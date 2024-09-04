Elon Musk Slammed After Retweeting Post Claiming Only 'High Status Males' Should Run Government

Billionaire Elon Musk is facing criticism after sharing a post that claims "women and low T men" shouldn't have any decision-making power in government.
The rant, initially posted on 4chan and later shared as a screenshot on X by the right-wing account Autism Capital, rehashes misogynistic talking points while mocking low-testosterone men:
“People who can’t defend themselves physically (women and low T men) parse information through a consensus filter as a safety mechanism. They literally do not ask ‘is this true’, they ask ‘will others be OK with me thinking this is true.’”
“Only high T alpha males and aneurotypical people (hey autists!) are actually free to parse new information with an objective ‘is this true?’ filter. This is why a Republic of high status males is best for decision making.”
“Democratic, but a democracy only for those who are free to think.”
Musk shared it, saying:
"Interesting observation."
You can see his post below.
He was swiftly called out.
The account that shared the initial post dubbed its unfounded theory as “the Reich effect,” seemingly alluding to Robert Reich, a prominent Musk critic and former Labor Secretary, who stands at 4 feet, 11 inches due to a genetic disorder affecting bone growth.
Reich, who served under former President Bill Clinton, recently said that Musk is "out of control," noting that Musk's wealth and status does not at all mean that "we’re powerless to stop him."
He urged people to boycott Tesla and suggested Musk should face more serious consequences for his behavior, saying regulars "around the world should threaten Musk with arrest if he doesn’t stop disseminating lies and hate on X."
Russian-born billionaire and Telegram founder Pavel Durov was arrested in France late last month on criminal charges stemming from alleged insufficient content moderation on Telegram and his refusal to cooperate with police, which facilitated the spread of criminal activity.