Tim Walz's Tweet Declaring 'Beyoncé Day' In MN Resurfaces After He's Picked For VP—And It's Everything

Tim Walz; Beyoncé
Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images

The recently-announced Kamala Harris running mate has the Beyhive buzzing after they discovered he proclaimed July 20 of last year as 'Beyoncé Day' after her Renaissance World Tour came through Minneapolis.

Aug 07, 2024
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris just named Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, and the Beyhive couldn't be happier.

The VP candidate had social media buzzing after his 2023 proclamation of "Beyoncé Day" resurfaced.

Yes, for this vice president pick, resurfaced moments are a positive thing.

After Harris' announcement was made, the Twitterverse swiftly resurrected Walz's proclamation from July 20 of last year ahead of Queen Bey's performance at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

He tweeted at the time:

"I might be Governor of Minnesota, but we all know who runs the world."
"Welcome to Minnesota, Beyoncé!"

Walz included ten "whereas" clauses in which he highlighted the Grammy-winner's contributions to both the industry and society...and also threw in a few Bey and Destiny's Child titles, as well.

"Whereas Beyoncé has formed an Irreplaceable presence in the music industry, becoming the top Grammy winner of all time with 88 Grammy nominations and 32 Grammy wins..."
"Whereas being a superstar who very well could Run the World, Beyoncé has embarked on 5 international tours since 2007, selling out stadiums and arenas across the world ..."
"Whereas Beyoncé has helped raise Bills, Bills, Bills for nonprofit organizations to advance feminism and equal rights ..."

Brilliant.

The masses on social media thought so, too.















And it turns out that Walz is not only a member of the Beyhive, but he's a Swiftie, too.

Though he and his cat Afton were unable to secure tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tourstops at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, he proclaimed June 23 and 24, 2023, as “Taylor Swift Days."

As with "Beyoncé Day," this proclamation was also sprinkled with references to the titular singer's discography, noting:

"... long story short, Taylor Swift has enchanted and inspired Minnesotans and people all over the world.”

It also added that her shows in Minneapolis would be something "fans will remember evermore."

The Governor has similarly signed a proclamation honoring Bruce Springsteen and a bill that that renamed a stretch of highway to honor Minneapolis' own Prince.

These are the kinds of resurfaced tweets we love to see!

