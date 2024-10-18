Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

People Share Facts They Learned That Made Them Question Reality

Shocked man
Photo by Nachristos on Unsplash

Reddit user hunter_alves asked: 'What’s a fact you learned that instantly made you question reality?'

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 18, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Life is all about perspective, and it's easy to forget sometimes how much humans historically have gone through and how "small" we technically are in regards to the universe.

But when we sit down and really think about some of these facts, it becomes next to impossible to look at our reality quite the same way again.

Curious, Redditor hunter_alves asked:

"What's a fact you learned that instantly made you question reality?"


Around Longer Than You'd Think

"The Romans figured out how to make heated floors. Central heating sounds like a modern invention, but apparently, it's been around for 2000 years."

- SnooChipmunks126

"I think a lot of people fall victim to thinking that we (collectively) are more intelligent than people from thousands of years ago. Modern humans (that’s us!) came onto the scene like 40,000 years ago, and they are no different from anyone living today."

- slingbladerapture

The Power Of The Internet

"We're the result of incremental improvements... it's why the internet is hands down the most revolutionary invention in all of history. We don't lose information anymore, it can be shared with billions of people instantly."

"If every advancement ever made through all our time had been recorded in a way that the rest of the world could have access to it/build on it/make it better? We would have been out exploring the universe a long time ago."

"Now... I'm not saying we aren't really f**king up in how many people use this amazing invention, but as a potential tool for us to advance as a species, it's unparalleled."

- PineappleOnPizzaWins

All About Perspective

"You know those fun universe animations that starts out with the earth, or maybe something on earth, then zooms out bit by bit, comparing us to something larger in the universe? Then it keeps going."

"You can't see Earth anymore, but you can focus on the sun. But then the sun is gone. And we're still getting smaller because we haven't gotten to the biggest object yet. Smaller and smaller and smaller."

"We barely even exist. But I complain about the drive to Dallas."

- girlikecupcake

Shift In Beliefs

"I was raised Mormon. When I learned how much was copied from the Freemasons, I began looking at the non-church sources for information. Finding out your whole life has been a lie is a hell I wish on no one."

- Scary-Baby15

Learning From The Wrong Creatures?

"I learned that lobsters can theoretically live forever, and now I’m questioning why we’re not all trying to unlock the secret to lobster immortality."

- Prestigious_Club_609

"That's a myth. They can live over 100 years but definitely not forever. A type of jellyfish (Turritopsis Dohrnii) is the only species that can live forever."

- ashenoak

"Yeah, doesn’t it constantly get old but eventually just revert and start getting young again before going back the other way? That s**t is pretty wild."

- matt_jay_9

"It's not a myth. A lobster, in the right conditions where molting wouldn't be so exhausting, could theoretically live forever."

- toofpaist

The Miracle Of Life

"My son is five now and I still look at him dumbfounded at times. Like, I MADE you. You grew inside of me and now you exist with your own consciousness. And continue to grow. Crazy."

- Patience_3236

"I do that with my son, too! Like, what do you mean I grew you and now you exist?!"

- mycatsnamedchandler

"I forgot how wild the whole concept of how life is created. This is quite literally awesome. Go moms!!"

- SweatyKoala3048

Different People, Different Experiences

"Some people don’t have an inner monologue or voice; and that some people literally can’t picture things in their minds."

- Late-Republic2732

"I have an internal monologue, however, I suffer from the second! It's called aphantasia. Bonus points because I'm an artist, so I can't mentally imagine compositions for pieces. I just have to sketch a few out so I can see how they look before deciding on one."

- australianbinchicken

Different Forms Of Expression

"That we had thought before we had language."

- CarboniteCopy

"I’ve been thinking about this one a lot. I have a daughter who is seven and a half months old; she definitely doesn’t understand language yet, but there is still A LOT going on in her head. She recognizes things and is clearly capable of manipulating her environment, and I’m constantly wondering what her stream of consciousness is like without thinking in 'words.'"

"But we will never know because by the time she’s old enough to actually articulate her thoughts, it will be too late for her to remember how her consciousness worked before she understood language. Maybe future scientists will, uh, find a way!"

- Hairy-Ad8559

Color Theory

"That there is no way to know for sure if you and any other person see the same color when looking at the same thing."

- DigGumPig

"This also means that it's possible that everyone's favorite color is actually the same color."

- KhaoticMess

"There was an experiment at the Exploratorium that tested color matching. It was amazing how different the perceptions of color were. Among the five of us, we disagreed more often than we agreed."

- BeardAndBreadBoard

"Not to start an argument or anything, but that dress was definitely gold and white."

- TheBookishAndTheBard

John Green May Have Said It Best: Some Infinities Are Bigger Than Other Infinities

"My physicist husband claims that there are differently-sized infinities. Apparently, a lot of mathematicians think that, too. HOW??"

- CrowRoutine9631

"Perhaps this’ll help garner some intuition for why there could be infinities of different ‘sizes.’ Two types of infinities are ‘countable infinity’ and ‘uncountable infinity.’ Something is countably infinite if you can arrange all its elements in a list."

"For example, the set of integers is countably infinite, because we can list them as follows: one, two, three, four, five… etc. perhaps a better name for this type of infinity is ‘listable infinity.’ The set of even numbers is also countably infinite, as is the set of odd numbers, and the set of prime numbers (think about how you could list these), so in some sense your intuition is correct in saying these are all the same kind of infinity."

"However, there are some things that have so many elements, it’s not even possible to list them like the above. For example, take the real numbers. How can you list these? Something like 1,1.1,3,pi,,1.1919292927, 100836.7, sqrt(2), ? You might think that sure you can list them all, just keep going!"

"But actually, it’s been mathematically proven that for any list of real numbers, there will always be some real number not on that list. There are therefore SO many real numbers, you can’t even LIST them."

"This kind of infinity seems like it’s in a whole different realm than the countable infinity I mentioned earlier, and mathematicians call it uncountable infinity."

"A bit mind-boggling, but hopefully that makes at least some sense. Also source: am doing a PhD in maths."

- Wendar00

A Conscious Decision Of Sorts

"The double-slit experiment. Even when you slow the experiment down so that it's only a single photon, electron, etc. being measured, you still see the interference pattern. Unless you put your detector behind the slits, then it's a solid set of two lines behind the slits."

"It's almost like the universe is rendering itself differently based on observation."

- Mr_Lumbergh

Countless Versions Of Ourselves

"That everyone you know or have met has a different version of you in their minds. Their perceptions are based on their interactions or impressions of you. No one really sees you exactly the same way."

- oneredhen1969

"None of us really see things as they are, we see things as we are."

- skyblu1727

More Complicated The Longer You Think About It...

"When measuring a coastline, the smaller the unit of measurement, the longer it is."

- p0tat0p0tat0

"Say you want to measure the eastern coast of the US."

"If you decide to do a very rough estimate, you could take the length of a straight line between Florida and Maine. You’d be off by a lot."

"How about two lines? Florida to Virginia, then Virginia to Maine. That’s going to be a bigger length than the first line."

"What if you go state by state? Florida to Georgia, Georgia to South Carolina, all the way up to Maine. Definitely longer."

"What if you go mile by mile? The coastline is messy, so you are still approximating, but you get a longer number."

"What if you have super advanced satellites and you go inch by inch? You could get a really good number (assuming you take a snapshot and ignore tides/erosion), but it’s still not perfect."

"The smaller your units, the longer your total. But you’ll never have a perfect answer, because your units can always get smaller."

- Falcon10301

What Are We Eating?!

"I keep thinking about that one fact about how bananas are berries but strawberries aren't really berries... like, what even is fruit anymore?"

- angelmixy

"All boils down to scientific terms not being the same as culinary terms."

- BadNeighbour

Talk About Tunnel Vision!

"I read somewhere that we can only see about 0.0035% of the electromagnetic spectrum, meaning we’re practically blind to most of what’s going on around us. It made me question how much of reality is hidden from us, existing beyond what our senses can perceive."

"Another one that shook me was learning that trees can communicate with each other through underground fungal networks, sharing nutrients and even warning each other about threats. It completely flipped my understanding of forests..."

"They’re not just a collection of individual trees, but more like an interconnected community working together. Reality suddenly seemed a lot more complex."

- syedadilmahmood


Each of these facts were fascinating, if mind-boggling, to think about, and they're each a wonderful reminder of how much is actually going on around us, how much we often take for granted, and inspiringly, how much there is for us to learn.

Latest News

Screenshot of Jesse Watters and Donald Trump Jr.
2024 Election

Don Jr. Dragged For His Awkward Boast About Trump's Knowledge Of The McDonald's Menu

More from Trending

Josh Seiter
BlazeTV

Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Slammed After Pretending To Be Trans To Expose 'Gullible' Left

Well, ladies and gentlemen and others, the right-wing obsession with trans people has just reached new heights.

Reality "star" Josh Seiter of The Bachelorette "fame" recently appeared on right-wing TV to explain that he pretended to be a trans woman online for five months in order to "expose how gullible and delusional the left is."

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
MSNBC; Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Kamala Harris Bluntly Shuts Down Pro-Trump Hecklers With Epic Troll For The Ages

After some of former President Donald Trump's supporters heckled Vice President Kamala Harris at a Wisconsin rally, she bluntly shut them down with a hilarious dig at the size of Trump's rallies.

Speaking at a rally in the city of La Crosse, Wisconsin about Trump's support for abortion bans, Harris was quick-witted with her jab about crowd-size:

Keep ReadingShow less
Bret Baier with Kamala Harris
Fox News

Kamala Harris Rips Bret Baier For Whitewashing Trump's 'Enemy From Within' Comments During Interview

On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for her first interview with Fox News since becoming her party's presidential nominee. And it was not without its contentious moments.

In one of their more tense exchanges, Harris called out Fox host Bret Baier for trying to whitewash Donald Trump's comments delivered on Sunday to Maria Bartiromo in which he called Democrats the "enemy from within."

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Rose Tagnesi
ABC 10 News/YouTube

Lesbian Teacher Speaks Out After School Trustee Accused Her Of Being 'Witch' In 'LGBTQ Coven'

Rose Tagnesi, the former special education director for the Grossmont Union High School District in California, is suing the district, alleging discrimination based on her sexual orientation and that a school trustee said she and another female staffer are "witches who are part of an LGBTQ coven."

In the lawsuit, filed last month in San Diego Superior Court, Tagnesi claims she endured harassment and retaliation for opposing what she describes as the Grossmont board’s "anti-LGBTQ agenda."

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; a McDonald's location
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Trump Roasted After He Reportedly Plans To Work 'Fry Cooker' At McDonald's For Campaign Stunt

Former President Donald Trump's obsession with Vice President Kamala Harris's past job working at McDonald's prompted many to roast him amid reports that he was inspired to work at a Pennsylvania location working the "fry cooker" this coming weekend as part of a campaign stunt.

Trump is reportedly planning to work the "fry cooker" at one of the chain's Philadelphia locations, though his campaign has not disclosed which location in the city he'll visit. This follows Trump's repeated, false claims that Harris is not being truthful when she says she worked at a McDonald's earlier in her life.

Keep ReadingShow less