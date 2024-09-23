Melania Gets Brutal Reminder After Launching New Christmas Ornament Grift

In what has become an annual cash grab—or beloved holiday tradition for MAGA minions, former First Lady Melania Trump unveiled her latest Christmas ornament collection on social media on Saturday.
This latest bunch follows a September launch of ornaments in both 2022 and 2023.
The former FLOTUS posted on her Instagram and X:
"To all of my passionate collectors, I am thrilled to unveil 2024’s Limited Edition Ornament series, 'Merry Christmas, AMERICA!'."
"Each unique piece captures the magic of the holiday season. Let these ornaments inspire cherished memories & bring warmth to your entire family. Happy collecting!"
But the comment section was less than kind.
Many people reminded Melania of the infamous, decidedly-not-merry Christmas thoughts she shared with her former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who shared the 2018 recording in 2020.
Melania said:
"I’m working like a—my a** off at Christmas stuff. You know, who gives a f*ck about Christmas stuff and decoration, but I need to do it, right?"
Others pointed out the 100%+ price increase on the ornaments compared to last year despite the GOP's rhetoric about the economy under President Biden and their purported sympathy for the working class.
The overwhelming majority of Instagram responses were not coming from fans of the former FLOTUS.
The reception on Threads was no better.
Melania Trump doesn't have a Threads account, but the news was shared by others on the platform.
Elon Musk's X—which tends to lean right ever since Musk reinstated numerous banned accounts—was also highly critical.
As with last year, ornaments come with the option of adding an NFT to the purchase.
Melania Trump hasn't disclosed prior year sales figures.