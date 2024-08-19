TikToker Stunned To Realize 'Friendly Lady' Singing Along With Her At Beach Club Is Shania Twain

A woman on TikTok was stunned to discover that the "friendly lady" singing along with her and her friends to a classic Shania Twain song was actually the singer herself.
TikToker Daisy Victoria (@daisyvictoriax) and her pals were at a restaurant while on vacation in Mykonos when "That Don't Impress Me Much" came on and the whole table sang along (as they should have, of course).
Video taken of the beach club singalong showed Victoria and her friends with a random stranger—who happened to know all the words—cozied up next to them.
The group continued singing, several times looking at the woman, before the TikToker finally realized it was Twain who had joined them.
Victoria added the text:
"When you think there's just a friendly lady at the beach club but it's actually Shania Twain singing with you."
In the caption she wrote:
"What a moment 😂❤️"
You can watch below.
Viewers of the video expressed their own shock that the five-time Grammy winner joined in on the fun.
@daisyvictoriax/TikTok
@daisyvictoriax/TikTok
@daisyvictoriax/TikTok
@daisyvictoriax/TikTok
@daisyvictoriax/TikTok
@daisyvictoriax/TikTok
@daisyvictoriax/TikTok
@daisyvictoriax/TikTok
Others, however, felt the group should have recognized the best-selling female artist in country music history much, much sooner, and they were a little disappointed in the group's dismal reaction to Twain's surprise appearance.
@daisyvictoriax/TikTok
@daisyvictoriax/TikTok
@daisyvictoriax/TikTok
@daisyvictoriax/TikTok
@daisyvictoriax/TikTok
Well, we can definitely say that we'd have a completely different reaction, but what an incredible experience for that group, nonetheless!