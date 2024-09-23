Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Melania Gets Brutal Reminder After Launching New Christmas Ornament Grift

Melania Trump; Trump brand Christmas ornament
Alon Skuy/Getty Images; MelaniaTrump.com

After Melania Trump launched the sale of a new set of Christmas ornaments, people were quick to remind her of what she said about Christmas as First Lady.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 23, 2024
Amelia is an Oglala Lakota, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Metis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.
In what has become an annual cash grab—or beloved holiday tradition for MAGA minions, former First Lady Melania Trump unveiled her latest Christmas ornament collection on social media on Saturday.

This latest bunch follows a September launch of ornaments in both 2022 and 2023.

The former FLOTUS posted on her Instagram and X:

"To all of my passionate collectors, I am thrilled to unveil 2024’s Limited Edition Ornament series, 'Merry Christmas, AMERICA!'."
"Each unique piece captures the magic of the holiday season. Let these ornaments inspire cherished memories & bring warmth to your entire family. Happy collecting!"

But the comment section was less than kind.

Many people reminded Melania of the infamous, decidedly-not-merry Christmas thoughts she shared with her former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who shared the 2018 recording in 2020.

Melania said:

"I’m working like a—my a** off at Christmas stuff. You know, who gives a f*ck about Christmas stuff and decoration, but I need to do it, right?"

Others pointed out the 100%+ price increase on the ornaments compared to last year despite the GOP's rhetoric about the economy under President Biden and their purported sympathy for the working class.

The overwhelming majority of Instagram responses were not coming from fans of the former FLOTUS.

The reception on Threads was no better.

Melania Trump doesn't have a Threads account, but the news was shared by others on the platform.

Post by @christine_and_kevin
View on Threads

Elon Musk's X—which tends to lean right ever since Musk reinstated numerous banned accounts—was also highly critical.






As with last year, ornaments come with the option of adding an NFT to the purchase.

Melania Trump hasn't disclosed prior year sales figures.

