to confirm that these were not long-term effects from the traumatic accident but were actually caused by food poisoning.
Being a 24/7 funny man and diehard Knicks fan, Morgan had to crack a joke on Instagram.
"Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now, and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me, and I need to shout out to the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!"
"More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court, so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs!"
Fans were relieved to hear that he was well.
Others echoed the same sentiments on Twitter (X).
Glad he is ok and his sense of humor is still intact.
— Mr. Knish (@bigolemrknish) March 18, 2025
Great to hear. He's a rough go at it recently...hope he gets better.
— Ron Mexico (@RonMexico6920) March 18, 2025
Good to hear he okay
— Antoine Parrish (@themoe85) March 19, 2025
Good to see he has a sense of humor about it
— Patricia Watts (@PatriciaLWatts) March 18, 2025
Thank you lord I’m so glad it didn’t get serious or effect any existing health conditions 🙌🏾
— LOVE, MAE C. 🌹 (@sheislovemaec) March 18, 2025
While it was alarming that Morgan became ill so suddenly, it's a relief to know that it was a bad case of food poisoning rather than something much more serious. Though food poisoning is no joke, it's easily treated, and Morgan's made it clear already that he'll be back to joking around in no time at all.