Trump Snubbed Daughter Tiffany As She Went In For A Kiss At The RNC—And People Are Team Tiffany

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Tiffany Trump
C-SPAN

Before his climactic speech accepting the GOP nomination for president, Donald Trump appeared to snub youngest daughter Tiffany, and people were not ok with it.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 19, 2024
Social media users were sympathetic to Tiffany Trump after her father, former President Donald Trump, appeared to snub her as she went in for a kiss before his climactic speech accepting the GOP's presidential nomination.

Footage from early in the evening shows a smiling Tiffany walking up the stairs toward Trump, who clearly saw her. She then attempted to greet him with a kiss only to be ignored, as he looked out at the crowd beyond her, as she walked away looking dejected.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

It was pretty clear right away that X users were very much on Team Tiffany and people were not surprised by this behavior from Trump.



Tiffany Trump lived much of her life away from the public eye until her father launched his first presidential campaign.

Though Trump himself was widely known, Tiffany had a relatively private childhood with her mother, Marla Maples. As the only child of the former couple, Maples decided to raise Tiffany in California after her divorce from Donald in 1999. As a single mother, Maples aimed to keep Tiffany out of her father’s shadow by living on the opposite coast from her famous ex-husband.

Despite rumors of a strained relationship with her father, Tiffany insists this isn't true. She gained public attention by supporting Trump during his first presidential campaign, attending numerous events and delivering speeches.

Tiffany also showed her support at two Republican National Conventions, speaking at both the 2016 and 2020 events. Although she was less active in her father's 2020 campaign, she continued to praise his accomplishments in office.

Over the years, observers have suggested Tiffany is an afterthought compared to her older half-sister Ivanka Trump, who served as their father's top adviser when he was in office.

