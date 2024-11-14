People Break Down The Pettiest Reasons They Refused To Date Someone

Sometimes, it takes three to five dates to realize there probably isn't going to be a future with this person. Others, it becomes blatantly clear within the first five minutes or less of a first date that there won't be a second.

For most people, this is because an all-too-elusive spark never ignites.

For others, it could be down to one fairly petty reason.

A reason so petty that it might even cancel a first date before it's even begun.

Redditor IJustTiah-1805 was curious to hear the all-time pettiest reasons people refused to date someone, leading them to ask:

"What's the pettiest reason you won't date someone?"

"Certain people's voices and the way they sound can irritate the hell out of me."- Big_Imagination3038

"He was from Italy, we live in eastern Canada."

"Completed the last 4ish years of school together."

"We started talking a few years after we both graduated and all he could talk about was his Italian heritage but not like in an interesting way."

"More like I would ask him what’s up and he would say 'making pasta, ya know why?'

"And the answer is because he’s Italian."

"But this would happen every single day."

"So he was just too Italian for me I guess."- jrjoy

"I went on a breakfast date with man one time."

"He spread ketchup across his entire plate and then chopped all the food into one big pile."

"Pancakes were involved."

"In that moment, I knew I could never see him again."- herfreespirit1976

Men!

"I once received a topless picture from a guy I dated at the time."

"Below the picture he typed 'this is called pure strength and force, kitty'."

"I don't know what's worse, the way he flexed his muscles (was very cringey), the message he sent or the fact he called me kitty."

"It's even worse in my first language."- RobberyStrawberry

"Oh god, my time to shine."

"I was dating this sweet sweet boy, and he was like 'I do an amazing Beavis impression' (from Beavis and Butthead) and he was right, he did!"

"He was so spot on that I realized he looked JUST like Beavis."

"Blonde, kinda squinted, a little overbite."

"After that I was done."

"I felt guilty about it and told him it was my grandmother’s fault."

"If you’re about 50 years old and this sounds familiar, just know that I am very sorry."- Straight-Kick5824

"This girl was beautiful, driven, intelligent; we got along well."

"She was perfect, except that she would snap her fingers whenever someone would say something she liked."

"Every conversation, peppered with snaps."

"She'd do it instead of applauding at concerts too."

"Eventually, I realized that this couldn't be my life."- Small_Hat8049

"Not me, but the pettiest thing I've seen people do is not date someone with an Android when they use an iPhone."

"They see that green text and it's immediately an issue for them."

"That's about as petty as you can get."- -SilverCrest-

Not A Moment To Savor...



"She ate her peas one at a time."- GamehendgeRanger

Silence Is Golden



"Honestly, if they breathe or eat/swallow too loud I can’t handle it."

"It’s petty, I know."

"But I can’t do the rest of my life listening to someone breathe like a 70-year-old man asleep on a chair, or chew/swallow like a cow."- obligingsquid3

How Do You Pronounce "#"?



"I asked them how they were doing, and they said #blessed."- MaddieClaire87

In Their Defense, You Really Shouldn't Use Q-Tips...



"Ear wax that I can see when I'm standing next to you."- sakumm3

Lost In Translation



"Terrible texting/grammar."

"If I receive this:"

"'Heyyy BB Wuts gud? U tryna hang out tonight??!!?'"

"I'm no longer interested and not replying."- michaelveee

Missing The Best Part!

"I haven't dated in 22 years, but after my mother's divorce, she once turned down a second date with a guy because he didn't order appetizers on their first date."

"I don’t think it had anything to do with money."

"She was raised in the 50s-60s and I think she was too shy/traditional to ask for her own damn appetizers, but she felt like it would have been polite for him to offer?"

"It’s definitely petty and we make fun of her (and she laughs at herself about it now), but I see how it could make her sound like a princess."- Ok_Step_4324

Not To Mention, It's Dangerous!

"I won't date them if they don't use their turn signals... If you can't communicate on the road you can't communicate irl."-olive_orchid

No Way To React!

"I dated a real cute lady in my early 20s, pretty much my type, super sweet, but she did this weird exhale/scoff thing consistently in conversation when she didn't like something and it became so noticeable I was going to lose my f*cking mind."

"I finally was just like 'yeah this isn't going to work'."

"Kind of a d*ck move on my part, but it was too damn much."- shazamm20

